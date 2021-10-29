8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

After getting crushed in the 2020 Covid Crash, Business Development Companies, known as BDCs, have had strong support from retail income investors looking for attractive dividend yields and exposure to privately held companies.

Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is one of the largest BDCs - it's a U.S. direct lender with a $17.1B portfolio.

ARCC has put up good performance numbers: It has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, year to date, quarter, and month, but has trailed BDC industry averages somewhat over the past year and in 2021. The broad financial sector has had a strong showing, outperforming in all these periods except for the past month:

Profile:

ARCC specializes in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

ARCC is externally managed by Ares Management, which has over $200B in global assets under management, and is active in the credit, private equity, real estate, and strategic initiatives industries.

Holdings:

First Lien Senior Secured Loans continued to be ARCC's main asset class, at 49% as of 9/30/21, vs. 47% as of 6/30/21. 2nd Lien Senior Secured Loans comprised 23% of the portfolio, vs. 24% in Q2 '21. The remaining asset classes were also relatively stable, mostly with 1% changes so far in 2021.

Software & Services was its top industry exposure, at 19% as of 9/30/21, vs. 20% in Q2 '21, followed by Healthcare, at 12%, and Commercial & Professional Services, at 10%, up from 7% in Q2 '21. Those 3 industries continued to comprise 41% of ARCC's portfolio, as of 9/30/21.

Management has minimized ARCC's exposure to certain sub-sectors, having less exposure than the high yield and leveraged loan industries to Hotel & Gaming, Oil & Gas, Retailing & Distribution, and Media & Entertainment.

(ARCC site)

ARCC looks a bit more diversified than it was in Q2 '21 - its top 15 investments now comprise 23.4% of its portfolio, vs. 25.5% in Q2 '21, with the remainder spread out over 350 companies

(ARCC site)

ARCC's portfolio companies' Net Debt/EBITDA leverage has been pretty steady over the past 5 quarters, in a 5.8 to 6X range. Interest coverage has also been steady, ranging from 2.7X to 2.9X:

(ARCC site)

ARCC's investment adviser grades the credit risk of all investments on a scale of 1 to 4 quarterly, with 4 being the highest grade. Grade 3 ratings increased to 82% in Q3 '21, vs. 70% in Q3 '20, while Grade 1, the lowest tier, was at 1%, vs. 2% in Q3 '20:

(ARCC site)

Investments on Non-Accrual Status have improved a great deal since Q3 '20, when they hit $764M. They decreased significantly, from $503M in Q2 '21, to $297M in Q3 '21, comprising just 1.7% of ARCC's total investment portfolio:

(ARCC site)

Earnings:

Management uses Core EPS as a key metric for ARCC's financial performance. Core EPS deducts net realized and unrealized gains, which can be lumpy on a quarterly basis, and adds back Capital Gains incentive fees.

ARCC just reported its Q3 '21 earnings this week. While NII/Share inched by a penny to $.40, Core EPS fell to $.47, vs. $.53 in Q2 '21, but up 20.5% vs. Q3 '20's $.39 figure.

Net Realized Gains/Share rose to $.33, vs. $.14 in Q2 '21 and -$.06 in Q3 '20. ARCC's NAV/Share continued to rise, hitting $18.52 in Q3 '21, up 2% vs. $18.16 in Q2 '21, and up 12% vs. $16.48 in Q3 '20.

The total fair value of ARCC's investments was $17.68B, up 3.2% vs. Q2 '21, and up 23% vs. Q3 '20:

(ARCC site)

After a ~flat performance in 2020, ARCC's total investment income has had good growth in 2021, rising 20.5%.

NII, however, is down -11.7%, mainly due to a due to -$100M difference in capital gains incentive fees attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses in 2021. Those incentive fees had a -$.30 hit to NII/Share in Q1-3 '21, vs. a $.14/share gain in Q1-3 '20.

Core earnings and Core EPS, which strip out Capital Gains incentive fees and realized/unrealized gains, are both up over 20% so far in 2021, vs. -8 to -9% losses in Q1-3 2020. The share count rose 7% in Q1-3 '21. ARCC did a public offering of 12.5M shares of its common stock in July-August 2021. Management expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities.

New Commitments & Exits:

ARCC made $3.11B in new commitments in Q3 '21, down -36% vs. Q2 '21, and -19% vs. Q3 '20. Commitments tend to be lumpy on a quarterly basis, due to timing issues. Net commitments were $847M down -95% vs. Q2 '21, but up 2.5% vs. Q3 '20:

(ARCC site)

Q3 '21 commitments were comprised of 76% in 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans, up from 60% in Q2 '21, when ARCC had 60% in 1st Lien, and 24% in 2nd Lien loans. In Q3 '20, when there was a lot more uncertainty surrounding the recovery and BDC's holdings, ARCC's management was much more conservative - it did 94% of its commitments as 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans.

(ARCC site)

Dividends:

At its 10/27/21 closing price of $21.56, ARCC yields 7.61%. It should go ex-dividend next on 12/14/21, with a 12.31.21 pay date. Its 5-year dividend growth has been minimal, at 0.25%.

NII/Dividend per share coverage was .98X again in Q3 '21, with a trailing average of 1.03X. Core EPS dividend coverage was 1.15X, down from 1.33X in Q2 '21, with a 1.22X trailing average:

Profitability & Leverage:

ARCC's ROA and ROE profitability continued to improve in Q3 '21, but are still lower than Q4 '20. Its EBIT Margin was 62.33%, a bit lower than the 3 previous quarters. Management moved up the Debt/NAV leverage slightly in Q3 '21.

Debt:

ARCC's Assets/Debt ratio has been steady in 2021, at 1.94X, vs. 1.91X in 2020, while its interest coverage ratio has improved to 4.96X, vs. 4.77X in 2020.

ARCC has $998M in unsecured notes due in 2022, ~10% of its debt load, with $750M coming due in 2023, and $1.34B due in 2024. Its senior unsecured debt is rated Baa3, the lowest investment grade rating, by Moody's.

During the second quarter, ARCC increased its amount of debt capital by $1.7 billion, through the issuance of $1.35 billion in investment grade unsecured notes, and by expanding the capacity under its revolving credit facilities by over $300 million.

(ARCC site)

Valuations:

At $21.56, ARCC is selling at a 16.41% premium to its 9/30/21 NAV/share of $18.52, up from a 12.2% premium/NAV in late July. The market is paying up for ARCC's long track record, vs. the 10% BDC industry average premium. Its 7.6% dividend yield is slightly lower than the 8.28% BDC average, while its Price/NII, Price/Sales, and EV/EBIT are all a bit cheaper than the BDC industry averages.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Analysts' price targets for ARCC have continued to rise over the past 3 months, with the low target up 10.5%, the average target up 8%, and the high target up ~4%. However, at $21.56, ARCC is already ~3% above the $21.00 lowest price target, and 3.7% below the $22.38 average price target.

Options:

If you'd like to take a position in ARCC, but you're leery of the current price, there's an aggressive LEAP March put option available. ARCC's March 2022 $21.00 put option has a $.95 bid, for a 4.5% yield in ~under 5 months, or 10.4% annualized. Your breakeven would be $20.15, which is 4% below the $21.00 lowest price target.

You can see more details for this trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We include them in our put tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths. All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.