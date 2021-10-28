Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a very polarizing stock. It seems either people love it or hate it. It's a tough one for myself, as I do see future potential, but there is a lot of cleaning up to do just yet. The company produced fairly decent earnings with some promising growth on the mobility side, which is the future of AT&T. Free cash flow remains strong and will grow long term as the business solidifies itself. The biggest issue is the massive wall of debt. If the company can focus on reducing it, and quickly, good things will come. We are in the early innings of a long game.

What Is Going To Drive AT&T Higher?

In all honesty, earnings have been good for a while for AT&T. Yet, the market continues to hammer on the stock. The company reported Q3 earnings last Thursday. To recap, the company posted an EPS of $0.81, which was a massive beat but missed revenue by $250 million posting $39.9 billion for the quarter. It's easy to look at that revenue numbers and say "No wonder!! That's bad!", but as is often true you have to dig deeper to get the full story. They may have missed revenue, but they beat consensus on profitability by more than 10%.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Diving in a bit deeper, we can see that the success of the mobility business is the major focus now given that the HBO Max side of things won't be along after the spin-off goes through next year. We can see that on the wireless side there was a strong push with regards to postpaid net adds. They fell just shy of 1.2 million for the quarter which blew estimates of 694,000 out of the water.

I want to focus on the Fiber segment for a moment. The company added ~300,000 subscribers in the quarter. We know that every 1.5 million subscribers add roughly $1 billion in annual revenue, which is a big deal. This needs to be a focus for the company going forward. Whenever they add fiber they steal market share, and that isn't going to suddenly stop as they grow their network.

What does that all add up to down the road? Cash flow. The company is on track to hit its full-year free cash flow guidance in the $26 billion range. Looking below, we can see that analysts are expecting to see the free cash flow dip over the next couple of years before ramping up again. Bottoming just under $22 billion in 2022 as of now. Considering what the company is going to be going through, this isn't all that bad. There is plenty of room in that cash flow to cover the dividend and pay down debt.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

The company has acknowledged that they are in the middle of revamping AT&T, which is a good thing after years of questionable management.

We're in the early innings of transforming the Company and believe that we have significant opportunity ahead of us to expand, share in our focus areas and drive better returns, including sustained earnings growth. We continue to strive to earn your confidence one quarter at a time, delivering operating performance and shows our momentum is real and sustainable. - John Stankey, CEO

Mr. Stankey nailed it in the most recent earnings calls. They are focused and looking for consistent returns, which is exactly what you want to hear from a so-called "dividend darling". It may not be the prettiest of pictures today, but we are still very early and AT&T is not going anywhere in the long run.

Is The Dividend Safe?

I'm sure if you're a dedicated AT&T shareholder, it's because of the juicy dividend the company continues to payout. I won't go into too much detail about the coming changes as that has been beaten to death, but investors have been told to expect a heavy cut, which I'm sure has scared some off. There is a good chance the stock still yields around 4-5%, but it won't be the >6-8% that investors have become accustomed to. When it comes to livelihood, every % matters, so I understand the angst. Shareholders will be compensated with new shares, but I know many prefer the dividends. I will post the below chart because it has been an incredible run. It looks like analysts are predicting to see $1.96 paid out in 2022, which accounts for part of the cut after the spin-off is complete. It will look a lot different come 2023.

I'm going to take a stance on this similar to what I have with Exxon Mobil (XOM), and that's cut/suspend the dividend for a few years and clean up the balance sheet. I understand the implications of doing such could be drastic and there could be a sell-off. That said, the stock price could also jump because it will signify a change in mindset from management and reflect how seriously they are taking the debt problem. Cutting the payout from ~$15 billion down to ~$8 billion will save the company money, but is it enough? Below are two very important charts, net debt, and net debt/EBITDA. Right now, the company is sitting at 3x, which is very high.

The confusing part is that leverage continues to increase even while cash flow does. Usually, when cash flow increases, we see debt payments kick in quickly and the debt is then reduced. The merger is set to close in mid-2022. AT&T says their leverage will decrease to 2.6x after the merger. From there, they target 2.5x by the end of 2023. They expect the dividend payout ratio to be about 40-43% (which is very healthy) based on free cash flow of $20 billion+. If they can actually execute these numbers and they continue to deleverage themselves, the stock has a shot at being saved. That said, I stand by what I said off the top. Cut the dividend heavily now, pay down debt and increase when the time is right.

Before we move on, I want to be clear that I understand people rely on the dividend for income, especially when times get tough as they have over the last two years. But at the end of the day, they have to do what is best for the entire company and shareholders going forward.

What Does The Price Say?

If we break this down to simply the numbers and look at the fair value and the charts, the stock looks really good. If we take into account "fair value" which uses 10-year forward levered cash flows, the stock comes in at just under $100. To break the math down as to how one gets there, you first need the terminal value. To get there, you take FCF2031 x (1 +g)/(discount rate - g). Based on data from Simplywall.st, that turns into $29,195.468 (millions) x (1 + 1.96%)/(5.46%-1.96%). The total is $849,534.79. Next, you need PV of terminal value. To get that, you take terminal value / (1 + r)10 which works out to $849,535 ÷ (1 + 5.46%)10 =$499,043.93. From there, you take total equity value / outstanding shares. Which is ( $194,177 + $499,044 ) / 7,140 for a fair value of $97.09 per share.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Before you start to say how unrealistic that number is, I know. The stock isn't getting there anytime soon, even I don't believe that. It's just how the math works out. It just shows that there is obvious room for the stock to run if they can fix all the stuff (and more) that I mentioned earlier. So let's take a look at where this could run to technically speaking.

It's not the prettiest looking chart, but the stock is getting into oversold territory. Looking below, we can see the 200-day moving average and how big of a gap there currently is between it and the current price. It would take about an 11% boost for us to get back to test the resistance. It will test it again at some point, the question is when and at what price. The moving average will continue to move downwards, and I really wouldn't get bullish until it started to slope upwards.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The recent move down wasn't a good one. Looking below we can see that it broke long-dated support/resistance. We could see similar action to what we saw in 2009-2011 as the company gets things back on track. What does that mean? It means we could see $23 before we see $30 again. As long as the company can get things back on track fundamentally, the chart will follow.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If you are looking for an entry, I would be patient here and wait for the stock to make a positive move that is trending back up. It could take a year, but I promise you it's worth the wait to ensure you don't get trapped. I do think the stock will eventually recover to some degree.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, AT&T is working to get the company back on track. This will not happen overnight and likely takes years to correct. But I do think the stock will one day be in a good spot and something that you can invest in for more than just a dividend. As the company looks for consistent results and those results bring increased cash flow which is used properly to lower debt, good things will follow. Unfortunately, the issue here is how long it takes. I do believe the company should significantly cut the dividend, even after the spin-off, and focus on paying down debt. I know this isn't likely, but it would get the company back to where investors are used to seeing it quicker.

I do not have a position, and I cannot see myself initiating a position in the near future. If you are debating what to do, I don't think selling out and looking for a better option while they figure out the future is a bad thing. This is not a stock that will move quickly, there will be plenty of signs that it's time to buy before the recovery truly begins. It's not a goodbye, it's a see you soon. I do not advise shorting either as there isn't much more room for the stock to move down. It's in a bit of a neutral position (hence my rating) for now. Thank you for reading, stay safe out there!