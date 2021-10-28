Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Entertainment

Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) recently hosted an upbeat investor call delving into its expansion into e-commerce contextual targeting following its c. $800 million acquisition of Connexity, a leading web e-commerce media platform. With secular e-commerce growth likely to increase the yield on the core business post-acquisition, the company is well-positioned to attract more publishers and negotiate more competitively for ad placements higher on the page. And with TBLA’s exclusive publisher contracts also allowing it to further build out its defensible core business, I view the current relative valuation discount to AdTech peers such as The Trade Desk (TTD), PubMatic (PUBM), Magnite (MGNI), Viant (DSP), and Outbrain (OB) as unwarranted. As the company continues to deliver on its financial projections, expect the valuation multiple to re-rate higher over time.

Tacking the Massive Open Web E-Commerce Opportunity

TBLA has followed through on its prior announcement that it would be acquiring Connexity, a leading, open web eCommerce media platform, for c. $800 million (comprising c. $290 million from cash on hand, c. $300 million in debt financing, and c. $210 million in equity). The rationale here is clear – through its e-commerce recommendation capabilities for the open web, Connexity fits well with TBLA’s ambition to become a major e-commerce media player. For context, e-commerce media is a major addressable market opportunity at c. $40 billion within the “Open Web,” and through the acquisition, TBLA is better positioned to make major headway in capturing that opportunity. With Taboola’s network of 14K+ performance-oriented advertiser partners also generating robust ad spend, the longer-term growth runway appears extensive.

Additionally, Connexity could also drive click-through rates beyond incremental advertiser demand, for instance, via its dynamic creative optimization software that tests and optimizes different variations of ad creative to improve campaign performance. With ad creative responsible for c. 50% of ad performance, it makes sense for TBLA to make these tools available to core advertisers over time, helping to improve performance beyond e-commerce as well. In line with this vision, TBLA has targeted c. $40 billion of the $64 billion open web advertising opportunity (mainly e-commerce-led), allowing it to capitalize on secular retail eCommerce sales growth globally.

Unlocking Incremental Value from the Publisher Base via Connexity

Considering that c. 6k of its publishers are not Connexity customers, TBLA has a clear opportunity to introduce Connexity’s monetization tools to its base, especially in international markets. Specifically, Connexity’s white-label eCommerce sites for publishers and its Skimlinks offer good cross-selling potential going forward. On the international front, Connexity also has limited coverage, with programs in the UK, France, and Germany in addition to APIs available for Canada, Italy, and Spain. As such, key TBLA markets like Japan and Australia are greenfield opportunities for Connexity and should unlock plenty of incremental earnings growth ahead.

At present, only c. 5% of TBLA’s publisher content today is signaling commercial intent, and to address this, the company plans to work with publishers to unlock more commercial-specific content. Furthermore, Connexity’s added publisher and merchant partners and transaction data are also set to considerably increase yield for TBLA’s advertisers - assuming commercial content yield is double that of traditional content, this could mean an acceleration in commercial content growth into the double digits %.

Promising Near-Term Guidance Update Supports Further Upside Ahead

Looking ahead, TBLA has guided to fiscal 2022 revenue of c. $203 million at the midpoint, as the company continues to make significant investments in sales and marketing, along with R&D, to support growth. However, the updated guide also implies a step down in EBITDA margins for Connexity to 36% in the upcoming fiscal year (from c. 49% in fiscal 2020) despite the core business remaining on track to hit prior projections.

On the financial side, Connexity’s revenue is growing at a 20+% Y/Y pace and is quite profitable, generating c. $78 million in ex-TAC gross profit and c. $39 million in EBITDA in fiscal 2020 (implying c. 50% margins). On a combined basis, the ex-TAC gross profit growth and EBITDA margin stand at an impressive 50+%, as most of Connexity’s revenue is derived from CPC (“Cost Per Click”), with the remaining c. 35% from CPA (“Cost Per Acquisition”). However, I think there could be a further step up in longer-term earnings – in particular, Connexity’s ability to leverage contextual signals for its targeting and its lower reliance on third-party cookies could prove particularly valuable as Chrome deprecates third-party cookies later in fiscal 2023.

Final Take

Over the medium term, TBLA looks set to outperform, with c. $100 million in annual revenue ex-TAC synergies to be realized through cross-selling and other integration efforts post-acquisition. Considering the limited publisher overlap today, TBLA also appears well-positioned to leverage its larger sales force and its 9K publishers (well above the 6K for Connexity) to extract these synergies going forward. While the gross profit guidance remains unchanged, the post-acquisition prospects should give investors increased confidence in the strategic value of the acquisition and the potential for medium to longer-term upside ahead. As such, I believe a narrower relative valuation discount is warranted in light of the earnings growth potential and leading market position in the contextual targeting space.

