Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) cratered after the social media company issued a weak revenue forecast for the next quarter. The steep decline in Snap's market value creates a buy-the-drop situation because the market is overreacting to Snap's commercial challenges!

Why Snap is a buy

Snap reported a record 306M daily active users for the third-quarter last week, showing 23% year over year growth, and the earnings card showed record users in all territories. In Q3'21, 96M of Snap's 306M daily active users were from the U.S. and Canada, which calculates to a geographic user share of 31%. The number of users outside of North America surged to a new record of 210M in the third-quarter, 80M of which came from Europe and 130M came from other regions, loosely grouped together as the rest of the world. The geographic user shares for Europe and ROW were 26% and 42%. The fastest growth, once again, came from countries outside North America and Europe. These regions added 10M new daily active users to Snap's platform quarter over quarter.

Non-western regions and markets present the largest growth and market opportunity for Snap. While the U.S. is the most profitable market for Snap regarding advertising dollars and monetization, Snap's low penetration rate of 5% in non-western markets creates a long runway for user and revenue growth.

The third-quarter was largely a successful quarter for Snap, commercially speaking. The firm's top line surged 57% year over year due to accelerating platform and user growth. Snap's Q3'21 revenues soared to $1.07B but they fell slightly short of the firm's guidance of $1.1B. Although losses narrowed year over year, Snap, despite surging user and ARPU growth, failed to report a profit. The loss for Q3'21 was $72.0M.

After the social media submitted its earnings card, shares of Snap dropped nearly 30%.

The reasons for the steep drop were that Snap fell short of revenue expectations (including its own forecast) and submitted a weak sales forecast for the next quarter. Snap expects just $1.17B to $1.21B in revenues in Q4'21, which indicates slowing revenue growth. Snap's revenue outlook, however, still implies a minimum of 9% revenue growth, quarter over quarter…

Growing concerns about Snap's revenues are related to Apple's (AAPL) iOS 14.5 update in April. The iOS update included a feature called App Transparency Tracking which gives users the option to limit advertisers' ad tracking capabilities. For advertisers, this policy change has wide ranging implications because the opt out feature allows users to effectively limit advertisers' campaign insights. Less ad tracking means less efficient market campaigns which translates into a lower ROAS (return on ad spend) for advertisers. Another factor affecting Snap's ad business relates to the current supply chain crisis… which appears to be getting worse, not better. Advertisers are holding back on ad campaigns since it takes longer to get goods to retail stores. These issues represent short term commercial challenges for Snap.

Snap's value: ARPU growth

The digital ad economy is growing rapidly, at the expense of the traditional advertising industry. The digital advertising market in the U.S. is said to grow at a rate of 14% annually until 2024… faster than the international market which is expected to grow at an 11% rate annually. The driving force behind this growth is that the U.S. ad market is the most profitable in the world which all but ensures that marketers can achieve high returns on their ad spend.

The U.S. market is the most profitable market for advertisers due to high incomes and improving user monetization on U.S. social media platforms. Based off of Snap's own estimates, the firm has a penetration rate in North America of 24%, leaving a significant share of the addressable market untouched.

Regarding monetization, Snap is getting better and better. Snap's ARPU - average revenue per user - saw a 28% year over year gain to $3.49, but this ARPU is diluted because users outside North America have a lower ad value. Snap's ARPU for the U.S. and Canada was $8.20 in Q3'21, growing at a 49% rate, year over year. Snap's North America ARPU is four times larger than the ARPU of a European user and eight times higher than the ARPU in the rest of the world. Snap's ARPU in North America is growing the fastest.

SNAP Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 ARPU $2.73 $3.44 $2.74 $3.35 $3.49 Growth YoY 28% 33% 36% 76% 28% North America $5.49 $7.19 $5.94 $7.37 $8.20 Growth YoY 46% 63% 66% 116% 49% Europe $1.43 $1.91 $1.48 $1.95 $1.92 Growth YoY 36% 39% 36% 76% 34% ROW $0.95 $1.11 $0.93 $1.07 $0.98 Growth YoY (6)% (18)% (7)% 20% 3%

Shares of Snap experienced a near-30% drop since the firm opened up its books, which creates a buy-the-drop situation because Snap's sales growth is now heavily discounted.

SNAP FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Sales $4.02 billion $5.73 billion $8.28 billion YoY Growth 60.22% 42.61% 44.50% P-S Ratio 22.20x 15.57x 10.77x

Snap is expected to generate sales of $5.73B in FY 2022. Sales will continue to grow, even if the ad business slows down in the short term, because users and ARPUs are still growing fast. Because of the drop in pricing, Snap's P-S ratio also has a 30% discount.

Risks with Snap

Snap's ad business is seeing some headwinds. Apple's iOS changes limit insights of advertisers into their customers' purchasing behavior. This could impact conversions and result in a lower ad spend short term. Declining ad spend is a risk that could impact Snap's revenue growth. The supply chain crisis also poses a challenge because advertisers might scale back digital ad spend until the crisis is resolved and businesses have certainty that the products they advertise will actually be available to customers. For these reasons, Snap may grow revenues at a slower pace in the future than expected.

Final thoughts

Snap's ad revenues may decline short term, but the long term trend in digital advertising indicates growing ad spend, which is set to benefit large platforms like Snap with hundreds of millions of active users. Snap is growing its user base and ARPU rapidly, which are the two most important metrics for social media companies. After Snap went through a near-30% drop in pricing, I bought Snap for the recovery potential!