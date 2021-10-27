rudi_suardi/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a busy year thus far for M&A in the gold (GLD) sector, with Agnico Eagle (AEM) merging with Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Fortuna (FSM) acquiring Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF), and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) acquiring Corvus Gold (KOR). The most recent deal is one of the smallest of the year but still quite significant, with Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) announcing that it's acquiring Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF), a Nevada-focused gold producer. While the deal has no synergies like the potential Agnico 2.0 combo, the announcement makes sense and should help with a re-rating for the combined company. I see the deal as positive and see the continued trend towards consolidation in the sector as positive, but I am moving to Neutral on Calibre until the deal closes.

I have written extensively on Calibre Mining and its solid organic growth story over the past year, but despite its solid outlook, the company has struggled to shed its discounted multiple due to its Nicaraguan focus. This is because Nicaragua is considered a less favorable jurisdiction. Unfortunately, this has overshadowed Calibre's very simple-to-execute organic growth story, which would otherwise command a premium multiple in a better jurisdiction. However, this week's news that Calibre is acquiring Fiore could help fix this issue, with Calibre adding a Tier-1 jurisdiction to its arsenal, scooping up a ~50,000-ounce gold producer in Nevada. Let's take a closer look at the deal below:

Calibre announced this week that it would be acquiring Fiore Gold for a ~44% premium to its October 22nd closing price, with Fiore shareholders set to receive 0.994 of a Calibre common share and C$0.10 in cash. The deal requires ~67% of votes to go through, and with B2Gold (BTG) voting in favor of the deal and holding more than 30% of Calibre's shares, it looks likely that the deal will be consummated, assuming Fiore shareholders vote Yes. As the image above shows, the deal will create a mid-tier gold producer with three processing facilities in two countries vs. one processing facility in one country previously (Fiore) and two processing facilities in one country previously (Calibre). Not only does this provide diversification from an asset standpoint, which is more attractive, but it also de-risks the combined company with diversification from a jurisdiction standpoint.

Some Fiore shareholders may be frowning at the deal, believing that they're getting short-changed given that they're getting exposure to a Tier-3 jurisdiction gold producer with similar costs. However, Calibre brings a lot to the table, with the key to the story being its massive land package in Nicaragua and its Libertad Mill. The land package comes in near 2,000 square kilometers, with Calibre having two hubs (Limon & Libertad) which combine for a processing capacity of 2.7 million tonnes per annum. As the chart above shows, Calibre is employing a Hub & Spoke model in Nicaragua and benefiting from very low haulage costs, and it has more than 750,000 tonnes of excess processing capacity sitting idle at its Libertad Mill.

As I've outlined in a recent article, this is a huge opportunity, with Calibre working to bring a very high-grade new spoke online in the next few years. The spoke that Calibre is currently working towards developing is Eastern Borosi, which is home to ~700,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 4.93 grams per tonne gold, with certain deposits (Vancouver, Guapinol) having a grade of 8.54 and 12.74 grams per tonne gold, respectively. The chart above highlights the excess capacity at the Libertad Mill (green: processed tonnes vs. blue: processing capacity) and the table above highlights the opportunity at Eastern Borosi if Calibre decides to truck material to help fill the Libertad Mill. Depending on feed grade, we could see production increase by ~22,000 to ~52,000 ounces, with the production increase likely to be in the high end of this range (40,000 to 50,000 ounces). This would move Calibre from being a ~190,000-ounce producer to a ~240,000-ounce producer with upfront capex of less than $20 million, given the mill is sitting there waiting to be filled.

For Calibre investors that are scratching their heads over why the company would pay what looks to be an enormous 44% premium to scoop up Fiore Gold, a look at the company valuation should make this quite apparent. For those unfamiliar, Fiore is a ~50,000-ounce producer in Nevada with costs near $1,100/oz at its Pan Mine, and the 44% premium translated to a P/NAV multiple of less than 0.70x for Fiore. This is a very fair valuation for a junior producer. In terms of growth, Fiore stacks up similarly to Calibre, with the potential to grow production materially over the next few years as well, albeit at a higher cost. As shown below, the company's Gold Rock Project is federally permitted, lies less than 20 miles southeast of its Pan Mine, and is capable of producing approximately 55,000 ounces per year.

Assuming moderate cost creep due to inflationary pressures, the actual cost to build the project is likely to come in closer to $80 million. However, this is still a very modest cost to add another ~55,000 ounces of annual production with projected all-in sustaining costs of less than $1,050/oz. So, Calibre is maintaining strong organic growth profile with the Fiore acquisition, given that Fiore has the potential to double production in the next three years if the company chooses to develop the project. Calibre brings a healthy cash balance to the table to entirely fund this project, meaning that Fiore does not worry about taking on any meaningful debt or diluting shareholders to fund construction. Based on current estimates, the combined company should produce 245,000 ounces of gold in 2022 and 2023, with meaningful growth in 2024 and 2025, assuming both Gold Rock and Eastern Borosi come online.

Valuation

If we look at the valuation of the combined company below (shaded blue), we can see that it trades well below its peers on an enterprise value to 2022 consensus gold production basis, and trades in the middle of the pack among mid-tier producers from a P/NAV basis. Some investors might conclude that there isn't much room for the stock to appreciate given that it trades just behind names like New Gold (NGD) and Victoria (OTCPK:VITFF) and slightly ahead of names like Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) and Argonaut (OTCPK:ARNGF). However, the major differentiator for Calibre among most of its peer groups is organic growth.

As shown below, Calibre should be able to grow production from ~240,000 ounces in 2022/2023 to 345,000 to 350,000 ounces in 2024/2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of ~13.4% based on growth from 240,000 to 350,000 ounces between 2022 to 2025. Notably, this growth is possible with very little upfront expenses, with capex likely to come in at less than $100 million ($15 million Eastern Borosi, $80 million Gold Rock). Besides, I would argue that there is further growth for Calibre in this period. This is because there is currently over 700,000 tonnes of excess capacity at the Libertad Mill, and even with contribution of 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes per annum from Eastern Borosi, there would still be an excess 400,000 plus tonnes of capacity at the Libertad Mill. Assuming Calibre can find 2.5 gram per tonne material to fill this capacity, this would translate to an extra 28,000 ounces per annum or a production profile of closer to 375,000 ounces for the company.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

To summarize, I believe this deal is a win-win for both sides. This is because it provides diversification across assets and jurisdiction while maintaining the organic growth story and margins that Calibre investors were accustomed to before the announcement. For Fiore shareholders, it was going to be difficult to get the market to assign a premium valuation for the company until Gold Rock was into commercial production, so the deal provides the ability to receive a re-rating at a quicker pace and also ensures no dilution to construct Gold Rock. So, with Calibre armed with a large net cash position of $85 million and two new mines that could be online in the next three years, the combined company's future looks bright.

So, is the Stock a Buy?

Given the tendency for stocks to sometimes trade erratically following M&A deals and often fall below their fair value, I have moved to Neutral on Calibre for the time being. This has nothing to do with the stock's valuation, which I believe has upside from these levels. Instead, it's due to the fact that we have seen strange reactions even after deals with clear operational synergies, like the Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) merger and the Fortuna/Roxgold acquisition, where these stocks briefly traded at an insane discount to P/NAV at their recent lows. Based on this, I plan to revisit the stock once the deal closes, depending on where the stock is trading. However, I believe this business combination should ultimately lead to a higher multiple for the combined company. In addition, I think this trend of consolidation is great for the sector and should ultimately help attract more investment dollars.