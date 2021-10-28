peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The supply chain problems continue:

A deepening freight logjam is defying President Biden’s hopes of restoring normal cargo movements, hampering the economic recovery and threatening consumers’ holiday shopping plans. Two weeks after Biden administration officials announced steps toward round-the-clock operations at the nation’s chief port complex, the backlog of ships anchored off the coast of Southern California has only grown larger. There is little sign that truckers are taking advantage of terminals’ extended hours to move containers off the crowded docks. At APM Terminals’ Pier 400 in Long Beach, Calif., the largest such privately owned facility in North America, nearly half of the 2,000 available appointments for truckers went unused Friday, according to Maersk, which owns the site.

At this point, I have to wonder if higher prices aren't beginning to provide a perverse inventive to not stop the problem. For example, raw materials suppliers have a tremendous amount of pricing power right now. When you're making a once-in-a-lifetime salary, why take steps to lower it?

New orders for durable goods were down:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September decreased $1.0 billion or 0.4 percent to $261.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following four consecutive monthly increases, followed a 1.3 percent August increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.0 percent. Transportation equipment, down two of the last three months, drove the decrease, $1.8 billion or 2.3 percent to $77.7 billion.

This decline isn't that concerning, however:

Both total orders (in blue) and total orders ex-transportation (in red) are solidly higher since the end of the recession. This month's data is likely the most slowdown from the recent frenetic activity (chart from the FRED system).

The Great Resignation continues:

American workers—the ones involuntarily benched during the pandemic and the ones who labored through it at great risk so others could stay fed or entertained or alive—are now doing their best to be impossible to ignore. Private-sector union members are authorizing strikes at a rate rarely seen in modern America, with more than 100,000 workers recently threatening or mounting work stoppages in health care, higher education, telecommunications, transportation, television, mining, manufacturing, music, metals, oil, carpentry, whiskey, and cereal. The internet dubbed October #Striketober. Nonunion workers are voting with their feet as well, fueling a labor market reckoning that’s become known as the Great Resignation. On Oct. 12 the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that an unprecedented 2.9% of the entire workforce, some 4.3 million people, quit their jobs in the month of August, even as the government was confirming it would nuke extra jobless benefits in hopes of forcing people to work.

This is an incredibly fascinating development.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts.com: Today, the long end of the treasury curve was higher, indicating a clearly defensive posture. Smaller caps took the brunt of the selling. The SPY and DIA were off while the QQQ was up fractionally. At the bottom are the four main reflation trade sectors. Defensive sectors are in the middle of the chart.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker: Central to all the charts is an end-of-the-day sell-off on higher volume. That's the key takeaway from all of these charts.

The big news is that all the major index-tracking ETFs have made key trend breaks on their respective 2-week charts.

SPY 2-Weeks from Stockcharts

We see it on the SPY... QQQ 2-Weeks from Stockcharts

... the QQQ...

IWM 2-Weeks from Stockcharts

... the IWM... DIA 2-Weeks from Stockcharts

... and the DIA.

These are hardly concerning breaks. The fact they're on short-term charts indicates they're minimally important. But it does mean we shouldn't be surprised by a move lower in the next few days.