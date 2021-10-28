Banks, Retail Stocks Are Relative Strength Leaders

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

If you were insightful or gutsy enough to buy stocks at the end of last year’s pandemic crash—or if you bought last October-November—you almost certainly had an easy time of making some fantastic gains with only limited downside along the way, regardless of which type of stocks you purchased.

Starting around April of this year, however, the investing climate changed markedly and buying stocks blindfolded (so to speak) was no longer a viable option. In fact, it still isn’t an option. Indeed, stock picking and prudent money management have become paramount in what has been a more or less choppy environment in the last several months.

If you’re looking at an index like the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) or the Nasdaq Composite, you likely won’t realize just how challenging the market climate has been these last six months. A quick glance at the SPX, for instance, shows that the leading mega-cap stocks which dominate the index’s movement have been mostly in the ascendant all year with only the month of September being the exception.

Source: BigCharts

Yet if you look at a broader, more equally weighted average like the Value Line Arithmetic Composite Index (VALUA), you’ll see that the forward momentum for most stocks has been far less visible than in the S&P 500. As the following chart reveals, the trend for the “average” stock has been basically sideways since the spring. This particular market index gives you a good idea of what would happen if you held a vast portfolio of equities in equal amounts.

Source: BigCharts

An even better example of what the market environment has been like in the last six months is the Value Line Geometric Average (VALUG), which is an equal weight index. Here you can see the evident sideways bias of the broad market during that time until now. Based on this market average, a stock-picking (or ETF-picking) approach was required if you wanted your portfolio to outperform in the back half of the year.

Source: BigCharts

A reason for the lateral trading range in the VALUG is the rotation in and out of several major sectors and industry groups in the recent months on the part of institutional investors. For instance, during the summer months of July and August when many commodities and resource-focused stocks were weak, defensive-oriented utilities and consumer staples were outperforming. During that time, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) was up over 10% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was down almost 20%.

But almost as soon as the outperformance in utilities began, it ended, and by the end of September XLU had surrendered most of its July-August gains. The oil-focused XLE, by contrast, turned around in September and ended up rallying 30% by late October.

This provides just one of many examples of how sharp and short-lived the sector rotation has been since the summer. Indeed, several industries come into and fallen out of favor in recent months, showing us that a relative strength approach to stock and ETF selection is paramount to achieving consistent profits in the present environment.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the leading sectors that are experiencing an unusual amount of relative strength right now. The following analysis is based on a simple ratio comparison of how well each of the 11 S&P 500 sector ETFs are performing versus the benchmark S&P 500 Index. In each of the relative performance graphs that follow, whenever the ratio line is trending higher it suggests the sector in question is under strong accumulation pressure and is outperforming the SPX. (In my experience, it typically pays to embrace a “follow the money trail” approach when the broader market is subject to persistent sector rotation, as it is now.)

The tech sector is still where it’s at right now, but the industries that are outperforming right now have changed in the last couple of months. Instead of biotech and semiconductors (top performers earlier this summer), among the new leaders are cloud computing and cybersecurity.

As the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) versus the S&P 500 chart illustrates, while the tech sector has lost some of its momentum in recent months, yet the overall trend is still up and the ratio isn’t far from this year’s peak. All told, the message of this chart is that having some exposure to the tech sector is still warranted.

Source: StockCharts

Financial sector stocks have been on fire lately and have definitely assumed a relative strength position. This is a result of the latest round of rotation into bank, insurance and broker/dealer stocks—and thanks to rising Treasury yields which are boosting banks’ profit margins. Here you can see the outperformance of the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) versus the SPX. And while this ratio hasn’t quite returned to its early June peak, it’s well on its way.

Source: StockCharts

By far the biggest outperforming sector right now is—surprisingly perhaps—consumer discretionary. I say “surprisingly” since the prevailing media narrative today is that supply chain difficulties are undermining profits at consumer retail companies. The following graph compares the recent performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) with the SPX. As you can see, the resulting XLY versus SPX ratio is going vertical as strength is clearly flowing into the leading retail stocks.

Source: StockCharts

Therefore, it would be logical to conclude that while there are still obviously supply-related obstacles to be faced in the months ahead, the market is already looking past the problem and sees a satisfactory conclusion in the final analysis.

In conclusion, a relative strength approach to stock and ETF selection is an excellent way to stay on top of the sector rotation that is clearly taking place right now. And when we apply this analysis to the current market, the financial, tech and consumer discretionary sectors are the hands-down winners. Accordingly, investors should consider focusing most of their attention on these areas of the market for now.