RYLD Provides Income To Investors But Know What You Give Up

Introduction

A popular strategy when bonds are yielding below inflation and the risk of bond price declines is high is investing in funds that use option strategies to generate the income investors desire or need to pay their bills. The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS:RYLD) uses what is known as Buy/Write strategy to provide a double-digit yield. As long as investors know what they are giving up or not getting by an ETF executing this strategy, then RYLD gets a Bullish rating from my viewpoint for investors focused mainly on income.

Exploring the Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index. RYLD start in April 2019.

RYLD has $535m in assets and the TTM yield is 11.5%. Fees are 60bps, scheduled to go to 70bps in early 2022 when the cap is removed.

The holdings are very simple: Cash, one Call Option and one ETF.

I will cover more about the Call option strategy later, but this option most likely was sold on 10/18/21 when the underlying index, the Russell 2000, traded near 2270. If that was the case, it was only about 1.3% OTM. Currently the ETF holdings are worth slightly more than the nominal value of the 2396 Calls held. If the expire OTM, RYLD would see its value go up by the current negative value of the options, or about $12,000,000. As of today, the Index is just below the strike price of the Call option.

RYLD gets its equity exposure to the R2000 Index by owning the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), which as the name states, owns the roughly 2000 Mid- and Small-Cap stocks that comprise that Index.

Even investors focused on income should be aware of and concerned about the relative value of the assets held as a major portion of the total return results from how VTWO performs.

Compared to the S&P 500 Index, the R2000 has a lower Technology weight and larger allocation to Health Care. How an investor feels about those sectors will come into play if deciding between Cover-Call ETFs.

With over 2000 stocks, VTWO's performance is not driven by any one or even small group of stocks.

Option writing policy

Since RYLD measures itself against the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index, they use an option strategy that matches what the Index does in theory. RYLD's Prospectus explains the procedure used as:

Each calendar month, the Fund will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options on the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the component securities of the Reference Index, or in investments that have economic characteristics with substantially identical economic characteristics of such component securities, either individually or in the aggregate. Each option written will have an exercise price generally at or above the prevailing market price of the Reference Index; be traded on a national securities exchange; be held until expiration (i.e., generally the third Friday of the month) and be settled based on the final settlement price of the option; expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar month); only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and be settled in cash.

As Index options settle in cash, a purchaser of the call options written by the Fund is entitled to receive a cash payment from the Fund if the Index closes above the option's strike price. Payment is equal to the difference between the value of the Reference Index and the exercise price of the option. RLYD profits from the option trade as long as any payout is less than the value of the premium received. So if RYLD received $10 per option for the one shown above, RYLD would make money on the trade if the Index closes below $2310 ($10+$2300 strike).

For those less familiar with selling (writing) what would be a Covered Call, Global X provides this primer on how different markets affect this strategy:

The ideal situation is a slow rising market where the Index sells at expiration for just below the strike price of the Call option written. While the ETF could still lose value during a Bear market, the loss is reduced by the option premiums earned. As we will see, the worst time for this strategy, especially RYLD's ATM one, is a strong Bull market.

Distribution review

Source: seekingalpha.com DVD

While distributions have been more steady recently, they were very choppy when RYLD first started. While S&P 500 index covers a different set of stocks, it does show how volatility, a major influence of option premium levels, has moved over time.

As with most option-writing funds, a large part of the distribution comes from premiums and thus classified as ROC. That said, RYLD's payouts didn't jump after the crash but did see a steady climb. Since they use monthly writes with a monthly distribution policy, I would have expected a big increase right off.

For years prior to 2021, 100% of each payments was classified as ROC. One benefit of that is investors can hold RYLD in a taxable account without incurring a tax liability until they sell their position. Seeking Alpha gives RYLD an A+ rating in their Dividend grading scale. Global X provides a payout tax primer for their multiple Covered Call ETFs.

Readers can use this link to learn more about the Index RYLD benchmarks itself against. For more on RYLD, read the Factsheet.

What RYLD could have done

With RYLD less than two years from its start, I found more data on the Index used for benchmarking purposes. While not perfect, it does provide a clue as to how RYLD might have performed back to 2009.

Since late 2009, my calculation shows the Index has returned 8.4%. To get back that far, I used the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and it shows roughly a 12.9% return or over a 50% better result. Of course, since then the market has mostly gone up, as can be seen when the R2000 and the Buy/Write R2000 indices are shown below.

Portfolio Strategy

Since it launched, RYLD was ahead of VTWO until the post-COVID crash rally started. While the StdDev is 20% smaller, note that RYLD, despite its option strategy, fared worse during the crash. The question to ask is, "How much is the extra income worth in terms of earning lower overall return?" A longer history is available using the Russell 2000 index (^RUT) and the Buy/Write Index (^BXR).

This emphasizes the "return loss" ATM Call writing inflicts on investors, especially during a strong Bull market. That said, the next two charts show that the Buy/Write index is producing the same Sharpe ratio, meaning RYLD investors should be getting compensated for risk at the same level as VTWO investors are. The second chart shows earning premiums had a minor positive effect on reducing the size of drawdowns as expected. This does not appear to be the case during a long market rally.

Even if an investor's goal is income, owning the best set of stocks is still critical. While Mid- and Small-Cap stocks historically have outperformed their Large-Cap cousins, recently that hasn't held.

Al four ETFs were very close until SPY took off in 2019. I picked these three ETFs to show how size allocation affects sector allocation.

I guess since many consider the Russell 2000 as being Small-Cap, I did not find a Covered Call ETF for what I would consider a pure Small-Cap ETF, but both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 have one. This section will compare results for price movement differences between the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) and between the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) and again what RYLD did versus VTWO. For comparison purposes, the histories will be restricted by RYLD's age.

As you can see, the better the unfettered ETF did, the wider the gap between the Covered Call ETF and the "pure" ETF. While each Covered Call ETF did have a lower StdDev, they all had worse drawdowns than their counterpart. The next table shows the current yield of each ETF used.

RYLD 11.5% VTWO .96% XYLD 9.2% SPY 1.24% QYLD 10.4% QQQ .47%

RYLD's option strategy is producing the best "yield bump" for investors.

Alternate Strategies

Of course, one could own both RYLD for added income and VTWO for added return.

Here you reduce the CAGR loss by half, as expected, but the income loss seems closer to only 40%.

Another strategy is writing options yourself. This can be done with Covered Calls or Cash Secured Puts. Since VTWO has low option volumes, I looked at the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). Another advantage option writers have with IWM is options have narrow strike price spreads and expiration dates almost every other day. Using data from Fidelity, possible option trades could be:

Using the Dec $530 options, a writer earns about 16% annualized ROI even if IWM doesn't move. Of course, if income is the only object, writing Cash-Secured Puts should be considered. I covered that concept here.

Final thoughts

As long as investors understand the pros and cons of the RYLD ETF executing their Covered Call strategy, then I would give RYLD a Bullish rating from my viewpoint for income-focused investors. Since seldom does any investor hold only one asset, moving between RYLD and VTWO for one's Mid- to Small-Cap exposure might be worth the effort, adjusting the weights based on your feel for what the future holds for these stocks. The less bullish you are, the more RYLD you would hold.