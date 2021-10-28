megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) takes a unique approach to income investing across a diversified group of high-yield asset classes utilizing ETFs and individual stocks. The attraction here is the balance of risks between different sectors like REITs, MLPs, utilities, preferreds, emerging market bonds, and an equity call-write fund as an alternative investment. ALTY yields 6.6% distributed through a monthly dividend and we believe it's a good option as a long-term holding for investors with a compelling income and potential as a portfolio diversifier. The fund has outperformed with a strong total return and we are bullish on the outlook for the year ahead with more upside into positive fundamentals.

(Seeking Alpha)

ALTY Background

The ETF technically tracks the "Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives Index" with a strategy that combines five different asset classes for a diversified portfolio with a focus on low volatility and a high dividend yield. The methodology calls for a 20% weighting cap to each asset class represented by four ETFs and a group of individual stocks between U.S. infrastructure names and MLP's. The ETFs utilized are from the same Global X fund family including:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Infrastructure (portfolio of 16 high-yield stocks)

In essence, ALTY with its specific exposure itself represents a "new" alternative asset class with a return and risk profile expected to have a low correlation to traditional stock and fixed-income portfolios. The other important concept here is that while the ALTY ETF only has 20 holdings, the underlying ETFs collectively have several hundred individual stocks and bonds highlighting the general diversification across companies, geography, and at the industry level.

(source: Global X)

ALTY Portfolio

U.S. preferred stocks in the PFFD ETF represent 20% of the ALTY ETF and are recognized for their fixed dividends as a separate share class compared to common stocks. Preferreds are regularly used by financial sector firms that are well represented within PFFD. This is in contrast to the SRET ETF which invests across 30 of the highest yielding REITs which own and lease real estate. EMBD stands out as the only ETF in the group that is actively managed, offering exposure to emerging market bonds denominated in U.S. Dollars. This is a segment of fixed-income typically not widely held by most investors but an important part of high yield while also adding an international component to the fund. Finally, the QYLD ETF utilizes a covered call writing strategy that essentially holds all NASDAQ-100 stocks while generating income by collecting the premium in the index call options. QYLD captures upside in large-cap market-leading stocks with an added income component potentially limiting the volatility.

(source: Global X)

The remaining portion of the ALTY portfolio is invested across "infrastructure stocks" which includes segments like utilities, midstream energy, and industrial names. According to the index methodology, the holdings here are based on the 16 highest yielding stocks that meet market capitalization and liquidity criteria with the holdings equally weighted. Notable holdings include Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) which yields 14%, Sunoco LP (SUN) yielding 8%, and The Southern Company (SO) with a more modest 4% yield.

Overall, ALTY has an interesting mix of high-yield investments. The idea here is that the categories while exposed to similar macro fundamentals including trends in global growth and interest rate dynamics are distinct enough with separate asset-class specific drivers that add to the diversification.

Naturally, ALTY's dividend is a blend of all the underlying funds and individual stock payouts in the portfolio. QYLD yields 11.3% achieved through a use of return-on-capital (ROC) distribution which are the payments to shareholders above underlying portfolio income and realized gains. ROC payments are untaxed for individual investors but reduce the cost basis of the investment. This has the effect of deferring the tax liability to when the security is ultimately sold. For the ALTY ETF, approximately 50% of its annual payout is classified as a ROC for 2021. PFFD and EMBD yield closer to 5% and do not regularly utilize ROC.

Data by YCharts

ALTY Performance

We mentioned ALTY has been a strong performer this year with a 23% total return basis in 2021. From the chart below, we note that ALTY has outperformed the four underlying ETFs considering a 17% return in SRET, 10% gain in QYLD, 4% return in PFFD, while EMBD is down 2%. The reason for this impressive momentum in ALTY goes back to the infrastructure stocks category which represents 20% of the fund. Indeed, considering the strong performance of the energy sector this year with higher prices in oil and gas, the fund has benefited this year from its exposure to energy infrastructure stocks and MLPs with big gains.

Data by YCharts

Going back to the fund's inception date in 2015, ALTY has returned a cumulative 50.7% which favorably is above the 36% return for the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG) as a benchmark for high-yield fixed income in general. On the other hand, the QYLD ETF within the ALTY portfolio outperformed returning 88% consistent with the strong momentum in the NASDAQ-100 over the last several years. Still, none of these alternative asset classes have been able to keep up with the S&P 500 (SPY) which has returned a cumulative 151% over the period.

Data by YCharts

ALTY Forecast

Again, the point here is diversification. If we had a crystal ball to say that the S&P 500, or emerging market bonds, or high dividend REITs would outperform over the next 5 years then it would make sense to skip ALTY. That said, the underlying uncertainty makes the case for ALTY which can perform well in various market environments.

While each of the underlying categories is exposed to varying segment-specific risks, the high-level themes supporting a positive outlook include the continued macro growth in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery. The setup now is that interest rates are trending higher with an expectation of the Fed beginning to roll back some of the emergency quantitative easing measures implemented at the start of the pandemic. While higher interest rates can represent a headwind for risk assets, resilient economic conditions can end up supporting the performance. In other words, even as higher interest rates are bearish for high yield bonds and stocks, a positive operating outlook for the underlying companies can mitigate those impacts.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global GDP growth of 5.9% this year is expected to be followed by a still strong 4.9% trend in 2022. Emerging markets & developing economics are expected to outperform advanced economics with more growth momentum.

(source: IMF)

While it's difficult to set a price target or estimate returns, our take is that the ALTY portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from this favorable macro environment through next year. Encouraging data showing a sharp decline in Covid cases also sets up the more positive momentum and sentiment that can be a bullish backdrop.

Overall, ALTY is a high-quality fund that combines several important high-yield sectors into one ETF. We like the structure and income component with a reasonable expense ratio of just 0.5%. The fund can work in the context of a diversified portfolio as an alternative investment.

The main risk to consider with the fund would be a concerning deterioration of the global economic outlook. We want to monitor trends in the inflation outlook, with higher than expected levels potentially undermining the current consensus while adding to financial market volatility. Sharply lower energy and commodity prices would likely be a bearish development for the fund's allocation in infrastructure stocks and emerging market bonds for example.