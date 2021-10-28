vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a leading biopharma company that has seen its shares come under a bit of pressure in recent weeks on the back of a black box warning on one of its drugs. I believe that the market's reaction was overblown and that AbbVie is an attractive investment at current prices, offering a compelling dividend yield and long-term capital appreciation potential.

Worries About Humira And Rinvoq

AbbVie trades at a very inexpensive valuation, and that is mainly due to the market's concerns about two of its drugs. The first one of these is Humira, AbbVie's biggest drug today. The immunology drug has gone off-patent in the EU already but is still patent-protected in the US, where it will lose its patent protection in 2023. That patent expiry will open up the market for biosimilars, which is why Humira's revenue is forecasted to decline in 2023 and beyond.

That does, however, not mean that revenues for this drug will drop to zero. Instead, it seems more likely that Humira will see its sales shrink at a way more moderate pace, and the drug should remain a major source of revenue in 2023 and beyond. The following slide shows Humira's sales in its international business, where the patent expiry started to have an impact on results in 2019:

Sales declined, but they didn't vanish. Instead, Humira remained a huge cash cow, despite a 28% revenue decline at constant currency rates. During the following year, 2020, Humira's sales in International markets did decline by another 12% at constant currencies, but that, again, did not make sales drop to zero. Instead, at $3.7 billion, Humira's sales in International markets during 2020 remained a huge source of revenue for the company.

I do believe that something similar will happen with Humira's sales in the US. Biologics surely will take market share, but sales will not vanish, and Humira should continue to generate billions of dollars in sales in 2023 and beyond.

That is, however, not the only reason to believe that worries about Humira might be overblown. After all, AbbVie has become less dependent on the drug over the years. In 2018, a whopping 61% of AbbVie's company-wide revenue came from Humira, while that percentage has shrunken to less than 40% during the first half of 2021 (based on Humira revenue of $10 billion and overall revenue of $27 billion). The decline rate for Humira's international sales has also shrunken further, to just 7% during the first half of 2021, compared with the previous year's period:

If the Humira sales trajectory in the United States takes a similar path, i.e. a decline of 20-30% during the first year after losing patent protection, and declines of around 10% a year beyond that point, then Humira could still generate sales of $10 billion in the US during 2025, assuming sales will hit $16.5 billion in 2022, and calculating with drops of 25% in 2023, and 10% in both 2024 and 2025. In other words, compared to today, Humira's sales in the US might drop by around $6 billion to $7 billion between 2022 and 2025 -- that's not great, but hardly a disaster for a company that has a top line of well above $50 billion.

It should also be noted that these declines will, at least partially, be offset by growth in other drugs that AbbVie has in its portfolio. During the most recent quarter, for example, AbbVie was able to grow the revenue from its non-Humira immunology portfolio from a little less than $500 million to more than $1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of more than 100%, driven by the strong trajectory of Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Growth will not remain north of 100% forever, of course, but investors can count on further strong growth from these very new drugs. Others in AbbVie's portfolio, such as its oncology assets Imbruvica and Venclexta, continue to grow at attractive rates as well, with the latter delivering a year-over-year growth rate of close to 50% during the most recent quarter.

AbbVie's management has stated that they see the company report a negative revenue growth rate in 2023 on the back of the initial Humira headwinds, but they believe that revenues will start to climb again in 2024 and beyond. Analysts are somewhat more pessimistic, but even their consensus estimate -- a 5% sales decline in 2023, and a 1% sales decline in 2024 -- is far from disastrous. Analysts are forecasting that revenues will climb again in 2025 and that AbbVie's revenue in that year, at $58 billion, will be higher than this year's expected revenue of $56 billion.

All in all, the Humira patent expiration is not a positive, but it does not at all look like this will be a company-breaking issue at all. Instead, it looks like upcoming competition from biosimilars will only be a small headwind on a company-wide basis. Overall, the growth outlook is far from bad, showcased by the fact that analysts and management agree that the company will generate higher revenue in 2025 compared to today.

More recently, the market also reacted negatively to a news item centered on AbbVie's Rinvoq. The FDA demanded that the drug receive a black box warning label, but the reasoning for that is somewhat complicated. Usage of the drug itself didn't result in any major issues, instead, a competitor's product, Pfizer's (PFE) Xeljanz, caused issues, which made the FDA decide that all JAK inhibitors should have a warning label. To me, the sell-off of about 10% that occurred in AbbVie's stock was overdone -- this has destroyed about $20 billion of market capitalization, despite the fact that it is pretty unclear whether this warning label will have any major impact on Rinvoq's sales. I personally believe that AbbVie might be able to get this decision reversed if it turns out that Rinvoq is safer than Xeljanz. Even if that is not the case, it is pretty clear that all drugs have side effects, and those with arthritis will likely not stop seeking treatment. The fact that the safety signal was seen in Xeljanz, not Rinvoq, might even make patients move to AbbVie's drug instead of Pfizer's, thus this whole situation might lead to market share gains for AbbVie.

Rinvoq has recently completed a phase III study in Spondyloarthritis, meeting all primary and most secondary endpoints. Importantly, AbbVie announced that safety data was in line with previous trials in other indications and that no new safety signals were reported. This underlines that the safety warning that was issued due to Xeljanz’s performance may not be a large issue for Rinvoq after all. Likewise, Rinvoq also did perform well in a phase III study for ankylosing spondylitis, which was reported by AbbVie in early October.

It makes sense to monitor both the Rinvoq situation and to keep an eye on Humira's trajectory in international markets to see how the drug might perform in the US in 2023 and beyond. I do, however, not believe that either of these two things is extremely threatening. Instead, AbbVie looks like a very inexpensive, shareholder-friendly biopharma that can be bought at very low valuations due to the market's overreaction to these developments.

Low Valuation And Impressive Dividends

AbbVie trades at just 8.5x this year's expected net profits at current prices, which equates to an earnings yield of close to 12%. That means that, if AbbVie never grows again and just returns its profits to its shareholders forever, the company would be able to provide double-digit returns to its owners, which would be quite attractive -- especially with broad markets being quite expensive.

Looking at earnings per share estimates for next year, 2022, the valuation is even lower: Analysts predict EPS of $13.80 today, which pencils out to a 7.8x earnings multiple. AbbVie is priced as if it was going out of business in the foreseeable future, despite the fact that this will almost certainly not happen. I do believe that this pretty low valuation provides upside potential both in the near term and in the long run, as investors could bid up the stock when it turns out that neither the Humira situation nor the Rinvoq safety label will be overly dramatic issues for the company as a whole.

In order to be transparent, it should be noted that analysts predict that earnings per share will decline in 2023, by 13%, but even the 2023 earnings per share estimate rests above $12. If AbbVie were to underperform current estimates and earn just $11 in that year, shares still could see some upside potential -- put a 12x earnings multiple on that, which would be far from aggressive, as earnings are forecasted to grow again beyond that point, and you get a 2023 price target of $132 (~25% above the current price) -- if profits are significantly lower than currently expected.

AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.8% at current prices, which is not only more than 3x as much as what one can get from the broad market, but which is also attractive in absolute terms. When combined with a very reasonable dividend payout ratio of 41% (which equates to a dividend coverage ratio of 2.4) and a dividend growth rate of 13% over the last three years, AbbVie looks like a pretty strong dividend growth pick, I believe. Eventually, AbbVie's dividend growth will slow down, but even a 3-5% annual increase would make for a solid investment when combined with a starting yield of almost 5%.

Takeaway

AbbVie's Humira patent loss will be a headwind in 2023, but some investors are too worried, I believe. Humira will remain a huge cash cow for years, proven by the better-than-expected performance in Europe, where Humira went off-patent a couple of years ago.

Analysts and management agree that AbbVie will be a bigger company a couple of years from now compared to today, thus there is no reason to believe that AbbVie will be a shrinking business in the long run.

At current prices, AbbVie is priced for disaster -- eventually, it will turn out that there will not be any disaster, which should allow for considerable upside potential. In the meantime, investors get a safe, fast-growing dividend yielding close to 5% on top of that.