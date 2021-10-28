10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:VXF) is an exchange-traded fund that offers direct exposure to a portfolio that tracks the performance of "virtually all regularly traded U.S. stocks except those in the S&P 500 Index". VXF is, therefore, a U.S.-only small- and mid-cap equity fund. The expense ratio is just 0.06%, and the fund had assets under management of $110 billion as of September 30, 2021 (making it very popular).

The top 10 holdings recently represented 8.1% of the overall portfolio, which means that there is a degree of concentration in the fund, but not an excessive level of concentration. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Vanguard's S&P 500 tracker, saw its top 10 holdings represent 29.2% of the overall portfolio as of recent; 3.6x more concentrated.

And yet while tech companies seem responsible for the high degree of concentration within S&P 500 trackers, VXF also has plenty of tech exposure. The largest holding is, for example, Square, Inc. (SQ), a financial technology and digital payments platform company. VXF also includes Snapchat, or more accurately "Snap Inc." (SNAP), Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) among others, all in VXF's top ten positions.

VXF's benchmark index is the S&P Completion Index. As of September 30, 2021, the index had 3,616 constituents, with a median market cap of $849 million, and a mean average market cap of $2,628 million (the larger mean average reflecting some notable upside skewness).

The index was comprised of roughly 24% tech stocks, 15% health care stocks, 14% financials stocks, and 13% industrials. While health care stocks are often referenced as being "defensive", modernisation and technological innovations in this sector have meant that health care stocks can often cyclically outperform, while tech can perform well across the business cycle. All in all, the mix here is strong, and also more tech heavy than one might expect from a much broader investment strategy.

VXF had 3,623 holdings as at the same date as the above factsheet; ending the period with even slightly more holdings than the index had constituents, VXF clearly spares no expense in chasing the performance of its chosen index. Vanguard can do this given its scale; with $110 billion in assets, and Vanguard's strong institutional position, enables it to rebalance the fund in line with the index very cost efficiently. But given the scale and breadth of the strategy, VXF is basically "long beta". Alpha, or outperformance, is going to be hard to come by here.

On the one hand, VXF is sort of like buying the S&P 500 but with less concentration (as noted earlier, VOO that tracks the S&P 500 index is far more concentrated, mostly in some major tech names). On the other hand, you also lose the rest of the S&P 500 in the process. But in that loss, you gain a greater level of overall diversification, with almost 4,000 names instead of 500.

However, while you might achieve greater nominal diversification, the five-year beta for VXF is higher than the broader market, at about 1.29. So, you would in theory demand a higher rate of return on VXF, in exchange for greater price volatility (potentially, going forward). Interestingly, and yet unsurprisingly in my view, the ratio between VXF and VOO has been fairly constant over time (see chart below).

Again, this comes back to the view that VXF is essentially "long beta". But the overall return is more likely to be lower than VOO in total return terms, given that the dividend yield is lower for VXF (currently 0.77% on a 30-day SEC yield basis as compared to VOO's 1.31%, for example). So, with a lower proven total return (roughly speaking, over the long run, albeit only just), and yet with greater overall volatility (as an example, VXF crashed harder than VOO during the market's March 2020 sell-off), it might be difficult to justify buying into VXF. Still, past performance is not always the best guide.

Using data from S&P Global, Professor Damodaran (for an estimate of the U.S. equity risk premium) and base-case growth estimates for earnings growth from Morningstar, and the current U.S. 10-year, I gauge the valuation of VXF as below, on a short-term basis. I also factor in a 29% premium into our ERP to boost the return we should demand from VXF (owing to higher beta).

Because Morningstar estimates three- to five-year earnings growth of 15.19% on average, my five-year average figure looks high at 17.79%, but that is because of the one-year boost owing to S&P Global's benchmark index price/earnings ratios (comparing trailing to forward P/E ratios). The stark difference jolts the overall period's earnings growth (post-COVID) upward. But overall, it looks like VXF is massively overvalued given underlying earnings power.

The problem here is that there are going to be plenty of loss makers in this portfolio, bringing overall portfolio earnings down, and thus bringing the overall price/earnings ratio higher. Morningstar provides, instead, a forward price/earnings ratio of 18.75x as of September 30, 2021 (i.e., as at the same date of my S&P Global forward P/E ratio of 32.05x). On this basis, VXF would look far better, and in fact if we made some more optimistic earnings growth estimates on top of this, VXF might be trading at fair value.

Instead, my simplistic model projects downside of over 50%, and this is because VXF's underlying earnings power is far weaker than we would otherwise have surmised looking at Morningstar's adjusted ratio. In my opinion, this does matter, and I do think VXF looks expensive. At the same time, companies that lose money on paper might well be worth much more than their losses would suggest, given their faster growth (or stronger "turnaround") potential.

Nevertheless, the businesses within the VXF portfolio are also, on average, going to have less pricing power (Morningstar reports a drop in sales of 40%, presumably owing to COVID-19, etc.). While these short-term fluctuations are likely to be just that, short term, it does still make me wonder why investors would price VXF in such a sanguine way. Investors are giving VXF the "benefit of the doubt".

I think that if you factor in the higher level of volatility of the fund into your ERP calculation, but then discount the fact that some important chunk of VXF's portfolio is also loss making, you are not fully discounting the risk of the fund. And therefore, you are implicitly assigning a lower level of risk to a fund that is actually higher risk, both on an underlying fundamental basis and on a proven market price basis. And yet I would counter my view here with the fact that VXF has managed to hold its own against VOO over time (for over a decade now).

So, I have no reason to think that investors will suddenly become pessimistic on small caps, which are often viewed as both higher risk and higher return. VXF is therefore likely to continue to serve as a source of beta, and therefore I would not take a bearish view on the fund. All I would say is, caveat emptor, and this fund is probably not going to outperform VOO over any long period of time, especially when you remember VXF's generally lower dividend yield.