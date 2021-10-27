hawkeye978/iStock via Getty Images

The markets appear far more efficient on the banks of the Charles than on the banks of the Hudson. - Fischer Black

Cryptocurrency has generally made a joke of the idea that markets are always or mostly always efficient. The efficient market hypothesis, commonly taught in introductory-level finance classes, holds that there are no free lunches in finance. However, as the late Fischer Black's widely-circulated quote illustrates, academic theories like these often collide with reality in the markets. Some current examples of obvious mispricings in the cryptocurrency markets include the large cash and carry arbitrage available in the Bitcoin futures market, and the NAV premium/discount swings of the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), which has filed to convert its popular closed-end Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fund into an ETF. I'll focus on Grayscale here because you don't need any institutional infrastructure to make the trade and because you stand to make 17% or more on your money in a relatively short period of time if Grayscale's ETF application is approved.

Why is Grayscale Filing to Become an ETF?

Grayscale is filing to become an ETF because GBTC currently trades at a large discount to NAV. Historically, this isn't the case, during the earlier stages of the crypto boom, GBTC traded for a large premium to NAV because it was the only way for many investors to buy Bitcoin.

Grayscale now trades at a little less than a 16% discount to NAV as of my writing this (note the difference between the discount and the return expected being that your return is based on buying for the market price, while the discount is quoted off of NAV). You can find NAV stats updated daily here.

The idea behind converting GBTC to an ETF is that it will equalize the discount and bring the market value of GBTC to the net asset value by allowing GBTC or its market maker to buy up shares on the open market and then promptly redeem them with the issuer for their net asset value. This arbitrage mechanism will correct the mispricing in GBTC.

Importantly, this cost is not borne by shareholders in the fund, but by the people who sell the shares for less than they're worth on the open market.

Is GBTC A Buy Or Sell Now?

Grayscale filed to convert to an ETF last week, starting the clock for the SEC to approve or deny the application. Notably, the SEC recently approved a ProShares ETF (BITO) that uses Bitcoin futures. It's not a sure thing that the SEC will approve GBTC to convert to an ETF, but an ETF conversion will earn you a large return while I view a denial as likely to just force you to wait for a few more months. Previous Bitcoin ETFs have been denied by regulators over fraud concerns, but as Bitcoin has become larger and better regulated, these concerns have been mostly allayed, at least in the eyes of institutional investors allocating to Bitcoin.

I subjectively view the odds of GBTC being approved to covert to an ETF within 6 months at roughly 70%, given that it wouldn't be the first Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale's institutional acceptance as an exchange-traded product, but taking into account the possibility that regulatory concerns could make the conversion take more time than initially anticipated. If you disagree with my forecast, plug your own numbers into my formula.

Given the discount here and Grayscale's fee of 2% annually, this would be the math on it:

Downside: 1% management fee of assets invested per 6 months. 30% probability.

Upside: 18% return on conversion -1% management fee= 17%. 70% probability.

Expected Value on May 1st: +11.6% (In BTC).

The trade here is simply to buy GBTC and wait until it's approved to convert to an ETF.

If the conversion is approved, you can sell to collect your return and do whatever you please with it. You do incur the risk that Bitcoin could fall in price by making this trade, but you also earn any upside in BTC in the meantime. The NAV discount isn't likely to get much worse in my view since I firmly believe that Grayscale will eventually succeed in converting GBTC to an ETF. There isn't a great way to hedge this trade back to dollars, since shorting BTC and going long GBTC seems somewhat dangerous from basis risk. Institutional investors have a great cash-and-carry trade with Bitcoin futures, but at the very least, I would bet there's an insurance company participating in case their crypto gets stolen, just like physical gold dealers do when they do arbitrage.

The Broader Picture: CEF Arbitrage

If this GBTC trade appeals to you, then I have good news– there are constantly opportunities with CEFs trading at discounts and premiums. The play here with Grayscale is unique in that they're converting to an ETF to essentially force the discount to zero, but research shows that CEF arbitrage is common and easily accessible. There are some excellent authors on Seeking Alpha who specialize in this niche as well (feel free to comment with your favorites).

The basic strategy with CEF arbitrage is to buy funds that trade for discounts to their net asset value and sell funds that are trading at a premium to their net asset value. Sometimes funds trade at discounts/premiums for a reason though, so other investors will buy funds that are trading at discounts to their historical range (using Z-scores or similar metrics) and sell funds that are trading unusually rich. The market generally brings these in line with NAV over time, which can be confirmed with complex mathematical tests.

For example, here is the price/NAV history of the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI), a popular preferred-stock CEF. As you can see, the price is more volatile than NAV, and large swings relative to NAV tend to revert to the mean. This is typical for CEFs. Right now, the NAV indicator suggests waiting for a slightly better opportunity.

I pulled the data for JPI and other funds from CEF Connect, which is a free tool that can track CEF premiums and discounts. You can even set up email/text alerts on positions you own or have on your watchlist or own in your portfolio. Not everyone has the time or inclination to trade CEFs in this manner, but at least being aware of premiums/discounts to NAV can help you source trades and time entry and exit from positions you'd enter anyway better than your competition will–who often aren't aware of NAV discounts.

Conclusion

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's conversion from a CEF to ETF is a unique trade and one that you may be interested in. Understanding how CEF arbitrage in general works, however, can improve your investment returns and reduce your risk. Large NAV discounts tend to be a feature of bear markets and liquidity shocks, giving you opportunities to deploy capital during the next correction/bear market, and a way to improve your trading tactics in all market environments.

Note: An earlier version of this article misstated that the SEC review period is 75 days, as was reported by other media outlets. Per Grayscale's request for correction: The SEC timeframe is 240 days after the SEC files the 19b-4 in the Federal Register (which should happen soon). 240 days is broken out into review periods where the SEC can approve, deny or ask for more comment of 45 days + 45 days + 90 days + 60 days for ‘33 act/spot ETFs like Grayscale’s.