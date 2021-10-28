Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) being a long-term winner of the pandemic, its stock price could be harmed in the reopening. The market seems to be looking for reasons to sell pandemic winners and DocuSign’s recent quarter showed that it was no different. The company’s growth rate will likely decrease due to a lower rate of adoption, lower international growth, and a cooler housing market over the coming months.

The price dip following its good results and the much higher multiples vs. its history signal continued high expectations of the company. I believe that the market expectations are unrealistic and that the probability of poor price performance following results is high. The near-term risks are offset by my belief in the company’s future and I’m on the sidelines looking for a better price to initiate a position.

Focusing on the Tactical View

Negative or neutral views on high multiple names tend to receive derogatory comments that don’t add value to the conversation so I want to take care of some housekeeping before moving further. I fully understand the bull thesis for DocuSign and the potential of the company. I will be presenting a view here that is focused on near-term risks facing the stock price which may impact long-term returns and these, I believe, should always be relevant. I will be focusing on the tactical view here over the strategic one as I see overlooked risks.

A lot of Pandemic Winners Disappointed Lately

What scares about pandemic winners, in general, is that a lot of them have disappointed recently. It should be obvious to the market that the recent extraordinary growth is because of a pull-forward in demand and will not continue. Moreover, the accelerated growth was likely fueled by acquiring “low hanging fruit” customers, and that immediate growth following the pandemic may be more difficult than before.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the consensus view with widespread disappointments across the street. We’ve seen it over and over the previous reporting season across streaming and digital advertising. I want to make a note of two instances that I thought were relevant in particular: Zoom (ZM) and CrowdStrike (CRWD). They both delivered decent results but were met with poor reactions; CrowdStrike shares fell >3% while Zoom’s nosedived >16%. I think that this could be the case with DocuSign over the coming quarters.

DocuSign is More Resilient But Still Vulnerable

Of course, DocuSign will be better positioned than the likes of Zoom whose entire model rests on people telecommunicating. DocuSign increases efficiency and raises costs for people in person as well as away. In-person meetings will replace Zoom ones as we start going back to work but users of DocuSign are unlikely to churn away from the convenience of electronic agreements.

Nevertheless, growth may be more difficult for DocuSign going forward. The pandemic brought revenue growth for the company that was unprecedented in its public life. The dramatic increase is clearly displayed in the YoY revenue growth rate chart below. These growth rates are well above the “normal” run rate for the company and are very unlikely to be permanent.

Lower Rate of Adoption is Likely

It’s reasonable to assume that a lot of the recent growth came from two major sources: 1) companies that were most likely to use DocuSign’s services to begin with, and 2) companies that needed electronic agreements to effectively work outside the office. The demand from the latter source should ease following the reopening. The need for DocuSign’s products won’t be as immediate and the rate of adoption won’t be as fast as during the pandemic. And the company must have significantly tapped the first source and picked up a significant portion of the low-hanging fruit. Thus, future growth rates will not be as fast with more effort required to convince the marginal buyer in an environment in which the need for the product isn’t necessarily urgent.

International is the Engine of Growth and May not be as Easy Over the Coming Quarters

The future growth of the company is dependent on international revenues. The international segment’s growth is impressive at 67% on a trailing twelve-month basis YoY vs. 45% US growth. International revenues make up 20% of total revenues today but 24% of new revenues. I expect non-US revenues to grow in importance based on the recent trends along with the CFO saying on the recent earnings call that international is probably their biggest growth opportunity across the company.

The impact of international growth may be lower over the coming months. As we know the US is among the leaders in the reopening ahead of most other developed markets. As other markets reopen, DocuSign’s rate of revenue deceleration may increase. I’ve added a chart below breaking down the revenue growth by geography. The US revenue growth rate jumped to >50% from the high 30’s % pre-pandemic average but came back down to 400 bps above what it was the same quarter two years ago.

I think that this has further room to fall but international has a lot further. International growth increased dramatically to well above 80% from mid-40s % pre-pandemic and is still well above prior run-rate. And let’s not forget that this growth rate is from a much higher base as well; international revenues in the second quarter of 2021 are >2.7x than those in the second quarter of 2019.

I think that the rest of the world lagging behind the US in the reopening is allowing a higher for longer growth rate in the international segment and that this also isn’t permanent. Decelerating international growth could be detrimental to the stock price.

Fragility is Starting to Show

One can clearly see the decelerating revenue growth by looking at the YoY growth rate chart above. What I want to highlight and what is often overlooked is the underlying customer growth of DocuSign. Below is a chart I’ve prepared on DocuSign customers from delving into company filings. DocuSign was growing its customer base by 25% YoY and its new customer adds were stable around 25k to 30k per quarter.

This accelerated up to >50% YoY and 90k new adds during the pandemic. But the rate is beginning to slow. New adds are down to where they were early in the pandemic. This number will be important to watch going forward as if the current inflection lower continues, it will foreshadow lower revenue growth.

The fragility is showing in investor reactions to results. The market seems to be looking for reasons to sell pandemic winners as it did with the examples I’ve noted above. DocuSign is no different. Despite delivering a beat and raise in its most recent report, the stock sold off. I believe that this was due to the deceleration in revenues and customer growth. I want to underline how normal it was to see this deceleration in DocuSign’s growth. The company cannot keep up the pandemic level growth rates and no one should expect it to do so. But the reaction shows to me that this is the consensus expectation. The growth will certainly decelerate significantly more from here at least to where it was before the pandemic and is very likely to dip below the prior run rate for a while. Unfortunately, I see a high probability of an unkind market reaction to this eventuality.

Mortgage Tide May Turn

The real estate market has been booming lately. I’ve added a series of charts below to highlight the situation. Both new and existing home sales have spent most of the pandemic period well above what they’ve been over the past 10 years while the price of homes skyrocketed. Sales of real estate carried new purchase mortgage applications to levels unseen since GFC and low rates have significantly elevated refinancings.

As anyone familiar with DocuSign will know that one of its key use cases is in real estate transactions. The booming real estate market during social distancing times created the goldilocks environment for DocuSign. This also may not last. I’ve covered the reopening and easing of distancing above. The real estate boom support may also erode.

The real estate market doesn’t need to crash for it to stop supporting DocuSign growth, just the number of transactions decreasing will suffice. DocuSign’s value proposition is making transactions easier; if there are fewer transactions, DocuSign offers less value. I’m not suggesting that the real estate market will crash but only that it won’t stay as hot or as liquid as it has been and that this could be a removal of a tailwind at best for DocuSign.

Valuation is Rich

To gauge the downside I will look at DocuSign’s multiple differentials between before the pandemic and now. Similar or lower forward multiples to before the pandemic could still mean a buy. The main issue I have is that I think that growth rates will fall to pre-pandemic levels, and the CEO agrees. Moreover, I think that the growth may dip even below for a while due to the aforementioned pull-forward in demand.

I believe that a disappointment arising from high expectations as I’ve argued up until this point warrants a valuation discount to offset the risk. But, a structurally stronger DocuSign post-pandemic that penetrated a significant portion of the market to give it a near-unsurmountable lead warrants a valuation premium. In my opinion the two washes out; I’m happy with a pre-pandemic multiple today.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. The valuation chart is below. DocuSign is trading at 20.5x two years forward revenues vs. 11x at the beginning of 2020. DocuSign’s multiple is near what it was in mid-2020 at the heights of the pandemic never mind compressing down to 2019 levels.

Looking for a Better Price

Putting it all together, I’m sidelined on DocuSign. I believe that the natural deceleration following the pandemic isn’t reflected in the company’s stock price. I think that poor returns due to multiple contraction following reevaluated growth expectations are highly likely. Despite my belief in the company’s future and technology I’m not a buyer today but will be looking to initiate a position following a potential dip.

Many will say that I’m being myopic and that this is just short-term noise but I must disagree. We’re sitting on a 20.5x multiple today vs. 14.1x average for the company’s public history and 8.7x average before 2020. These would imply price decreases of 31% and 58% and are amounts that are highly material to long as well as short-term returns.