One of the most attractive aspects of the economy, and, in turn, the stock market, is the medical space. But there are certain risks associated with different players in this market. These range from regulatory risks to litigation risks and extend all the way to things like research and development risks. One way for investors to participate in this market while mitigating all of those is to buy into the companies that own the properties that medical enterprises lease out. You get access to the cash flows associated with this premium market with the added benefit of stability because there will always be some company needing the space in question. An interesting prospect in this market is Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). In recent years, the fundamental performance of the company has been encouraging. Recently, shares have underperformed the market, but the overall company remains robust and shares are starting to look more attractive than they did earlier this year. This could mean, ultimately, attractive upside potential in the years to come.

Recent developments look good

In June of this year, I wrote an article detailing the investment opportunities that Physicians Realty appeared to offer. In that article, I rated the company a neutral prospect and said that it offered only limited upside moving forward. So far, that is precisely what we have seen. Shares have generated a return for investors of just 1.9%. That compares to the 7.4% achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. Though this upside is discouraging, it is important to note that things change over time. And the things changing for Physicians Realty are bullish in nature.

When I last wrote about Physicians Realty, we had data available covering the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. The only fundamental data that has come out since then covers the second quarter. So the primary focus of our efforts will be on that quarter. According to management, during the second quarter of this year, the company generated revenue of $112.93 million. That is 3.5% higher than the $109.07 million the company generated the same time a year earlier. Operating cash flow jumped 11.2%, rising from $72.87 million to $81.04 million.

There are also some other metrics that warrant consideration. As an example, the EBITDA of the company grew by 2.3% from $76.45 million to $78.24 million. FFO, or funds from operations, increased by 2.8% from $56.63 million to $58.22 million. The increase in FAD, or funds available for distribution, was 3.6%, taking it from $53.12 million to $55.05 million. And the NOI, or net operating income, of the company increased by 2.6% from $80.49 million to $82.63 million.

Though the company likely has benefited from annual rent escalators in its contracts, the likely key driver behind its expansion has been the addition of new properties to its portfolio. When I last wrote about the company, it owned 262 health care properties totaling nearly 14 million square feet of space. Today, that number has increased to 275 properties amounting to almost 14.7 million square feet of space. 94% of its cash NOI comes from medical office buildings, and 96% of all of its assets are leased at this time. It also helps that the company is focused on large metropolitan statistical areas, with its greatest exposure being the Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington area, accounting for 8.5% of its annualized base rent, followed by the Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell Region at 8.3%.

To further demonstrate the quality of the company, we also need to consider how its rent collections have changed over time. Even during the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the time in which the broader economy was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic the most, management succeeded in collecting 96.9% of the in-period rent that was due to it. Today, that number has risen back to 99.5%. So times are good now and they were not so bad during the worst parts of the crisis.

Moving forward, it is likely the company will only continue to expand. As an example, its latest acquisition, just announced on October 1st of this year, will result in the company purchasing 15 Class-A office buildings, spread across eight states and totaling 1.46 million square feet, for a combined $764.3 million. The weighted average life remaining on these leases is about 7.4 years. This compares to the 6.6 years of the company's portfolio today. The properties are also 95% leased. Unfortunately, the actual cash flow associated with this investment will probably be rather low. The company is expecting a first-year unlevered cash yield on these properties of 4.9%. The good news for investors is that the business recently demonstrated that it can borrow on the cheap. The company announced, on October 7th, a $500 million that issuance resulting in net proceeds of $495.7 million. These debt securities are due in 2031 and will cost the company just 2.625% per annum. So even with a low cash yield, Physicians Realty should benefit from this large acquisition.

Pricing is improving

When it comes to pricing the company, things have gotten a bit better. Extrapolating out results for the rest of this year implies a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of the company of 15.7. This compares to the 17.2 I calculated when I wrote about the company earlier this year. The price to FFO multiple has dropped from 18.1 to 17.7, while the price to FAD multiple has declined from 19.3 to 19. The price to NOI multiple has remained flat at 12.6, but the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company declined from 19.8 to 19.2.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 16.6 17.3 Global Medical REIT (GMRE) 19.4 26.1 Welltower (WELL) 28.5 34.7 Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) 18.4 21.6 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 20.1 23.7

Though these declines are not significant for the most part, they are bullish in nature. Another bullish thing is that the company is now one of the cheapest of the prospects I looked at in this niche. At present, the company is the lowest of the group when it comes to the price to operating cash flow multiple, with the five firms I took from Seeking Alpha's Quant platform indicating a range of 16.6 to 28.5. This compares to the range of the companies when I last wrote about the business of 11.7 to 20.6. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, this range moved from 18.3 to 25.6 to 17.3 to 34.7. Though that represents a widening of the range on both the top and bottom, only one of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Takeaway

At this point in time, Physicians Realty seems to be doing quite well. The recently announced acquisition should help to add value for shareholders, but for any quality company that is required to pay a high price for investment opportunities, the long-term trend is what matters most. On the whole, I would make the case that shares of the company are still not cheap. But the company is a solid prospect, and it is cheap relative to the competition. Because of all of this, I would make the case that I am more bullish on the company today than I was previously. But even so, I fall slightly on the side of being neutral still.