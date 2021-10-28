Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (NASDAQ:DWACW) (NASDAQ:DWACU) filed their actual merger agreement with Donald Trump on October 26, 2021 that clarified many issues raised after their October 20 press statement was released regarding their proposed merger. While the merger agreement answered many questions, the filing of Form S-4 in a few weeks will give investors additional information needed to better enable them to make rational trades in DWAC stock and warrants. The initial response from some investors was that they were surprised at the potential total number of shares in the merged company. In this article I will try to simplify the details as much as possible from the new 87 page document. I will also try to stay away from any media hype regarding this deal.

Shares To Be Paid To Trump

The original press release caused confusion about the number of DWAC shares Trump would receive for the merger of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and Digital Acquisition Corp. The original press release stated that they valued Trump's company at an initial enterprise value of $875 million, but there was no mention of how many DWAC shares he would receive or if they would use the some average DWAC market price over a certain number of days to determine the number shares he would receive. The merger agreement clears up these uncertainties.

Trump will receive $875 million (subject to some potential minor adjustments that for the sake of simplicity I am not covering in this article) of DWAC shares based on redemption per share price. According to the S-1/A on page 23, the redemption price was initially anticipated to be about $10.20 per share. (The redemption price is defined in the merger agreement "as an amount equal to the price at which each share of Purchaser Common Stock is redeemed or converted pursuant to the Redemption". You need look at the S-1/A to get that estimated figure of $10.20 per share. It is mentioned on page 23.) It is important to remember this merger agreement was signed before all the crazy trading DWAC shares-the current DWAC stock price was not a consideration. Using $10.20 per share, Trump will receive approximately 85.78 million shares or $5.58 billion based on the current stock price of $65, before reducing that amount to account for the shares that are part of his company's incentive plan (see below). This compares to the current capitalization of DWAC, assuming warrants are exercised at $11.50 per share (total of 51.922 million DWAC shares), of $3.37 million. The combined total amount of his stock and the current DWAC stock is $8.95 billion. (To repeat, this figure assumes that all the warrants are exercised and it ignores some potential minor adjustments.)

There are also additional potential shares to be paid to Trump based on the stock price post-merger. He could receive up to 40 million additional shares or an additional $2.4 billion based on the current DWAC stock price of $65. This would be a total of 125.78 million shares ($8.18 billion) for Trump before the impact of his company's incentive plan. The total number of shares would be about 177.7 million and total capitalization of $11.55 billion using current price of $65 per DWAC share for the entire new merged company. This total is before any additional shares that might be issued under some PIPE financing deal to raise needed cash.

The requirements to receive these "earnout" shares is that during the three year period after the merger closing, if during any 20 trading days within any 30 trading day period, the dollar volume-weighted average price equals or exceeds:

$15 per share - 15 million shares

$20 per share - 15 million shares

$30 per share - 10 million shares

It seems that given the current stock price trading range, it is highly likely that Trump will receive 40 million additional shares under these terms soon after the merger.

New Capitalization

The merged company will be called Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and have a total of 200 million class A authorized shares - the actual amount outstanding will most likely be less than that amount. They are also authorizing 10 million class B shares. In the merger agreement there was no indication of the voting power for these class B shares, but often they have 10-20 times the voting power as class A shares. The document also did not indicate under what terms these class B shares might be issued or even if they will be issued-just they are authorized. As mentioned in my prior article, I thought Trump might get class B shares via a PIPE subscription financing plan to get a firmer control of the merged company. In addition, they are also authorized to issue 1 million preferred shares and again nothing was mentioned under what terms they might be issued. (Note: the merger agreement also contains capitalization numbers for Trump's media company prior to the merger, but these numbers are not for Digital World Acquisition Corp.)

Potential PIPE Financing

Trump has very ambitious plans for the company that will need a lot of cash besides the approximately $285 million in the DWAC trust account, which will be reduced by various merger expenses. Some of this needed cash could come from PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing. There were no specifics about a PIPE deal in the merger agreement, but it was mentioned on page 47 discussing Form S-4 and the proxy statement. It was also mentioned on page 52 and other pages. I would, therefore, assume they are at least seriously considering some form of new equity subscription, which could involve one of Trump's other companies or even a friendly equity fund. This could be how class B shares get sold/issued to Trump.

Equity Incentive Plan

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp currently has 110 million shares outstanding and this includes 7.5 million shares (about 6.82% of outstanding shares) for their equity incentive plan for management, employees, and consultants. After the merger, these 7.5 million shares will become part of the newly merged company's incentive plan. A total of 7.5% of the merged company's shares will be reserved for an incentive plan.

Conclusion

When I state that Trump is receiving a certain amount of shares, it does not mean that only Donald Trump will receive those shares, it includes other Trump Media & Technology Group shareholders and those covered by the company's incentive plan. Assuming that Trump does eventually receive 125.78 million shares under the merger and before any additional shares purchased under PIPE financing, he would own 70.8% of the company. Purchasing class B shares with higher voting rights under some PIPE subscription would strengthen his voting control.

A total market capitalization of $11 billion to $12 billion, assuming the maximum number of shares issued, may seem high for just a "concept" company with no operations and no revenue. Notice I did not write "no assets". The assets are Trump's followers. It is hard to place a dollar figure on their value. I hope that very modest fees or subscription plans become part of his various media platforms to monetize this support from people in the U.S. and overseas. I still, however, have to wait until the pro forma financial statements are filed with the Form S-4 in a few weeks to give a recommendation on DWAC stock.