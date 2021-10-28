Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been one of the best stocks for dividend growth investors over the last 5 years. The dividend has a 5-year growth rate of 49.32%, growing from $4.08 per share to $14.40 a share. The growth in dividends was accompanied by shares increasing 181%. What does the future hold for Broadcom, and is there sufficient growth ahead to reward new dividend seekers?

Effects Of Being An Outperformer

Over the last 5 years, Broadcom's metrics related to the dividend have deteriorated. In 2016, there was no payout ratio because earnings were negative. Over the last 2 years, the dividend payout ratio has been well over 100%, which indicates the dividend is burdensome. When looking at more reliable dividend payout ratios, such as FCF or revenue, it becomes clear how Broadcom was able to grow its dividend well above EPS without harming the overall business.

Dividend Ratings

Seeking Alpha's Dividend ratings give Broadcom a near-perfect score. It is certainly the best overall score I have seen thus far.

The most important grades are the safety and growth grades. Seeking Alpha gives both an A+. A deeper look into the safety grade shows Seeking Alpha gives AVGO high marks in cash per share, cash from operations, net income margin, and the TTM return on common equity.

Equally interesting on the safety screen are the poor grades Broadcom receives in the traditional dividend scoring metrics. D-'s on all the dividend payout ratios.

I believe this shows that the SA team weighs dividend safety grades on a stock-by-stock basis. In the case of Broadcom, the dividend payout ratios are misleading because most companies in the sector have tiny dividends. These dividend grades are not on an absolute basis but rather a comparative basis to the stock's sector.

Anticipated Growth

Growth is the most important element when investing and one of the more difficult components to estimate accurately, especially in dividend growth investing where you need the dividend growth rate, earnings growth rate, and revenue growth rate.

Analysts expect the 2022 dividend to increase by 10.83% YOY, and in 2023, the dividend is expected to increase by 7.5% YOY.

If the company's sales flat line, the payout ratios would be as follows for 2022 and 2023:

Data Compiled By Author Projecting No Revenue Growth In 2022 & 2023

As you can see, the FCF payout ratio is reasonable, and the more traditional payout ratio remains well below levels seen in 2019 and 2020. This data indicates that the expected dividend increases for 2022 and 2023 ought to occur barring some major negative event.

Overall, analysts are expecting revenue and earnings to continue increasing through 2023 - analysts expect a slight decline in revenue for 2024 and then a new high in 2025. Through 2025, revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64%.

When we factor in expected earnings and revenue results, we see the payout ratio remain under 100% and very small growth in the other payout ratios.

Data Compiled By Author Based On Analyst Expected Revenue Growth

We can reasonably expect Broadcom to marginally beat earnings expectations. Over the last 12 quarters, AVGO has beaten earnings by 1.7% on average. On revenue, it's a bit less clear. Over the last 6 quarters, the average beat was 0.78%.

Risk/Opportunity

Semiconductor sales are cyclical, and Broadcom has passed the growth phase and is now well into the financial optimization phase. Broadcom also sells software, but in highly commoditized spaces. Software sales make up 25% of total revenue and are slow-growing. When the semiconductor industry has its next dip, it is unlikely AVGO will be able to offset semiconductor revenue declines with growth in software sales.

Conclusion

Broadcom's best growth years are likely behind it, but it is still in the early innings of its dividend growth years. Broadcom will likely be a winner for dividend growth investors for years to come. Based on an expected annual dividend of $17.17 in 2023 and a 5-yr average yield of 2.804%, AVGO's stock price should trade around $612, representing a potential capital gain of 14.8% over the next 2 years. When you add in the expected dividends for this period of $33.14, the total return should be around 21%.