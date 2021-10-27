Old West Investment Management Q3 2021 Investor Letter

Oct. 27, 2021 6:41 PM ETNVTA, FLGT, NG1:COM, XB1:COM1 Like
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
11.05K Followers

Summary

  • Old West manages long only and long/short investment strategies based upon the companies that we uncover through our simple yet sound investment process.
  • The third quarter of 2021 ended with the market searching for direction. The S&P 500 fell 4.6% in September but was still just a few percent from its all-time high.
  • All of our portfolios are outperforming the S&P this year by a wide margin, and it is even more gratifying that we’ve been able to do this on the heels of a record 2020.
  • Our team continues to uncover investment opportunities where we see value and potential ahead of the crowd.

View as PDF
Old West Investment Management, LLC
13

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
11.05K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.