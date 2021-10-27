6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to look into the earnings of one of my favorite companies on the market: the Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The company is one of my three railroad holdings next to Union Pacific (UNP) and Canadian Pacific (CP). After discussing why and how the company protects its investors against inflation, it's time to dive into the company's quarterly earnings. The company beat revenue and EPS expectations as it did a wonderful job avoiding ongoing supply chain issues. Norfolk is North America's second-largest intermodal railroad - behind Berkshire's BNSF railroad. Due to ongoing congestion problems, and related labor shortages in addition to a chip shortage, the company was unable to grow volumes. Nonetheless, Norfolk reported strong sales thanks to a great price/mix. The company even raised its guidance and reported a number of record numbers: hence the title. The only thing that bothers me is that the stock is up a lot since my most recent article as I clearly do not have enough exposure. Now, let's look at the details!

3Q21 Was A Huge Success

Let's start by mentioning the numbers that come out first after an earnings release. The company generated $2.85 billion in quarterly revenues. That's $110 million higher than expected, which is remarkable. This allowed the company to beat GAAP EPS expectations by $0.14.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With this in mind, let's start at the very beginning of this earnings report: Volumes. As I already briefly mentioned, the company did not achieve volume growth despite the fact that we are comparing the 3Q21 quarter to a recession quarter.

Flat volumes are not caused by bad management but by macro-economic developments. Car producers do not have enough chips to satisfy demand resulting in 23% lower automotive shipments, intermodal shipments are down 23% due to congestion issues at major ports and yards caused by a labor shortage.

The good news is that the company did a tremendous job on pricing as revenue was up 14%. Even intermodal revenues hit a new record thanks to 16% growth - that's a record result and a truly impressive result. Coal was the big star as revenues improved by 32%. For the first time in a very long time, railroads are dealing with favorable prices and high domestic and international demand as countries and companies around the world are in desperate need of affordable energy. Yes, coal is dirty, but it's the go-to commodity when dealing with energy shortages. The company even mentioned that a coal shortage is turning into a headwind. The market has changed, that not demand but supply could be an issue.

Source: Norfolk Southern 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

Operating expenses rose by roughly $149 million. This 10% growth rate in expenses was caused by a significant increase in fuel prices thanks to higher usage, but mainly prices. Purchased services and rents were up as well as the company had to deal with a challenging environment. Compensation was up due to higher compensation and overtime, partially offset by higher employee productivity. Some highlights include the fact that the company managed to satisfy unchanged volumes with 7% fewer employees. Trains were 10% heavier as part of measures to mitigate supply chain risks. Because revenue growth outperforms operating expenses both in % and $ terms, we're dealing with a declining operating ratio (higher operating margins). The operating ratio hit a record 3Q low after falling by 230 basis points compared to last year's adjusted OR. This allowed the company to boost free cash flow by a stunning 33% to $2.3 billion - year to date.

Source: Norfolk Southern 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

Because the company is so positive regarding its future, shareholder distributions rose by 92% to $3.2 billion. Most of this comes from buybacks. These buybacks are also the reason why earnings per share growth was 22% while net income growth was 17%. The difference is caused by the decline in outstanding shares.

NSC Stock Outlook

Below, I'm comparing the company's most recent full-year outlook to the outlook that was given at the end of the second quarter. The lower one is the "old" one. What surprises me a bit is that the company is now seeing more than 12% revenue growth. That's remarkable after Union Pacific cut its sales outlook because of intermodal and environmental challenges. The operating ratio is expected to rise by 400 to 440 basis points, this too is at the higher end of the company's prior guidance. Capital allocation is unchanged. The company is sticking to $1.6 billion in capital expenditures and has raised dividends to 35%-40% of net income.

Source: Norfolk Southern 2Q/3Q2021 Earnings Presentations

And speaking of dividends, on July 30, the company raised its dividends by 10.1%. This comes after a 5.3% rise in January of this year.

The company is taking good care of its investors and should continue to hike aggressively in 2022 and likely beyond due to strong free cash flow.

How strong you're asking? That's part of the valuation in this article.

NSC Valuation

This year, we're looking at close to $2.7 billion in free cash flow. Next year, this number could be $2.8 billion. Using the company's $72 billion market cap, we get an expected free cash flow yield of 3.9% next year. The current dividend yield is 1.4%, so this tells us that the dividend is secure. Moreover, there is a lot of room to hike dividends - even without growing free cash flow.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Furthermore, the expected free cash flow yield of 3.9% is well within the five-year range and very close to the longer-term median. While this does not indicate that the company is cheap, which is not the case, investors are not overpaying for access to the company's free cash flow - which is what I believe long-term dividend growth investing is all about.

Data by YCharts

Based on the aforementioned $73 billion market cap and $12.4 billion in expected net debt, we get an expected enterprise value of $85.4 billion. That's 14.5x next year's expected EBITDA.

That's not cheap and I can barely call it fairly priced after the recent stock price surge. The same goes for the dividend yield, which is close to a multi-year low as capital gains are outperforming dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

The reason this is the case is because NSC is in a fantastic spot to deliver dividend growth and buybacks. Investors won't let this stock get to a "cheap" valuation because rates are still close to zero while inflation is running hot. This means investors have no choice but to buy quality yield at a price that does not seem great. However, the company's operating efficiency is allowing for enough free cash flow generation to still make purchases at these levels reasonable.

Takeaway

I feel very confident holding Norfolk Southern in my long-term portfolio. The only reason why I didn't buy more during the most recent lows is because I added to Union Pacific. I believe NSC is in a great position to deliver long-term capital gains and dividend growth for its investors. The company will play a big part in what will be a long-term process to refill retailer inventories once congestion is done. The company benefits from its ability to use pricing to offset inflation and from high coal demand.

Data by YCharts

The only thing that bothers me is that the stock isn't cheap and that I'm massively overweight industrials. Hence, I will only buy once the stock drops more than 10% again. That's a personal decision.

If you don't have exposure yet, I don't think it matters that the stock isn't cheap. Buying a small position and adding on weakness is a fantastic long-term strategy.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!