2 Big Yields To Buy And Hold Forever

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We have been doing a series on investments to buy and hold "forever". A series that is inspired by the most difficult question that I am always asked - "If you could pick only one stock, which would it be?". This seemingly innocent question quickly becomes a "loaded" question. Why? "Forever" is a very long time, and over long periods of time, a lot of things can change.

Over my decades of investing, I have seen stock market titans rise and fall. The "blue chips" today? They weren't the blue chips 40 years ago. The world changed. If you are going to invest in equities, you can't completely ignore your portfolio and expect good results. You certainly can't throw all your capital in one or two picks and expect everything to be fine! If you are going to manage your investments, then you need to manage them.

However, there is the other extreme. Investors who "handle the soap" too much, and erode away their upside by constantly jumping from one investment to the other. Just because you retired and decided to manage your own portfolio does not mean that you need to become an expert day-trader watching every gyration of the market and unable to separate yourself from your phone.

There is a middle-ground, where you can build a diversified portfolio of solid dividend-paying picks that will fuel your portfolio with income. With such a portfolio, you will occasionally move in or out of positions, but you will aim to hold them for years, not days or months. You can go out golfing, take a walk in the park, play a game of chess, take the grandkids to the zoo, or fire up the barbeque all during market hours without stress. Knowing that your money is hard at work, and producing a growing stream of income for you.

With that in mind, let's take a look at two "closed-end funds" or CEFs that will provide your income portfolio with diversification, tax-advantaged distributions, and high income that you can hold in your portfolio with confidence indefinitely.

Source: Dreamstime

Pick #1: ETO - Yield 6.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) is a CEF that focuses on providing investors tax-advantaged distributions. ETO will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks from both foreign and domestic sources.

ETO provides tax-advantaged distributions to shareholders with the majority of its dividends being classified either as "long-term capital gains" or as "qualified" dividends. This makes ETO particularly attractive for investors looking to manage their tax obligations in a taxable account.

ETO primarily invests in North America and Europe, representing approximately 89% of assets.

Source: ETO Fact Sheet - Q2 2021

As noted previously, these are the geographies we are the most bullish on. ETO is also overweight on financials, which are set to benefit from rising long-term rates.

Source: ETO Fact Sheet - Q2 2021

Over the long run, ETO has provided market-beating returns, outperforming the S&P 500 through both the Great Financial Crisis and COVID.

ETO is currently trading under a 3% premium to NAV, and the best part is that NAV is near all-time highs. ETO has already raised its dividend once this year, and with NAV continuing to climb, we could see another raise or a special dividend at year-end.

With exposure to mega caps around the world, ETO is a great way to gain exposure to picks that generally do not fall in the HDO wheelhouse, while having those returns converted into a tax-efficient income!

Pick #2: USA - Yield 10.0%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is a CEF with a variable distribution. While we enjoy the stability and predictability of a fixed dividend, there is one reality you cannot escape when you are investing in equities: Things change. It is irrational to expect that every year will be as good as last year. In fact, we can almost guarantee that next year will be either better or worse, the odds of it being exactly the same are vanishingly small.

Many CEFs attempt to set the dividend at a level that can be maintained for a long time. Some years they might overpay and hope to make up the difference when the market rebounds. Yet they are also faced with tax laws that require them to distribute the majority of their income and capital gains. The result? Over a long enough period of time, CEFs will occasionally be forced to change the size of their dividend. They will have to pay out extra and sometimes cut depending on the performance of the underlying assets. There is no such thing as assets that only go up. If there were, they would be super popular investments!

USA tackles this reality head-on by distributing 2.5% of its NAV (net asset value) every quarter. The result? USA's distribution is never too high, nor too low. If NAV is climbing, the distribution goes up. During bearish years, the distribution goes down, helping the fund preserve NAV for the future recovery.

Over the long haul, since 1990, USA has kept pace with the S&P 500, making it a great option for investors who are looking to invest in a diversified fund with performance similar to the major indexes. This is great to see when we are looking for something to "hold forever".

But why not just invest in an index ETF like SPY? While the performance is similar when you look at total returns, there is one area where USA excels: Income.

- Source: Portfolio Visualizer

USA takes the market's performance and converts it into a large stream of income, which you have the power to redirect where you see fit. Maybe you decide to reinvest 100% of it and grow your future income stream larger. Maybe you choose to invest it in different opportunities, maybe you take some of it as an income for yourself. Whatever you do with it, it is your income and that gives you flexibility.

USA produces this income with a diversified set of strategies. Using a team of five different managers, pursuing five different strategies.

Source: USA Website

With a slight emphasis on "Value" making up 60% of its portfolio, USA should benefit from the market rotation to value, while still having exposure to growth stocks as well should growth continue to be dominant.

USA's largest investments include a lot of readily recognizable names. Notably, the majority of them do not pay high dividends.

Source: USA Monthly Report - Sept. 30, 2021

USA has traded at a premium to NAV for much of the summer, at one point ballooning over 15%. It has recently seen that premium dissipate and is once again trading at a very attractive entry point with just a slight premium, even as NAV has grown to new heights.

With a variable dividend, USA is not the investment you want to designate to pay a fixed bill, however, its variable dividend policy means that the fund is never over-distributing, while ensuring that when the market is up you are getting your cut!

USA's next quarterly dividend is expected in two weeks, ex-dividend around November 12th.

Source: Getty

Conclusion

One thing to note is that with both of these funds, their holdings include a lot of tickers you generally would not see in an "income" portfolio. This is one of the best things about a CEF, is that they can take non-dividend-paying sectors and convert them into a high-yield for you to collect. That way, you don't have to sift through your non-dividend-paying portfolio trying to decide which stock to sell today. Instead, you can buy ETO or USA and simply collect the income without the stress.

Also, as investors with robust income portfolios, it is a huge positive to be able to diversify our exposure. ETO and USA provide us exposure to a portion of the market that doesn't meet our yield requirements. Both have provided strong performance and withstood the test of time with ETO having 17 years under its belt and USA running with the market for 31 years!

This combination of strong performance for decades, diversification from the bulk of our portfolio holdings, and the high yields we seek make both of these CEFs worthy of consideration to "buy and hold forever"!