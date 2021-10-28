Rawf8/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After being on the winning side of the pandemics season driven by the expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) appears to have met the other end of the post-COVID-19 economy in its first fiscal quarter of the year - a period stained with labor shortages and related network inefficiencies primarily concentrated in its Ground division. The increase in wages, staff insurance expenses, usage of third-party transportation, and cost increases coming from rerouting packages out of overflooded hubs made an estimated $450m impact on results, which was swiftly noted by markets via a one-day drop of ~9%. Though this was, in our opinion, outside of management's control, we expect further compression of operational margins by the incoming peak season, which requires the employment of an additional workforce of ~90k, which will put more weight on the earnings - causing a dip that could be taken advantage of. We believe that FedEx is currently fairly valued, with a tendency to get even cheaper but to rebound through increased revenues in all segments and defeating current issues.

Recent Operating Results

Despite labor inflicted constraints and a jump in related costs - the company had a decent quarter revenue-wise. Express division brought home ~$11bn in revenues for a 14% increase versus the same quarter last year through an increase in average package yield while maintaining the same volume of packages delivered. This was offset by a decline in operating margin from 7.4% to 5.2% through increases in wages, purchased transportation, fuel, etc.

FedEx Ground segment, though it had its margins hit hard by workforce shortages, managed to maintain the daily package volume in line with Q1 2020 and to increase the average package yield at the same time, pushing revenues to $7.7bn for a 9% increase quarter over quarter. As expected, the workforce issues made the most impact on Economy delivery which suffered the most in volume terms but was offset by improvements in Ground Commercial and Home Delivery.

Saving the best for last, the Freight division reported a record operating margin of 17.3% for the quarter, with average daily shipments on the rise and revenue per shipment increase for a combined impact on sales of +23%. Following the trend set by the other two divisions, Freight suffered a 15% increase in labor costs, and to add fuel to the fire - it paid 40% more on purchased transportation and more than double on fuel compared to Q1 2020.

Overall, the company increased revenues by 14% and expects the annual figure to break $90bn; however, the costs headwinds are giving investors a headache. The company is getting ready for the year-end peak season in parcel delivery and has outlined a plan to hire another 90k in staff in the months ahead. Given the recent developments, the management even confessed expectations of labor issues persisting throughout calendar 2021 - something we must agree with. Even if FedEx manages to hire the additional workforce, which will probably be at a premium, with 90k new people on board, we must assume that operations will be less than stellar. The investment public has FedEx's labor issue in its sights, and even the slightest slip in the short term will not go unnoticed.

On the other hand, and in favor of recovery, the company obviously increased prices and managed to keep the same volume suggesting a lower price elasticity. At the start of 2022, FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Home Delivery shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9%, while FedEx Freight rates will increase by an average of 5.9% to 7.9%, together with an additional fuel surcharge increase that will be applied to shipments beginning November 2021. If the pricing power that has been observed can be maintained, and if management can work out current operational issues, it is reasonable to believe that a large piece of increase in revenue can go straight to the bottom line.

Valuation

Asset Value

Our first attempt at valuing this business is focused on asset valuation, as outlined below. We are using values as of FY 2021 year-end as the disclosures are more extensive for the year-end report than on a quarterly one. We are trying to calculate a figure a market entrant would have to pay to replicate a company of FedEx's capacity, performance, and reputation. Our analysis starts with current assets where we make no adjustments except for lousy debt allowance, which we are adding back for this purpose - a market entrant would have to endure a similar amount of uncollectible debt as FedEx has. We are making a bit more adjustments on non-current assets and mainly on the value of the company's fleet of 684 aircraft.

Source: SEC Filings

In our opinion, the current net book value of the fleet of $17.1bn is undervaluing FedEx's air assets given the size and structure of its fleet - FedEx owns and operates 406 wide and 278 narrow-body aircraft. For this purpose, we are increasing the value of the fleet only by 50% in order to keep a conservative approach and to account for any valuation errors. Another indication that $17.1bn net book value for the fleet is probably low is the fact that FedEx on average spent $2.2bn on aircraft in recent history, suggesting a ~8-year replacement period while the planes are reported to be depreciated using depreciable life assumption of 15-30 years.

Source: FedEx Q1 FY22 Stat Book

We are taking the Right of Use asset at its face value but also taking out all the value of Goodwill as it was generated by historical M&A. Other intangibles of $322m on the balance sheet are made of customer relationships, technology assets, and trademarks which we find to be undervalued for a company carrying FedEx's reputation and global presence - we are increasing this line to $7.5bn, which is our estimate of brand value. Deferred Tax Asset is excluded in our analysis. When taken together with Deferred Tax Liability, it is a net liability because a company built from scratch would not have such obligation on its balance sheet. Finally, we are adding $1.43bn. For the fee, a recruitment agency would charge to hire the current staff of ~477k.

Finally, we arrived at $92bn for the value of FedEx assets, which does not give much of a difference compared to $82bn currently on the balance sheet. However, any bold company venturing into this industry couldn't just buy all the assets and contract the workforce and aim to become a global player in the logistics and transportation business just like that. It is hard to put a price on operating procedures and flight plans, internal logistics, and software infrastructure, which makes FedEx able to provide global shipping services.

Source: MOAT Investing

Earnings Power Value

Regarding Earnings Power Value valuation, we are setting off with an LTM revenue figure of $86bn, which we find to be at the lower end of the range of sustainable revenue figures given the recent trends observed on volume increases and pricing power. The operational margin we applied is one percentage point lower than 9.5% accomplished in FY 2021 to account for labor issues that may persist for the next few quarters.

With actual CapEx getting close to $6bn annually, we are estimating future maintenance CapEx at $5bn, thus adjusting the FY2021 depreciation value upwards to account for the fact that, in our opinion, most of the capital spending in recent years was of a maintenance nature - operating and maintaining a stable fleet of ~680 aircraft requires some spending, which only in 2021 was at $2.5bn. We are also adding back a moderate $100mm growth expense to arrive at a sustainable NOPAT of $4.75bn. Our estimated WACC based on the beta coefficient of 1.23 is 5.9% and, when applied to our estimated sustainable earnings, gives for a company value of $253 per share, for a modest 10% upside.

Source: Moat Investing

Discounted Cash Flow

Finally, our 5-year DCF valuation starts with an LTM revenue figure of $86bn, which we are growing at 4% in our base case though the sales have been growing at a 5-year CAGR of ~10%. Given the observed pricing power and announced price increases for the next year, we find 4% within the realm of possibility for the next 5-years driven primarily by e-commerce tailwinds. Our gross margin estimate of 26% is slightly lower than the average of recent years to account for the gradual relaxation of current workforce issues. We are keeping SG&A and other operational expenses in line with the historical average percentage of revenues due to the observed trend.

Our interest expense estimate is arrived at using higher of i) product of weighted average interest rate on company's long-term debt and long-term debt value, and ii) LTM interest expense paid of $769mm - we aren't expecting any significant changes in leverage in the near future. Capital Expenditures are starting with $5.8bn in the next fiscal year and are being increased by $100mm in every subsequent year. For terminal growth, we are employing a relatively modest figure of 1% to account for recessionary pressure that may occur, given the current state of the global economy. This approach gives us a ~18% upside in our base case, which is in line with other employed methodologies.

Source: Moat Investing

Risks

Given recent operating difficulties, FedEx has its reputation and market share on the line - it goes without saying that operational excellence is a prerequisite to maintaining the position of a global leader in shipping things between places half a world away in the shortest time possible. With a beta of slightly over 1, it is hard to challenge the argument that FDX's performance is closely tied to the global economy's performance. We believe that the company would suffer in a slowdown scenario. We expect FedEx's labor issues to sustain in the near term but to be eased next year.

Conclusion

Our analysis says FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a reputable business going through a macro hailstorm. Its staffing issues will not go away immediately, and certainly not before calendar year-end - more space for the stock to dip and margin of safety to increase.

We are not trying to time the stock price, but we would feel more comfortable buying below 200$, so we will watch closely and enter a position if it drops.