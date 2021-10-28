baona/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR) is provided by Standard & Poor’s Index Provider and includes domestic companies from the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry. The ETF seeks a return that is 200% of the index return for a single day. On a longer time frame period, there will be a basis (i.e. difference) in the GUSH returns versus the index returns. Due to its leveraged nature this vehicle is not for buy and hold investors but for sophisticated market practitioners with short time frames. Having experienced near bankruptcies in 2020 on the back of low oil prices, bloated balance sheets and debt maturities profiles, many North American E&P companies have experienced an explosive 2021 which is reflected in the outstanding GUSH performance. An investor looking for speculative positions in the E&P space can either buy GUSH outright or take advantage of the existing option chain to purchase the ETF via call positions. The article also discusses the portfolio differences between GUSH and a similar leveraged fund from Direxion, namely ERX.

Portfolio Composition

The fund invests in a portfolio of E&P companies. Compared to another offering from Direxion, namely ERX, we can see that GUSH focuses on smaller Exploration & Production players rather than the large Oil & Gas majors characteristic to ERX:

Source: Direxion, Author

A quick look at the market capitalization of the top three positions in each index gives us a flavor for the difference in market cap and type of companies composing the portfolios:

Source: Author

Also, to keep in mind that many of the underlying companies from GUSH had close calls with bankruptcy in 2020 on the back of the Covid pandemic and near-term debt maturities. E&P companies by definition have less diversified business models and make the majority of their profits by extracting oil, hedging some of the production and profiting from the difference in oil price versus their extraction cost:

Source: Google

As we can see from the above, one of the main components of the GUSH portfolio, SM Energy, nearly went bankrupt in 2020 when its share price touched $1.6/share. It is trading at $33.63 now.

A number of the GUSH portfolio components are getting analyst upgrades:

* Diamondback Energy's price target raised to $147 from $126 at Mizuho

* Marathon Oil initiated with a Buy at Benchmark

Returns

On a year-to-date basis GUSH is nearly up 400%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund is substantially ahead of its competitor ERX due to the difference in underlying companies in the portfolios - large Oil & Gas (the ERX portfolio) have done well, but the smaller E&Ps that compose the GUSH portfolio have been on a very volatile upswing due to their higher correlation to oil prices and lower base coming into the year - many had very depressed share prices due to potential bankruptcies.

To note that while GUSH and ERX have different upside return profiles, the downside looks quite similar:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In a down cycle marked by the Covid shock, both nearly lost all the investment for their shareholders. With leveraged products, the daily move matters, rather than the total return. In that aspect although the North American Oil & Gas majors did better than the smaller E&P companies, for the respective 2x leveraged ETF the down move was quite similar with a near total wipe-out. It is worth noting though that both funds had a 3x leverage profile prior to April 2020 when it was changed to 2x:

Source: Direxion

Trades

There are a number of trades one can engage in using the ERX vehicle:

1-not for buy-and-hold investors but for the sophisticated short-term traders, ERX can be held outright.

2-one can bet on the overperformance of smaller E&Ps vs. large oil and gas by buying GUSH and selling ERX. Thus, you are protected from market wide moves and only exposed to the basis between the two.

3-buy or sell GUSH via its option chain - there are calls and puts on the name.

Conclusion

A leveraged ETF from Direxion, GUSH offers a sophisticated investor a tool to extract a higher return for the same amount of capital from the Exploration & Production sub-index. Having experienced near bankruptcy in 2020, many E&P companies have had an explosive share price performance in 2021 on the back of firmer oil prices, debt reduction initiatives and overall lower production costs. An investor looking for a further move up in E&P share prices can either buy GUSH outright or through call options. This ETF is not suitable for buy-and-hold investors but for market practitioners with a much shorter time frame in mind.