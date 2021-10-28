CHIARI_VFX/iStock via Getty Images

One of the biggest threats to a long and healthy retirement is the ever-present threat of inflation. This is due to the effect that it has on your purchasing power and income. As inflation compounds just like investment growth does, the net effect is that it will feel as though you are getting poorer and poorer with time. As such, it may be a good idea to put some portion of your assets into something that can protect your purchasing power over time.

This may be especially important today since we have finally begun to see inflation set in with a vengeance, which was not the case over the past several years. One asset class that can be used to accomplish this is gold and other natural resources since they typically increase in value during inflationary periods. Unfortunately, though, these assets have the problem of not producing any income by themselves, which can be a problem for retirees and others that are dependent on their portfolios to finance their lifestyles and pay their bills. One solution to this is to invest in a closed-end fund that specializes in the sector since they invest in the companies that actually produce and benefit from the resources and are able to use various strategies to enhance their overall yields.

In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), which yields a very attractive 9.09%. I have discussed this fund before but a few months has passed so a few things have changed. As such, this article will focus specifically on these changes and provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web site, the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources, and Income Trust has the stated objective of providing a high level of current income. This is not exactly an unusual objective as many funds have this as a stated objective. With that said though, many equity funds state total return as their objective, which would include both current income and capital appreciation. The fund does indeed state capital appreciation as a secondary objective, but management certainly appreciates it, but will not pursue that over income.

As the name of this fund suggests, the fund seeks to achieve this objective by investing its assets into a portfolio of gold and natural resources companies. The fund's management does not specifically state what it means by this but presumably it refers to companies that mine gold, precious metals, or other natural resources as well as companies that support them such as smelters and similar firms. These companies will generally see their revenues and cash flows increase whenever the price of these resources does, which should result in rising stock prices. As such, the fund should overall benefit when the price of the resources increases, which works quite well for our thesis of using it as a way to hedge ourselves against inflation.

A look at the largest positions in the fund reveals a great many companies that will be familiar to pretty much anyone that follows the gold or natural resources sectors. Here they are:

Source: Gabelli Funds

We see here a number of the largest gold mining companies in the form of Newmont (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). This is something that differentiates it somewhat from ASA Gold & Precious Metals (ASA), which I also discussed recently, as the latter fund focuses more on investing in the much smaller mining companies. There are certainly some appealing things about investing in the larger mining companies though since they tend to have mines in a much larger variety of nations and a significantly larger number of mines, which both serve to reduce their overall risks.

Another somewhat interesting thing that what we see here is quite a few of the largest energy companies in the industry. This is something that is not often seen in natural resources funds, but crude oil and natural gas do certainly qualify as natural resources. The presence of these companies may have also helped the fund's performance recently since energy has outperformed gold in general over the course of this year. Finally, we see a streaming company in the form of Franco-Nevada (FNV). These companies act very similar to banks that make loans to develop mines and get paid back in gold or other resources. As such, they certainly do see their revenues increase whenever gold prices do.

Several of the companies on this list are the same as when we last looked at the fund. In fact, not even the weightings have changed, which is very surprising considering the time that passed between the two charts. This suggests that the fund is regularly rebalancing the portfolio in order to keep the aggregate weightings static. This is something that could result in a fairly high turnover rate. This does appear to be the case as the fund currently has an 88.60% turnover, which is not the highest turnover that I have ever seen but it is certainly on the high side for an equity fund. A high turnover tends to result in higher-than-average expenses, which means that less money is able to flow through to the investors all else being equal. This is part of the overall appeal of index funds, which almost never trade stocks. With that said, a high turnover does not necessarily mean that the fund will underperform but it does increase the overall hurdles that management has to jump over.

As the name of the fund suggests, the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources, and Income Trust invests in companies from all over the world. We can certainly see that this is the case:

Source: CEF Connect

One criticism that I typically level against global funds is that many of them tend to have an outsized exposure to the United States. The United States only accounts for about a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of global market capitalization but many global funds have substantially greater exposure to the nation than this. We can see that this is not the case here though as American companies only account for a minority of the portfolio. This may be due to the nature of the assets that the fund invests in since a substantial proportion of the giant natural resources mining companies are headquartered in nations like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

This global diversification is still nice though because of the protection that it provides us against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on a company that we are invested in. This is something that can be especially important in the mining and natural resources industries due to the propensity that some nations have for things such as nationalizing resources and civil wars. The only way to protect ourselves against this is to ensure that only a small proportion of our assets is exposed to the risks of any given nation. This is one of the reasons why small miners with only one or two mines can be riskier than a larger miner with a significant number all over the world. Overall, we can see that we should be reasonably protected here.

The Threat Of Inflation

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest threats to a comfortable retirement is inflation. This is because inflation reduces the purchasing power of your assets and income. So, as it compounds, one begins to feel poorer and poorer. This is due to the nature of inflation. Basically, inflation is defined as a broad-based increase in prices across an economy, but it can also be thought of as a decline in the value of a nation's currency. We are beginning to see that now in the United States.

Economists generally consider inflation to be a naturally occurring phenomenon. It is actually caused by the money supply growing faster than the production of goods and services in that economy. This is because such a scenario results in there being an increasing amount of money available to purchase each unit of economic output. This has been the case in the United States for quite some time now. We can see this by looking at the M3 money supply, which is the most comprehensive measurement of the supply of money in an economy. As we can see here, America's M3 money supply has grown from $9.505 trillion to $20.797 trillion over the past decade:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This represents an enormous 118.80% increase over the period. One thing that readers will undoubtedly note is that the rate of increase accelerated in 2020 and continues to this day. This is a direct result of the multiple stimulus packages that were passed by the United States Congress that were ostensibly intended to combat the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. As I discussed in a previous article, this spending was entirely financed by the Federal Reserve printing new money. This is substantially greater than the growth in American production of goods and services. We can see this by looking at this chart of American gross domestic product over the same period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see here, America's gross domestic product went from $15.557535 trillion to $22.740959 trillion over the same period. This is only a 46.17% increase, which is clearly less than the growth in the nation's money supply over the decade. This is exactly the kind of environment that causes inflation. Admittedly, there may be some readers that point out that this same situation has been ongoing for quite some time, but we have not seen any significant amount of inflation. The reason for this is that the newly printed money was largely confined to the asset markets and never actually entered the real economy where it would be used to purchase goods and services. The money that was created as part of the stimulus package was different though since it went directly into the pockets of people that would actually spend it in the real economy as opposed to saving or investing it. This is thus likely to lead to inflation, which we have already begun to see. Inflation in the United States is currently running at 5.39%, which it has been over the course of much of this year. This is a much higher rate than we have seen for quite some time:

Source: InflationData.com

Gold will generally benefit from this because it has many of the same qualities that other things do that rise in price during an inflationary environment. Particularly, gold is in limited supply, and it requires real human or mechanical labor to create any more. It cannot be created out of thin air like fiat currency. Thus, this situation generally results in a rising quantity of money attempting to purchase each individual unit of gold or other resources. This should push up the price of these items, which is why investors have historically relied on gold to protect the purchasing power of their money against inflation. The fund should benefit from this as rising gold prices should also push up the price of these stocks since the underlying companies will see rising profits.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources, and Income Trust is to generate a high level of current income for its investors. As such, we can expect the fund to pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case, as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.03 per share ($0.36 per share annually), which gives it a 9.09% yield at the current price. Unfortunately, the fund's distribution has generally declined over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

This generally declining distribution is likely to be rather disappointing to those investors that want to use the fund as a source of steady and reliable income. Unfortunately, it also has a negative effect on our thesis of using it for inflation protection since this situation results in your income steadily declining instead of rising barring redistribution in the fund. One thing that these same investors may find comforting though is that these distributions are classified entirely as dividend income with no return of capital component:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this should be comforting to investors is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though such as distributing unrealized gains or certain types of option income. We seemingly do not have to worry about that here, though. However, as I pointed out in a previous article, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report to consult for this task. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. This is a newer report than the one that we had the last time that we looked at the fund and it should give us a good idea of how it performed throughout the first half of the year, which was certainly an interesting period of time for both energy and natural resources (excluding gold) due to the strength that they enjoyed overall. During this six-month period, the fund received dividends of $9,501,432 and interest of $152,720 off of the investments in its portfolio, which gives it a total income of $9,654,152. The fund paid its expenses out of this, leaving it with $5,325,111 available for the investors. This was not nearly enough to cover the $27,814,574 that the fund actually distributed though. There are other ways to generate income to cover the fund's distributions though such as through the generation of capital gains. It did succeed in this, realizing $1,651,467 in net capital gains and generating $19,208,434 in unrealized capital gains. Unfortunately though, even this is not sufficient to cover the fund's distributions, and overall, it saw its net assets decline over the period. This continues the fund's history of net asset value destruction, which is very worrying.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources, and Income Trust, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the assets for less than they are actually worth. That is indeed the case right now. As of October 26, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing, the fund had a net asset value of $3.99 per share but only trades for $3.93 per share. This gives the fund a 1.50% discount to net asset value at the present price. This is substantially better than the 0.54% premium that the shares have had over the past month. Overall, the price certainly looks reasonable here if you can tolerate the constant net asset value destruction.