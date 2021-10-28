FamVeld/iStock via Getty Images

I’m publishing two Halloween-themed articles this week.

One will cover the kind of real estate investment trusts (REITs) you want to see when knocking on Mr. Market’s door, calling out, “Trick or Treat!” The other will cover the kind that will leave you disappointed.

Or worse.

Let’s start with the latter considering everything that’s going on right now - something I do want to address. Below, you’ll find a list of headlines from Monday morning, October 25 that caught my eye:

MoneyWise: “China’s Property Bubble Just Got Pricked – This Could Mean Trouble for the Stock Market”

Bloomberg: “Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World’s Biggest Wipeout”

Barron’s: “The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?”

Fox Business: “Yellen Says Americans Haven’t Experienced Current Inflation Rate ‘in a Long Time’”

Fox Business: “Millions of Workers Stay Home to Watch Young Children as [Daycares] Struggle”

Yahoo Finance: “Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser Forecasts ‘Brutal Winter’ for Markets.”

Now, as Yahoo Finance reported that evening:

“Stocks moved higher on Monday as investors awaited a slew of earnings results from the big tech companies, as well as a myriad of other corporations across industries this week. “The Dow and S&P 500 set record intraday and closing highs. The Nasdaq gained, and shares of Tesla (TSLA) rallied to an all-time high with a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion for the first time.”

But there are clearly plenty of creepy crawlies lurking in the shadows nonetheless.

Is Some Optimism Warranted Right Now?

While the markets have increased more than they’ve decreased the last several trading sessions – at least as of this writing – there are more and more unsettling and even apocalyptic predictions being published these days.

It’s enough to make at least some investors start looking over their shoulder every other minute.

Now, I will say that many of those negative predictions come complete with qualifiers. For instance, that article about Citigroup’s (C) Fraser begins with:

“Severe supply chain disruptions forebode a ‘brutal winter’ for markets, which could suffer from heightened uncertainty if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling well ahead of a December deadline, Citigroup… CEO Jane Fraser told Yahoo Finance at its All Markets Summit on Monday. “She expressed optimism that the supply-demand imbalance could pass next year, but acknowledged that disruptions ‘could become more sustainable.’”

In short, she seemed to be saying, “Yeah, it’s bad right now. But this will pass soon enough. (Or maybe not?)”

As for the Yellen piece, it includes this reassurance:

“[Jake] Tapper later asked Yellen when she expects the inflation rate to return to the 2% level, which the Federal Reserve classifies as ‘acceptable.’ “‘Well, I expect that to happen next year. Monthly rates of inflation have already fallen substantially from the very high rates that we saw in the spring and early summer,’ Yellen said. ‘On a 12-month basis, the inflation rate will remain high into next year because of what’s already happened. But I expect improvement by the middle to the end of next year...’”

And who knows. Maybe those “light at the end of the tunnel” and “it won’t last much longer” predictions are accurate.

But even if they are, I still don’t recommend walking down dark alleys defenseless while chainsaw-wielding psychos are on the loose.

When Trick-or-Treating - or REITing - Safety Should Come First

Halloween is an entertaining time to make such analogies, of course. And it’s especially easy with the rampant pricing, employment, and supply disruptions going on right now.

But we all know that disaster can happen at any time, anywhere, and to any company. One minute, you’re whistling your way down some idyllic lane.

The next, you’re wondering what just hit you and why.

Take AT&T (T) blindsiding investors earlier this year with its decision to divest its WarnerMedia entertainment unit… and cut its dividend, which many have argued was the only reason to be in it in the first place.

In other cases - as with so many REITs last year with the shutdowns - the attack isn’t anything they could have prevented. The companies aren’t at fault themselves for making any particular decision, yet they and their investors suffer anyway.

That’s why it’s always important to properly asset allocate, never trusting any one portfolio asset too much. Because any one asset isn’t perfect.

So when your investments are spread around between different asset classes and different companies of different sizes and locations, it’s much easier to succeed even when Mr. Market is on the rampage.

Then again, it’s also so important to research the positions you take before you take them. And to stay on top of them after you do.

You’ll find yourself with a lot more survivors that way rather a bloodbath where your optimism and enthusiasm once stood.

Avoid This REIT at All Costs

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a shopping center REIT that owns 59 properties located in:

Phoenix (43%)

Austin (15%)

Dallas (16%)

Houston (25%)

Chicago (1%).

Unlike traditional shopping-center REITs, WSR has a unique approach of investing in community centers. It emphasizes smaller boxes leased to restaurants, banks, salons, dentists, and fitness centers.

As such, grocery stores represent just 9% of annualized base rent (ABR). Which means the majority of revenue is generated from non-investment-grade rated tenants with shorter-term leases. (Its weighted average remaining lease term is 3.9 years).

Another differentiator for WSR is how it has more leverage than the average REIT - 62% debt to market cap - with a higher cost of capital too. Its equity yield is about 10%.

This means the company has no real moat to speak of. And over the years, it’s maintained relatively flat growth. So it doesn’t seem to be doing anything to fix these issues.

Moreover, though it’s grown assets under management (AUM), WSR has never increased its dividend. You can see the documented proof in yellow below.

In 2020, it even had to cut its dividend by more than 50%. Fortunately, we had already signaled the company as a “sucker yield” before March. So we weren’t hurt by that disappointing decision.

And we aim to keep it that way.

Even with a substantial dividend cut and so-called discount, we still have no interest in this value trap. If WSR wasn’t able to grow its dividend for 10 years prior to the pandemic, why should it all of a sudden begin to grow its dividend now?

Again, there’s no moat for WSR. So here’s the bottom line…

We see much better opportunities for capital to be deployed in higher-quality REITs that are growing their dividend.

Another REIT “House” We’re Not Trick-or-Treating At

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a shopping-center and net-lease REIT that owns 939 properties in 47 states. Around 30% is invested in multi-tenant facilities and 70% is singe-tenant.

You can also break it down as 50% retail, 11% distribution, and 9% office.

Since the company has the majority of exposure in net lease, we tend to compare it to other net lease REITs like Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey (WPC).

However, that’s where the comparisons end since, much like WSR, AFIN has no moat. The company touts its 70% investment-grade tenant exposure, sure. But its leases are much shorter than its peers.

The company recently closed on 24 net-lease deals, 19 of which had a blended lease term of 6.9 years. And the average lease term for the “pipeline” is 6.8.

That’s how it’s buying properties at cap rates of around 8.3%.

Going back to the cost of capital, AFIN’s equity multiple is 10.7% - much higher than those blue-chip peers we mentioned above. That’s one more reason why it seeks to acquire properties at cap rates in the 8% range.

To add salt to the wound, AFIN is externally managed. So when it’s time to lease-up vacant properties or renegotiate new leases? It must rely on its external manager.

And that begs the question: Why doesn’t AFIN with its $2 billion+ enterprise value internalize?

For the answer to that, read the filings, page 20. Or simple read this next sentence: AR Global and AFIN have signed a long-term contract through April 2035.

Oh, right. AFIN was another dividend cutter in 2020, another one we saw coming. (Read my article from 2018).

Don’t get fooled by the shiny toy that is its 9.9% yield. This one is simply a value trap. Nothing more.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

And One More REIT to Avoid

The GEO Group (GEO) is a prison REIT that owns or manages 63 domestic secure service facilities. It also has five international assets and 55 GEO Care Residential properties.

We’ve known for a while now that the prison subsector isn’t the best REIT category available. Both GEO and CoreCivic (CXW) - now a C-corp - have spiraled by around 50% each over the least two years.

That’s not completely their faults. Sentiment has been the big reason for GEO’s underperformance.

However, you then have to combine market pricing - with an equity multiple of 32% - and debt cost (74% debt to market cap), you have an absurd cost of capital.

Disastrous even.

There’s no question that its business model is considered mission critical. Even so, dedicated REIT investors have understandably flown the coop in the face of government displeasure under the Biden administration.

Perhaps GEO can keep its ticker afloat from here as a C-corp, like CXW. Or perhaps the firm goes private.

However, as is, with no current dividend at all, its value is less than meaningful. And I don’t see any likely catalyst for it to break out.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

So there are the three REITs you want to avoid to keep your Halloween safe. And stay tuned for my next holiday-themed article: "No Tricks. Just Treats. Here Are 3 Strong Buy REITs."

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.