gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is a ~115 year old industrial conglomerate. In this article, I examine the following, each in turn:

Honeywell's 8+ strong competitive advantages. Honeywell's valuation, as assessed by P/E, DCF, and Dividend Valuation models. A comparison to peers of its dividend generating capabilities. The probability of Honeywell existing for another 115 years.

Prepare yourself - you are going to learn more about Honeywell than you probably ever wanted to. But first, enjoy this ~3-minute video:

Competitive Advantages

An examination of Honeywell's competitive advantages can be incredibly elucidating to help prospective investors understand why Honeywell is poised to be a successful long-term investment and a core portfolio holding. The below order represents the relative strength of one competitive advantage over another and the advantages are ranked from 1 (very weak) to 10 (very strong). Early Warning indicators are defined to help investors monitor any future deterioration of the competitive advantages year over year and thus to formulate an early exit strategy, if needed.

1. High Quality Differentiator Products (Strong Moat - 10/10)

At a certain point in time, any Honeywell investor realizes that it is easier to ask what products Honeywell doesn't have than to identify the products that it does. Rather than writing about it, I will illustrate:

Source: Honeywell

I had to stop - there's a "View More" button. It doesn't end! Click on the link for yourself and find out.

Going back as early as 2013, I can find examples of Honeywell's product differentiation being called out as a competitive edge (I am listing a very limited subset of examples):

Source: BestBuy

The company's products are everywhere, and many are reputedly sporting a competitive edge or advantage. Most importantly, these aren't substitute goods we are talking about - these are high quality, highly technical, and use-case specific products invented, introduced, marketed, and sold by the company globally in many important industries and sectors.

The products' differentiation presents a stalwart Competitive Advantage for Honeywell, which is coupled with Competitive Advantages #2 and #5 - Patents and Intellectual Property and Intelligent Innovation and Collaboration. These 3 competitive advantages are dependent upon one another and thus strengthen the entire company's chances of success while mitigating the impact of any short-term failures.

Even if competitors are able to successfully compete in any one given niche, no company (and this is a fact) competes with Honeywell in all of its businesses. The vast majority of businesses that are Honeywell's competitors are mid-sized to large and possess substantial scientific expertise and know-how of their own just to be able to compete effectively in Honeywell's targeted industries and sectors. I point you to the 10K:

Source: Honeywell FY 2020 10-K

Early Warning(s) to watch: decreasing # of filed and/or in-force patents YoY, increasing # of negative customer reviews citing poor quality of products, any key contractual losses citing poor quality of products or malfunction, any new lawsuits regarding product quality

2. Patents and Intellectual Property (Strong Moat - 10/10)

With 18,000 engineers worldwide and more than 35,500 granted or pending patents, Honeywell has some engineers with as many as 90+ patents.

Honeywell obtains patents to protect its intellectual property at a very healthy clip, easily averaging over 1,000+ registered patents annually from 2010 to 2020. The beauty of Honeywell's patents is that it is very difficult for companies to replicate or to steal Honeywell's proprietary technology. The breadth and diversity of Honeywell's product offerings as well as the subject-matter-expertise required for successful intellectual theft of Honeywell property means that only a very small % of the world population is even qualified to comprehend the actual mechanics and innovation involved.

Source: Statista

Early Warning(s) to watch: decreasing # of patents filed year over year, alleged theft or lawsuits related to intellectual property

3. Competence in Highly Regulated and Highly Technical Industries (Strong Moat - 9/10)

An immediate competitive advantage exists, ironically, because of the industries and sectors in which Honeywell operates. The Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions business segments all operate in regulated industries or sectors! Honeywell employees thus possess a thorough understanding of regulations and technical expertise in the relevant product offering to ensure that Honeywell remains a trusted and high-quality brand.

Source: The Buxton Partnership

Just consider the above non-exhaustive list of regulations to be obeyed - many of them for the United States alone. Now consider that Honeywell operates in across 70 countries worldwide, each with its own unique sets of regulations for each industry / sector. How easy is it for existing and especially new competitors to replicate this competitive advantage and to quickly amass decades of tribal knowledge and regulatory and technical know-how to compete effectively with Honeywell?

The company very likely has countless SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and WIs (Work Instructions) in each relevant department, which cannot be quickly or easily replicated by competitors.

Early Warning(s) to watch: lawsuits against Honeywell for breach of regulations, loss of confidence in the technical quality of Honeywell's products as represented by public mishaps or failures with the products

4. Recession Proof Business Model (Strong Moat - 9/10)

Honeywell is a multinational industrial conglomerate - but what does that mean and why is it an advantage?

Simply put, Honeywell's business model has incredible and stunning diversification of revenues that precludes the company from suffering the risk of bankruptcy during local or global recessions:

Honeywell's revenues are diversified in many industries and sectors that are not necessarily highly-correlated, some of which are cyclical and may perform better during recessions Honeywell's revenues are diversified across hundreds, if not thousands, of customers, over 70 countries, and over dozens of products Honeywell is able to pivot based on weakness or poor performance in a particular product, segment, sector, or industry by utilizing its renowned M&A strategy, thus moving away from investing in low CAGR industries or sectors and providing sustained above-average long-term returns

Source: Honeywell

From the FY 2020 10-K:

Source: Honeywell's FY 2020 10-K

It should be readily apparent to investors that few competitors can match, mimic, or replicate Honeywell's breadth of businesses, diversity of products, diversity of customers and revenues, agility in adjusting targeted industries and sectors, and recession-proof business without copious R&D investment, and more importantly, time. It may take a decade if not decades for competitors to effectively reproduce Honeywell's business model.

Even more importantly for investors, Honeywell is increasingly moving to a SaaS business model as an accompaniment to its existing strategic vision and foresight. Do investors recollect what is so great about SaaS businesses? That's right - incredibly high margins and high EPS / FCF generating capabilities, as well as consistent recurring YoY growth (this helps to explain why I keep pointing out growth rates of 22%+ across all of Honeywell's targeted industries / sectors).

Early Warning(s) to watch: failed acquisitions or overpaying for acquisitions, diversification into low CAGR industries or sectors, major changes in business strategy or business model, failures to transition to SaaS

5. Intelligent Innovation and Collaboration (Strong Moat - 9/10)

Honeywell is constantly innovating or collaborating with the most innovative companies globally. Examples include, and are not limited to:

The above examples are only from 2021, and are only a small subset. If one does Google searches or reads the company's own press releases, there is innovation occurring at a frightening rate. Investors and analysts may very well have given up trying to keep pace with Honeywell's press releases, conferences, and announcements, opting instead for a mere review of earnings transcripts and financial releases.

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Honeywell participated in the following conferences (with full slide decks available) in just 2021 alone (again, I may be missing some - I listed the ones I read and reviewed):

Sincerely, I am hard-pressed to find many other S&P 500 companies that innovate as much as Honeywell does. It's surprising, startling, impressive, and inspiring, considering Honeywell is a 115 year old company. There is so much content and research pouring out from Honeywell (and not a rehash or repeat of the same topic) that it is impossible for any one individual to fully assess the company's breadth of futuristic projects.

Let's compare to one particularly over-hyped example of future innovation, Facebook's (FB) Metaverse, which is ~10-15 years away. What sounds more appealing, tangible, and quite frankly more impressive and achievable from a monetization standpoint to investors:

A Metaverse, dubbed the "new internet" or quantum computing, green-energy renewable infrastructure and buildings, carbon-neutral fuels for jets, vertical-lift airplane taxis, and accelerated digital transformation and automation through use of robotics / SaaS solutions in warehouses, buildings, manufacturing areas, and energy plants?

Honeywell's quantum computing business, as attested to by the CEO, is already monetized and is generating revenue from customers.

Honeywell's efforts with Intelligrated and Honeywell Forge (aided by poached executives from Microsoft) are quickly advancing and diversifying the business into higher-margin SaaS revenue streams.

...and yes, Honeywell has their own virtual reality Based Simulator To Optimize Training For Industrial Workers - a far better contribution to society than clunky VR headsets for gaming that cause neckaches.

Early Warning(s) to watch: reduction in # of Honeywell Conferences YoY, reduction in # of Honeywell announcements on product releases or collaborations YoY

6. Brand and Vision (Strong Moat - 8/10)

Honeywell’s mission statement is to “Make a difference in everything we do”. For an industrial behemoth, this is both poignant and unique. Compared to 3M, an industrial whose mission statement reads as “3M products enhancing every home. 3M innovation improving every life,” Honeywell has allowed itself breathing room.

After all, it is difficult to argue that Honeywell's brand is not well-known or that Honeywell doesn't make a difference in the world (or in most of what the company does). The company's products are inside our homes, inside our energy plants, inside warehouses, inside airplanes, inside cars, on our faces and on our bodies. If you've enjoyed and survived an airplane flight in your life, one of the companies you have to thank is Honeywell.

Source: About Us - Honeywell

Honeywell's NPS (Net Promoter Score) has improved from the negative in 2020 to a positive 13 in 2021, likely buoyed by continued humanitarian efforts during COVID (such as donations of PPE in India), commitments to the environment, and new software solutions designed to help companies enforce COVID-19 site health and safety procedures for highly mobile workers in the warehousing, logistics, health care and retail fields.

Honeywell's brand is very well known globally and it has in general stellar standing (a lack of notoriety) - and honestly, what else would an investor expect from a company "building all of the technology that’s going to get us to Mars?"

It's hard to compete with a company that is already well established in terms of competence in highly regulated and highly technical industries when it also has a strong Brand and Vision competitive advantage. The two inter-link to form a formidable moat against would-be challengers.

Early Warning(s) to watch: reducing NPS YoY, negative and factual news articles about Honeywell, new lawsuits (such as asbestos-type issues) against the company

7. Long Term Contractual Commitments and Switching Costs (Strong Moat - 8/10)

Because of the industries and sectors Honeywell works in, many of its contracts are long-term in nature and thus lock-in secure revenue streams for the company. While penalty clauses, performance obligations, and contractual adjustment or de-scoping always remain as risks, long-term contractual commitments are nonetheless a substantial competitive advantage for a company as once awarded is very rare for the work to be rescinded.

Source: Honeywell's FY 2020 10-K

Consider the following types of contracts awarded to Honeywell as clear examples:

Such multi-year contracts, especially with the military and the government, do provide a massive barrier to entry for competitors. Consider what a competitor needs to do to compete with Honeywell:

Invest massive $ into R&D (and time) to create a product that is on-par (ideally of superior quality) to Honeywell's Sit around while potentially losing money (if new) awaiting the expiration of a long-term contract between a customer and Honeywell - begin courting the customers in advance of the expiration of such contracts, thus spending more $ on Advertising and Sales Undergo an exhaustive bidding process as per regulations in most developed nations, with Honeywell often retaining an upper-hand due to its many years of excellent service to customers Deliver exceptional services to the customer that is won over to retain them as they always have the option of returning to Honeywell's legacy / competing products

The above is challenging, time-consuming, resource-intensive, costly, and most of all, not a guarantee for success. The aspect of timing too remains a crucial consideration, as often contract expiration must be awaited and one has only a ~3 to 9 month window to bid the for the contract against Honeywell and other established companies.

Furthermore, existing customers of Honeywell obviously face at least moderate if not substantial switching costs depending on the product, system, or software used, and thus risking a new supplier / a competitive offering only becomes worthwhile if it is exceptional (and potentially lower priced).

Early Warning(s) to watch: losses of key military or government contracts, failed bids on new contracts (losses to competitors), penalties or fines for poor quality and performance on long term contracts

8. Economies of Scale (Strong Moat - 7/10)

Economies of scale is the old guard of competitive advantages for Honeywell. The company has, in some form or fashion, effectively utilized its scale to exert industry dominance for decades.

Source: The Balance

The principle and concept is very simple: Honeywell's technological superiority, as identified by Competitive Advantages #1, #2, and #5 - High Quality Differentiator Products, Patents and Intellectual Property and Intelligent Innovation and Collaboration, allows the company to manufacture products at reduced cost while receiving preferential treatment from long-term customers.

For Aerospace and Performance Materials Technologies business segments, for example, the production operation is very capital intensive and requires conformation to complex environmental regulations, which provide an advantage of large, established firms over new entrants. For Honeywell Building Technologies business segment, business scale allows negotiating leverage for bulk supplies with vendors, the ability to pass on price increases to consumers despite inflation, and centralized logistics efforts. For the Safety and Productivity Solutions business segment, any increased use of SaaS offerings will drive improving margin profiles in the coming decades, and Quantum Computing will most definitely utilize Honeywell's economies of scale to some degree to ensure manufacturing cost efficiency.

The company's continued efforts to transition to a SaaS business will yield decades of increased profitability as digitization is a trend that may last for a century. Honeywell is already doing well - in April 2021, Honeywell Forge was named the leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

Early Warning(s) to watch: decreasing Operating Margins YoY, decreasing Net Margins YoY, inability to pass on price increases to consumers, unexpected YoY increases in OPEX

9. Integrated Supply Chain (Moderate Moat - 6/10)

It's ironic that for a company that publishes White Papers on Achieving a Consistent, Integrated Supply Chain by Unifying Data and Business Systems, Honeywell experienced supply chain challenges in its recent FY 2021 Q3.

During 2020, Honeywell won a Supply Chain Resilience Award for its efforts during COVID-19.

To help meet the unprecedented demand in the early months of the pandemic, Honeywell pressed its facilities into action. For instance, the company set up new operations at facilities in Rhode Island and Arizona to produce disposable N-95 masks. Normally, an operation like this would take nine months to set up. Honeywell was in production in only five weeks. Together, the two plants are producing millions of N-95 masks per month for health care workers, emergency responders and other critical health care needs. The shift also resulted in an estimated 1,000 new jobs during a time of rising unemployment.

Honeywell's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Torsten Pilz, is a thought leader with respect to The Future Of Supply Chain.

Current events have validated two of our hypotheses about efficient and resilient supply chains of the future: 1. They will be short. As part of its strategic metamorphosis into a software-industrial company, Honeywell — which has hundreds of factories and warehouses around the world — has spent the last two years moving toward a regional-hub model of manufacturing that concentrates instead of distributes production. In so doing, we’ve realized numerous advantages, even as the global economy contracts. It starts at the bottom line: From a labor perspective, workforce automation and digitization have finally made local and regional approaches to manufacturing cost-competitive with global approaches. When combined with less waste and fewer transportation delays – features inherent in these localized networks – you see even greater margin benefit. By locating manufacturing closer to the customer, they allow factories to react more quickly to dynamic changes in supply and demand. Instead of gambling on quarterly results, companies can take the market’s pulse on a monthly, weekly or sometimes even daily basis and respond in real time to fluctuations. Suddenly, uncertainty is a risk that we can not only tolerate, but perhaps even mitigate. 2. They will be smart. To become a data-based manufacturer, Honeywell turned to automation: factory and non-factory automation. By connecting production machines to sensors and software that measure and analyze inputs — everything from temperature and humidity to air flows— against outputs, factory automation helps companies optimize production processes in ways that minimize waste and maximize yield. By joining and analyzing data that is external to factories — for example, information about procurement, inventory management, warehousing and transportation — non-factory automation can similarly increase cost-effectiveness, efficiency and productivity. To achieve this at Honeywell, we became our own customer by internally deploying Honeywell Forge, our cloud-based data analytics engine with which companies can automatically federate data from disparate sources, then apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to it in ways that enable faster, better decision making. Take freight invoice auditing. What used to be an expensive, manual task conducted by a third-party vendor is now an automated process, which analyzes millions of data sets in real time in search of anomalies. It then issues push notifications that alert business managers when they need to address potential issues with a given vendor.

Clearly, Honeywell has a competitive advantage with its integrated supply chain. The FY 2021 Q3 earnings call issues are hounding many S&P500 companies, not just Honeywell. More importantly, the company has a plan.

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

The ongoing supply chain challenges will not only allow Honeywell to continue testing and learning how to successfully use Honeywell Forge and automation, they will in essence lead to profit margin expansion in the coming decades once the interim bottlenecks at ports and with supply chains subside. Arguably, having supply chain issues is better than having demand issues, as lost revenue in a given quarter is not lost permanently and instead delayed to future quarters.

Effective execution in this area will strengthen this Competitive Advantage over those of new or incumbent competitors. Honeywell is already partnering with FarEye (as of 27-Apr-2021) to provide real-time visibility in the Supply Chain, thus ongoing challenges will prove to be invaluable learning opportunities for Honeywell leadership and employees. This is being integrated into a Supply Chain Suite to Help Enterprises Leverage their IoT Investments.

Source: Honeywell

Honeywell furthermore uses the Suppler Diversity Program to create opportunity for diverse and minority-owned suppliers to compete for business while providing a competitive advantage for the company (their own words) by identifying suppliers who bring unique value to the supply chain.

To put it simply: there is a lot of promise in Honeywell's leadership in global industrial supply chains, both for customers, vendors, and for the company itself.

Early Warning(s) to watch: continued QoQ supply chain issues that remain unresolved or do not improve, inability to diversify the supply chain (as per the company's own news releases or lack thereof), lack of progress or updates from management on future earnings calls regarding supply chain issues, deteriorating operating and net margins YoY

10. Educated Management and Employees (Moderate Moat - 6/10)

Honeywell has a powerful and experienced senior leadership team. The company, as you'll note below, has a very diverse group of stakeholders. Many Honeywell senior leaders have traditionally traveled to the respective region in their long careers (APAC, EMEA, NA, LATAM, etc.) to satisfy the company's demands and needs, showcasing exceptional dedication and resilience.

Source: Honeywell

Honeywell furthermore has talented managerial leaders and employees. I reviewed over 200+ most recent Glassdoor reviews - a very small sample size of the 14K reviews available that nonetheless proved to be crucially informative. The two examples below for best and worst reviews in essence summarize well what is quoted overall.

Source: Glassdoor

The positives include incredible work ethic on behalf of employees, the presence of many highly-intelligent and qualified employees, a challenging culture of achievement, an excellent onboarding / new-hire process, opportunities to work at numerous sites or divisions, and overall great management and colleagues.

The negatives include constant layoffs of risk thereof, mandatory overtime, an atrocious work-life balance, poor salary / benefits (in particular for older incumbent employees), organized chaos or disorganization, complaints regarding management, and bureaucracy and slowness; in essence, negative reviews portray Honeywell and its management teams as slave-drivers.

A crucial distinction from my observations is that because of the size and international presence of the company, reviews vary drastically and thus employee experiences vary drastically (some departments have a stellar culture, others appear to have a more toxic culture), which is not unusual for a larger company. Notably, Honeywell highlighted its superior benchmarks in terms of Diversity and Inclusion on the FY Q3 2021 Earnings Call as compared to peers, which may very well allow it to attract and retain more talent:

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Overall, the highly technical qualifications (lots of engineers, developers, etc.) of the employees and the excellence of the leadership team contributes to a moderate competitive advantage for Honeywell over competitors, especially smaller ones.

Early Warning(s) to watch: continued layoffs, continued negative Glassdoor reviews from employees, any new litigation by employees, any management blunders or public commitments that are in contrast with the underlying examination of financial metrics or publicly available information

Valuation

Honeywell belongs to the Industrials sector and the Industrial Conglomerates industry, which have TTM P/Es of 39.39 and 25.80, respectively. If one considers P/E estimates for this year (due to the rebound in the PMI and manufacturing), the Industrials sector has a P/E of 25.79 while the Industrial Conglomerates industry has a P/E of 30.13.

Honeywell's TTM P/E of 27.96 is on-par with both the sector and industry. Respectfully, this certainly does not suggest overvaluation on a comparative basis.

Comparing Honeywell to additional Industrials such as 3M (MMM), Fortive (FTV), General Electric (GE) as well as to Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) further demonstrates the company's leadership position amongst peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To determine Honeywell's intrinsic value, a discounted dividend valuation model and a DCF valuation model are applied. Since humans are terrible predictors of the future, a reverse dividend and reverse DCF is applied to clearly demonstrate Honeywell's undervaluation.

For the discounted dividend valuation model, a 5 year weighted EPS is used with growth rate assumptions of 25% for the first five years and 20% for the last five years. A P/E ratio of 25 (virtually unchanged) is assumed. A discount rate of 10.0% is applied given Honeywell's enterprise value.

Source: Author's Own Calculations

For the DCF valuation model, a 3 year weighted FCF is used with growth rate assumptions of 20% for the first five years and 17% for the last five years. A discount rate of 10.0% is applied given Honeywell's enterprise value, and a perpetuity rate of 3% is assumed. The DCF model does run for a ten-year period. For purposes of ease of visibility, only the first five years are displayed.

Source: Author's Own Calculations

In order to improve upon the above approach and to account for human error in growth assumptions, reverse Dividend and DCF models are applied. In essence, the following questions are asked: how quickly do HON earnings need to grow over the next ten-year period for HON to be fairly valued today? Is the growth rate returned by the model achievable? How quickly does HON's FCF need to grow over the next ten-year period for HON to be fairly valued today? Is the growth rate returned by the model achievable?

Source: Author's Calculations

For the Reverse Dividend Model, Honeywell needs to grow earnings by ~10.6% for the next 10-year period to be fairly valued today. During the past 10 years, Honeywell grew earnings per share by 10.6% per year. During the past 5 years, Honeywell grew earnings per share by 8.8% per year. During the past 3 years, Honeywell grew earnings per share by 49.8% per year, with EPS growth slumping to -21.8% during the last twelve months.

Yet, the growth profile of the company for the next decade appears drastically different, as discussed in a prior article and reiterated by the Q3 2021 results and implications. Even if an investor buys Honeywell at current levels, the company is likely to match or to exceed the fair value growth rate required assuming the growth profile of the past decade is repeated.

Based on such comparisons, if you believe the company can sustain a growth rate of ~10.6% (hint: you should) for the next 10-year period, the business is currently either fairly valued (if you subscribe to the "old" Honeywell) or substantially undervalued (if you believe in the "new" Honeywell) and provides an attractive entry point.

Source: Author's Own Calculations

The Reverse DCF Model is even more reliable; note that it is easier for companies to manipulate EPS than it is to manipulate free cash flow. Honeywell needs to grow FCF by ~9.6% for the next 10-year period to be fairly valued today. During the past 10 years, Honeywell grew FCF by exactly 10.00% per year. During the past 5 years, Honeywell grew FCF by 8.00% per year. During the past 3 years, Honeywell grew FCF by 5.3% per year, with FCF growth slumping to -8.2% during the last twelve months. The company continues to retire shares via a buyback program, making each share you own more valuable.

Based on the above rationale, one may conclude that HON is currently fairly valued ("old" Honeywell) or undervalued ("new" Honeywell).

It is worth reiterating that based on discounted and reverse dividend, and discounted and reverse DCF models, Honeywell shares appear at worst to be fairly valued. Given the amazing growth prospects for the company, even in a risk-averse scenario and with a margin of safety in mind, an investor can claim that Honeywell shares will likely provide a valuable RoI.

It is financially rewarding to own shares in an outstanding business when provided with an entry point at a fair valuation, let alone at the current attractive undervaluation presented by "new" Honeywell's stock price.

Dividend Comparison to Competitors

Honeywell's dividend yield sits at 1.71% (yields of 2% to 4% are considered strong, while yields above 4% can be a great and risky buy). By comparison only MMM and RTX have better yields, yet 3M has poorer growth prospects.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The payout ratio clearly indicates Honeywell can continue to safely increase its dividend payout for years to come, just as it did recently.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.72 to $3.92 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $0.98 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 3, 2021, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Honeywell - A Company Of The Future

Consider the businesses that Honeywell operates in and the investments the company is making:

Quantum computing - may exist for a century Digitization - may exist for a century SaaS - may exist for a century Energy - will exist for a century Aerospace - will exist for a century Buildings - will exist for a century Safety and Productivity - will exist for a century

Given the current Competitive Advantages of the company and the outlook for the next 10-years of growth of ~22%+ in sales per each of the four primary business segment - not counting Quantum Computing and any additional futuristic projects - Honeywell will very likely exist for another ~115 years into the future. I estimate the probability of this at over 80%.

Conclusion

There is an absolute abundance of publicly available information on Honeywell. Much of it is factual, positive and inspiring regarding the futuristic vision of the company and the scope and vastness of its projects. I have summarized only a slimmer of this in the article.

I continue contending both individual and institutional investors may be conducting insufficient due diligence in their research into and evaluation of the investment prospects for Honeywell, and I hope this article is the first step into your journey of learning about a company of the future - honorable Honeywell.