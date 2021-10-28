simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is a leader in the polymer-based 3D printing solutions industry, which is about to shift to mass production. With a significant amount of patents, everybody is expecting massive sales and FCF generation in the coming months. I ran several financial models, and offered certain upside potential over the current market valuation. In my base case scenario that includes new 3D PolyJet and FDM printing technologies and some M&A transactions, the implied share price is $100. In any case, I believe that the company is cheap at the current share price of $29-$37.

Polymer-based 3D Printing Solutions

Stratasys Ltd. is a leader in polymer-based 3D printing solutions with close to 1,600 granted and pending additive technology patents.

SSYS serves many large players in multiple industries including aerospace, automotive, transportation, healthcare, consumer products, dental, medical, and education.

There is plenty of information about SSYS, but I want to be very succinct on why it is the right time to review the company. Growth is coming because the 3D printing solutions industry is shifting from prototyping to mass production. In one of its most recent presentations, the CEO noted very clearly that SSYS is ready to capitalize on the new stage of the industry:

Source: IR

With that about the expectations of the CEO, let's say that the outlook couldn't be better. The company expects to deliver 17%-18% sales growth with capital expenditures of $24-$30 million. The company also noted a gradual recovery in the markets served:

Source: SEC

Market Estimations Include Sales Growth And Significant EBITDA Margin

In the case of SSYS, I would like to offer the expectations of other analysts because they are extraordinarily optimistic about the future. Market experts believe that net sales would grow by 13%-12% in 2021 and 2023 amounting to close to $722 million.

The company's EBITDA margin would also grow from 3% in 2020 to more than 9% in 2023. Finally, the company's FCF will most likely increase from $0.8 million to more than $17 million in 2023. Take a look at the images below because I have based some of my assumptions on the numbers given below:

Source: Author and Market Estimates

Source: Author and Market Estimates

Source: Author and Market Estimates

With The Broadest Technology Offering In The Sector, Sufficient Level Of Awareness Efforts Will Most Likely Bring Cash

SSYS invests a significant amount of money in research and development. In the three months ended March 31, 2021, SSYS reported R&D expenses worth $19-$20 million, which represented close to 14%-16% of the total amount of sales. In the past, the efforts in R&D were very similar:

Source: 10-Q

Considering the amount of R&D efforts, I believe that the management will most likely have the broadest technology offering in the sector. I will be expecting advancements in AM technology platforms and new materials that will continue to drive growth in 3D printing. With these innovations, in my view, the company will be able to offer new manufacturing application solutions apart from design and prototyping. In this case scenario, I believe that SSYS will deliver the expected revenue growth or even more.

Under my assumptions, in this case, I envisage that SSYS's unmatched Go-to-Market infrastructure will be successful. The company's 200 channel partners, which appear to be the largest in the industry, may represent a competitive advantage. If the management is sufficiently smart, it will use the network to grow awareness of 3D printing solutions. As a result, both the revenue and the free cash flow will most likely grow.

Source: YCharts

Under these sets of assumptions, I assumed very conservative sales growth of 4%-6% from 2022 to 2031. I also expect 8%-14% CFO margin with capital expenditures close to $42-$57 million. Finally, the FCF margin would stand at 5%-9%. As shown in the images below, free cash flow would grow from $43 million in 2025 to $56 million in 2031:

Source: My Expectations

Source: My Expectations

Right now, if we use a beta of 1.25-1.35, cost of equity of 8.5%-9.5%, a tax rate around 15%, and cost of debt of 3.4-3.8%, the implied WACC would be close to 8.5%-9.5%. With that, I believe that the discount may change quite a bit in the next 10 years. With this in mind, in my financial model, I used a WACC of 8% from 2021 to 2026, and a declining WACC from 2027 to 2031.

Source: Finbox And My Expectations

Source: My Expectations

I also used a multiple of 49x, $530 million in cash and short-term deposits, and $49 million in debt. Note that my exit multiple appears very conservative. Other competitors in the same industry are currently trading at 56x and even 122x FCF. Putting everything together, the implied share price is equal to $61:

Source: My Expectations And YCharts

With regards to the capital structure, SSYS reports a healthy balance sheet. On June 30, 2021, the company had $343 million in cash, and the asset/liability ratio stands at 4x:

Source: 10-Q

The company's operating lease liabilities are worth $9 million, and there is also a contingent consideration worth $40 million. I am not at all worried about the company's contractual obligations:

Source: 10-Q

New 3D PolyJet, FDM Printing Technologies And M&A Transactions Could Push The Stock Up To $100

If SSYS develops new 3D PolyJet and FDM printing technologies and executes M&A transactions, sales and FCF would grow. In this regard, I see two opportunities. First, I believe that SSYS could obtain a significant increase in the share of the 3D printing marketplace. Second, the management may be able to offer innovations that may increase the target market itself.

If SSYS continues to sign partnerships with large holdings, the company's revenue potential could be quite significant. Notice that General Motors (GM), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), and Boeing (BA) are already working with SSYS. With these large companies working for SSYS, other big names may be willing to use SSYS's technology. Investors will most likely invest more dollars when they see those large conglomerates interested in 3D printers.

Under these satisfactory assumptions, I believe that 10%-10.5% sales growth with CFO/Sales of 12.5% is very appropriate. If we also assume capital expenses growth of approximately 4%-6%, the FCF would increase from $21 million in 2021 to $151 million in 2031. Notice that my terminal FCF would be equal to $169 million in 2032. I know that most analysts out there would use different figures. With that, I believe that their best-case scenario would not be very far from that of mine:

Source: My Expectations

If the industry becomes more mature, I would be expecting a gradual decrease in the cost of equity because volatility would decline. Besides, the cost of debt may also be more attractive than right now. With this in mind, I used a WACC that would decrease from 7.5% in 2023 to 5.55% in 2031:

Source: My Expectations

With an exit multiple of 55x, the sum of free cash flow would be close to $550 million, and the implied market capitalization would equal $6.5 billion. If we also assume a share count of 65 million, the target price would be equal to $100. With SSYS currently trading at $25-$35, under this case scenario, the company really looks like a buy:

Source: My Expectations

If SSYS Doesn't Adapt To Innovations Of Competitors And Changes In The Industry Standards, Sales Expectations Would Decline

SSYS operates in an innovative industry, which is subject to massive technological change driven by end-user requirements and the emergence of new standards. I am not worried about the company's ability to deliver new products. However, I cannot foresee whether emerging competitors will change the industry standards or offer more cost-effective innovations than SSYS.

In the past, the company acquired Origin Laboratories, Inc, to strengthen its position in polymers. However, I wouldn't expect that SSYS will be able to buy everybody that comes out with great ideas in this sector. If the company is not successful, sales growth may not be as large as expected. As a result, SSYS's share price would decline.

A Decrease In Margins Would Go Against My Investment Thesis

In both case scenarios, I am expecting a gradual increase in the company's CFO margins. In my opinion, if the company focuses on high-end systems and related consumables, which have higher margins, the company's CF/Sales ratio would increase over time. If SSYS can also scale its business model, the FCF margins would also increase.

With that being said, if the company's entry-level desktop 3D printers are sold much more than the company's higher-margin products, SSYS's profitability would decline. Read the following lines for more details on other factors that may create a significant decline in margin. Remember that lower margins would lead to a significant decline in free cash flow:

If for any other reason, our product mix shifts too far into lower-margin products, and we are not able to sufficiently reduce the engineering, production, and other costs associated with those products or substantially increase the sales of those products, our profitability could be reduced. Source: 20-F A similar negative impact on our gross margins could result due to a significant shift towards revenues generated by our AM parts service business, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, which is characterized by lower margins relative to our products. Source: 20-F

Takeaway

If SSYS already has the broadest technology offering in the industry, with sufficient awareness efforts, I expect significant sales growth. That's not all. If the company can also further develop new 3D PolyJet and FDM printing technologies, and sign some M&A transactions, FCF would trend north. Under my best-case scenario, I believe that the company is worth $100. Taking into consideration all the risks, SSYS represents a clear gift at the current valuation of $29-$37.