First Republic Bank’s (NYSE: NYSE:FRC) remarkable loan growth in the last few quarters has surpassed my expectations. Due to growth momentum and a positive economic outlook, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to continue to grow strongly in the coming quarters. Moreover, the good credit quality will likely keep the provision expense low. Loan growth will likely be the only driver of the provision expense in the coming quarters. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $7.56 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting net income to grow by 13% year-over-year. Next year’s target price is below the current market price. Based on the price downside and the earnings growth outlook, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First Republic Bank.

Strong Loan Growth Beats my Expectations

First Republic Bank’s loan portfolio continued to grow strongly in the last quarter, exceeding my expectations. The portfolio increased by 4.3% in the third quarter, and a massive 14.1% in the first nine months of 2021. This growth is quite remarkable as commercial borrowers were already sitting on high liquidity following the federal stimulus payments, which dampened credit demand during the year. High loan growth in a difficult year has proved that the management is easily capable of capturing market share. What is most remarkable is that the loan growth has not come at the expense of any significant yield compression.

Going forward, I'm expecting strong loan growth to continue because of management's expertise and an improvement in the economic outlook. The economies in First Republic’s major markets of New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles will likely continue to pick up as the pandemic approaches an end. These regions have been performing better than the national average in terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CDC. As a result, I have a positive outlook on credit demand in these markets.

First Republic’s loan portfolio performance has beaten my expectations so far. Therefore, I'm revising up the estimated loan growth for this year. In my last report on First Republic Bank, I was expecting a loan growth of 14.7% in 2021. I'm now expecting loans to increase by 19.0% year-over-year this year. For 2022, I'm expecting the loan book to continue to grow strongly. Meanwhile, deposits and other balance sheet items will likely continue to grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Unlike loans, the margin will likely have little effect on the net interest income. Due to FRC's balance sheet positioning, the net interest margin has historically been not very sensitive to interest rate changes in the economy, as shown in the chart below taken from the third quarter’s investor presentation.

Further, the management’s sensitivity analysis shows that the net interest income is not very sensitive to interest rate changes in the first twelve months of a rate change, as shown below.

As the Federal Reserve is projecting only around 25 basis point hike in interest rates next year, the change will likely have a negligible impact on First Republic’s net interest income. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it expects the net interest margin to be in the range of 2.65% to 2.75% for this year. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to be at the lower end of management’s guidance for 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the margin to remain unchanged from the end of 2021.

Based on the balance sheet and margin outlook, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 3.6% quarter-over-quarter in the last quarter of 2021, and 19% year-over-year in 2022.

Loan Growth Likely to be the Only Driver of Provision Expense

First Republic’s provision expense has been in line with my expectations so far this year. Going forward, loan growth will likely remain the chief driver of provisioning expense, because the portfolio's credit risk is quite subdued. COVID-19 related loan modifications made up just 0.2% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Further, nonaccrual loans made up just 0.1% of total loans at the end of September 2021, according to details given in the latest earnings release. In comparison, allowances made up 0.52% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense to be little changed in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of this year. For 2022, I'm expecting the provision expense to be almost unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $7.56 per Share

Strong loan growth will likely remain the chief driver of earnings in the coming quarters. On the other hand, loan growth will drive up the provisions for loan losses, which will constrain earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $1.91 in the third quarter of this year. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 13% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

I have significantly revised up my earnings estimate from my previous estimate of $6.76 per share given in my last report mostly because of loan growth. Please note that the actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike.

FRC’s Current Market Price Appears too Costly

First Republic Bank is offering a dividend yield of just 0.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.22 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 10% for 2022. As the bank has historically maintained a very low payout, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First Republic Bank. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.10 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $74.2 gives a target price of $155.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 26.6% downside from the October 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 19.8x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $8.56 gives a target price of $169.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 20% downside from the October 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $162.5, which implies a 23.3% downside from the current market price. The substantial downside makes the stock unattractive at the current level. However, a bearish rating would be inappropriate given the prospects of strong balance sheet and earnings growth. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on First Republic Bank.