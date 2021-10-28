Rates Spark: Inflation Signals

tichr/iStock via Getty Images

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Antoine Bouvet

Inflation swaps in focus at the ECB

ECB President Christine Lagarde is sure to be asked repeatedly about the signal sent by market-based inflation measures at today’s meeting, with even long-term swaps rising above the ECB’s 2% inflation target for the first time since 2012. No single measure of inflation expectations is perfect, but changes send a clear signal on the direction of travel. For instance, in the minutes of the September meeting, it was noted that “Five-year forward inflation-linked swap rate five years ahead now exceeding 1.7%, which was some 50 basis points higher than before the pandemic”. Fast forward to today, that same measure is nearly 40bp higher at 2.08%.

Decomposing 10Y inflation swaps year-by-year shows that long-term expectations have also risen

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

This is a dramatic move by European standards, especially after a decade of disappointing inflation readings and crumbling inflation credibility. Thus lies the problem in the market’s mind. The ECB has spent large amounts of credibility adjusting its theoretical framework to deal with persistently low inflation. This makes it ill-equipped to recognise the early signs of a more persistent jump in inflation. Worse still, unwinding its deflation-fighting apparatus will take time, and threatens to leave it behind the curve. This is at least what the fear is in financial markets, and the problem is not specific to the ECB.

Much is riding on the ECB’s asset purchases

Fortunately, the ECB is aware of how much is riding on its policy stance, and in particular on its asset purchase programmes. As a result, we expect it to unwind them very cautiously. Arguably, that process already started in September with the "moderate" reduction of PEPP purchases, and our economics team expects it to be gradual and to conclude in 3Q 2023. For comparison, it took it 12 months to taper its purchases in 2018. For the same reason, we doubt it will give much away today on the decisions it will take in December. This is our base case, but the risk scenario is that inflation developments force it into a swifter move.

EUR OIS swaps imply too early a start to ECB hikes

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

Since the rationale for maintaining purchases in the future is mostly linked to inflation, its assessment of future price developments will resonate with markets. Here, we think long-end EUR interest rates are more at risk, while the front-end might be supported if Lagarde chooses to lean against market pricing of hikes in 2022 - something we also find unlikely, since the ECB has signalled it will stop asset purchases before hiking rates. With a longer time frame in mind, we think the main danger is that markets are not prepared for ECB tightening, meaning further upside to rates and spreads.

Today’s events and market view

Today’s events culminate with the ECB rates decision and press conference. No policy tweak is expected by either us or the market, but the ECB’s inflation assessment will be front and centre of the market’s mind (see above).

There is a full slate of economic releases ahead of the ECB meeting, including October CPI in Spain and Germany, Germany unemployment, eurozone confidence indicators, US 3Q advance GDP, jobless claims, and pending home sales. We forecast a slightly-lower-than-consensus 2.5% YoY for US growth, but expect a solid rebound is already underway in 4Q.

Italy will also auction 5Y and 10Y debt, alongside floating rate notes.

