After reviewing the S-1/A filing (all 200 pages), I am maintaining my bullish stance on Archaea (NYSE:LFG) with a target price of $39 per share (an upside of 100%). The filing completes the story on the merger and means we now have a better understanding of the company. Revenue is higher than expected, as is debt; the company fulfilled its promise to be profitable from day one and has given clear guidance about the profit drivers going forward.

Management has made clear its goals and objectives for the coming year and presented a positive outlook.

The merger

Aria Energy, Archaea Energy, and the Rice Acquisition Corp. have now completed their merger, forming one of the largest RNG companies in the US. Please see my initial article on RICE for a complete discussion of RNG and what these companies do.

The newly combined company owns/operates 23 landfill gas sites. Thirteen of these sites generate 177MW of electricity, and the other 10 have 27,480 MMBtu/day capacity RNG production. Archaea hopes to convert the electricity sites to RNG to improve margins as RNG is currently very lucrative and in high demand.

The company sells the energy it produces and uses government incentives and schemes to monetize the environmental benefits of RNG by selling RINs, state low carbon credits, and RECs.

2021 Revenue is up

This significant increase in revenue is primarily related to the current high prices of RNG and the increasing demand for that product.

Analyst Coverage and DCF

Following the completion of the merger, several Wall Street analysts began coverage. The table shows the date each analyst started coverage.

Date Company Analyst Rating Price target 10/14/21 Johnson Rice Martin Malloy Buy $28 10/12/21 Citi Timm Schneider Buy $31 10/11/21 Jefferies Hamzah Mazari Buy $24 7/13/21 Capital One Richard Tullis Overweight $26

The average price target is $27.25. The current price (October 26th) is $19.81, which implies a 38% upside.

With all analysts opening with bullish ratings, I expect LFG to trade higher in the near term.

Using the earnings forecast provided by these five analysts, they give +45% earnings growth forecasts; Simply Wall St calculated a discounted cash flow figure of $53.97.

DCF models are notoriously difficult to produce for energy companies. As a result, I will not present one of my own but will use this one instead. The problem is that energy prices are volatile, and LFG has a mix of energy and monetized regulatory sales. Forecasting this is very difficult and beyond my confidence level.

The average of the DCF and the Wall Street price target is $40.61. I have used this to set my target at $39 and expect it within 12 months.

Pertinent information from the SEC filing

1. Debt

The new combined company repaid the $138 million term loan of Aria Energy in full as part of the business combination, and existing credit facilities were terminated. However, the combined company does have significant long-term debt in the form of notes due in 2022, $138 million.

As part of the deal, Archaea issued warrants giving the holder the option to purchase shares at $11.50 12 months after the IPO; they can be recalled for cash if the share price remains above $18 for 20 days. Warrants are not often used in the US, and they will ultimately prove dilutive.

The financial position is good but the higher than expected debt leaves the following balance sheet summary in millions of US dollars.

Source: Author generated from S-1/A

2. LES Project holdings

LESPH, an RNG company, was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aria; it had a term loan secured against its assets and was in default. The business has been sold to Energy Power Partners along with its 16 landfill gas sites. The sale proceeds have been used to settle the defaulted loan in its entirety, and the matter concluded.

3. Accounting Problems

Auditors noted material weakness in the financial reporting of the merging companies in the 3 years before the 2020 audit. This must be addressed and is one of the areas of synergy the new management is expecting to make progress.

4. Noble Environmental

Two board members of Archaea are controlling shareholders of Noble Environmental. The two companies intend to cooperate at a landfill site in East Palestine, and other landfill sites acquired or run by Noble. The proposal is one where Archaea has the first refusal. Noble is a significant player in the operation of landfill sites worldwide and represents a significant positive for LFG. Noble is also a partner in the Assai site (see below).

2022 Growth Drivers

Archaea has forecast that its cluster of anaerobic digesters currently under construction will commence commercial operations in Q1 2022. Project Assai, a landfill site in Pennsylvania, which will be the world's largest, continues to be developed and funded by senior secured notes (approx. $140 million). Management suggests that the project will not require any further funding, and it is progressing well. The ability of Archaea to bring these sites on-line and to find and develop new ones will be critical to the growth of the business.

Conclusion: LFG is a sound investment

The merger is complete, and the emerging company looks well-positioned to continue growing. It has an excellent financial position, industry contacts, and two extensive production facilities to come online next year. Initial Wall Street coverage is bullish, and the management has identified the weaknesses in the company they must address going forward.