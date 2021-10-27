Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There's no doubt about it: even though the market continues to sail along near all-time highs, there's a feeling of jitteriness in the air as we look ahead to next year. Continued worries about inflation, uncertainty over tax policy changes, and the expected end of easy-money policies have made trading in the latter half of 2021 a nervous game.

Stocks like DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), in my view, are showing signs of vulnerability. These growth stocks that benefited in the pandemic-driven tech boom have traded incredibly choppily over the past few months. After rising ~25% this year, I think DocuSign's gains are very vulnerable to receding:

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to argue against DocuSign from a fundamental level. This is a company with dozens of merits. The fact that DocuSign is currently at a ~$2 billion annual revenue run rate, while still currently growing revenue at a ~50% y/y pace, is a testament to the largesse of its market.

Oftentimes, the best argument that bulls have for DocuSign (and it's a very convincing one) - is that DocuSign is eating up almost every industry in business. Contracts are moving in the digital direction, and DocuSign especially has room to expand in several "old-school" industries like real estate that got a kick during the macro shock of the pandemic.

Second - DocuSign is also a great example of balancing growth plus profitability. DocuSign currently has pro forma operating margins hovering in the high teens. Added on top of 50% y/y current revenue growth, DocuSign passes the "Rule of 40" test with flying colors. The company is consistently making margin gains, primarily by driving down sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue - one of the benefits of scale.

Yet all these strengths, unsurprisingly, come at a high cost. At DocuSign's current share prices near $279, DocuSign trades at a market cap of $54.93 billion, and after netting off the $887.0 million of cash and $732.2 million of debt on DocuSign's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $54.78 billion.

For next fiscal year FY23 (the year ending in January 2023), meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are projecting DocuSign's growth to slow to 30% y/y, to $2.70 billion. This estimate would put DocuSign's valuation multiple at 20.3x EV/FY23 revenue.

Yes, valuations are bloated across the board. A double-digit revenue multiple no longer screams as expensive as it used to pre-pandemic. But at the same time, it's hard to imagine DocuSign continuing to see multiple expansions and outperforming the broader market from here.

My take on DocuSign remains a neutral one. Growth stocks like DocuSign have had two solid years of outperformance. My macro view is that the market will offer middling returns next year, but that beaten-down value stocks will shine (we've already seen that laggard sectors like financials and energy have started picking up vis-a-vis growth stocks over the past month, and this trend is only likely to continue).

The bottom line here: in my view, DocuSign will at best perform at or below the broader markets. Stay on the sidelines here until prices come down.

Q2 download

Let's now go through DocuSign's latest quarterly results in greater detail. There's no doubt that DocuSign continues to post impressive results: yet the fact that the stock failed to produce a rally in spite of expectations-topping earnings is a sign that valuation is starting to grate on the stock.

The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. DocuSign Q2 results Source: DocuSign Q2 earnings release

DocuSign's revenue in Q2 grew at a 50% y/y pace to $511.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $488.0 million (+43% y/y) by a seven-point margin. We note, however, that DocuSign's revenue growth did decelerate versus 57% y/y growth in Q1. DocuSign is in a bit of an opposite situation versus most companies: during Q2 last year when the pandemic hit, DocuSign's business actually started taking off rather than slowing down; hence, comps started getting tougher in Q2 and will continue to get tougher throughout the rest of the current fiscal year.

DocuSign's billings, meanwhile, grew at a 47% y/y pace to $595.4 million. While on a dollar basis the company's billings growth still means that DocuSign is building up its deferred revenue base, the fact that billings growth is coming in slightly softer than revenue growth is a forward indicator that revenue growth is tipped to continue decelerating.

Figure 2. DocuSign billings Source: DocuSign Q2 earnings release

The company still remains committed to growth. CFO Cynthia Gaylor noted on the Q2 earnings call that the company is still investing in additional sales capacity. Per her remarks:

Investing for top line growth remains a high priority for us in the second half of the year, including increasing sales capacity and marketing programs, innovating our products, scaling our back-office systems and processes. We see the tight talent market as an opportunity to up-level and develop our people internally while adding complementary skills as we drive the next phase of growth."

Even so, however, greater scale is allowing DocuSign to expand its profitability margins. In Q2, DocuSign managed to bring down its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue to 40%, down five points from 45% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. DocuSign sales and marketing expenses

Source: DocuSign Q2 earnings release

Primarily because of this, DocuSign's pro forma operating margins in Q2 hit 19%, up nine points from the year-ago quarter. This was also boosted by a four-point improvement in pro forma gross margins, driven by improved subscription margins and a more favorable subscriptions versus professional services mix. Q2 free cash flow also came in at $162 million, a 62% y/y jump.

Key takeaways

While there remains no doubt that DocuSign remains a critical technology company that will continue to be successful in years to come, we have to consider: since bottoming out in the mid-$70s during the depths of the pandemic, DocuSign shares have multiplied by 4x. I'm not sure that the intrinsic value of this company has materially expanded by 4x in such a short span of time, and while DocuSign's >20x forward revenue multiple may be an archaic side-fact in a bullish market, it may prove to be DocuSign's undoing in a down market.