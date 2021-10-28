Rawf8/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Now that I have had a chance to revisit BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) following its third quarter earnings, I feel comfortable providing an updated investment thesis. From the time of my last article in early March (which was Neutral rated), BOKF has underperformed both the banking index and broader market. While its core operations have improved modestly, I believe the bank’s previous run in late 2020 off the pandemic lows went too far too fast.

While I still like the core franchise and its business offerings, coupled with its strong geographic positioning, I continue to be unimpressed by the potential for upside relative to the current valuation.

Recall, the bank is comprised of a lot of different industries (core loan/deposits, brokerage, insurance, mortgage, etc) that tend to not all operate in lock-step with one another. With that being said, I find it impressive that despite some pieces of the company facing revenue headwinds that others (particularly brokerage this quarter) are able to continue providing an offset.

However, when one examines its current valuation, one can see that BOKF current trades at 1.65x price to tangible book value per share. While not incredibly high, I feel like this valuation level already accounts for the positive momentum the bank is making.

As one can see from the chart below, BOKF has traded at significantly cheaper levels prior to today. While I have no operational qualms with the company, I just believe being selective on an entry point is vital for generating outperformance. If operations continue to show their modest improvement going forward, I think I would get much more excited about the shares if it was trading closer to 1.35x tangible book value.

Data by YCharts

Operational Outlook

Following its third quarter earnings I continue to have a slightly better outlook in terms of my modeling projections. While most of the upside is from a stronger fee income outlook improvement, I do not believe the stock is likely outperform without solid loan growth. To clarify, I believe fee income is likely to compress going forward with normal seasonality, but the rate of compression is likely to be less than I had originally anticipated.

Going a little further, I think it makes sense to show conservatism when modeling out 2022 spread revenue trends as core loan growth continues to be borderline non-existent. On top of that, the core net interest margin is unlikely to improve without additional loan growth or an interest rate hike. Since the bank is seeing loans pay off faster than originated, that would leave improving interest rates as the best source of spread revenue improvement.

Just to dig in a little on income statement trends, when looking at third quarter results, one can see that net interest income was flat linked quarter (at $280 million). While one might expect core results to improve with a better economy, the improving macro trends continue to face micro headwinds (more specially, loan paydowns in energy and C&I).

Since BOKF is a large energy lender, I believe the recent wave of energy loan paydowns has been caused by energy/oil companies refinancing out of loans. Since commodity prices have increased, energy companies are on much sounder foot and tapping the debt market (rather than loans) is likely to reduce their cost of capital.

Also, given the remaining PPP runoff (3% of loans), coupled with a higher dependency on lower yielding securities in average earning assets, I would not expect much, if any, growth in spread revenue next year.

While fee income trends have been strong, mostly in mortgage and asset management, there is a degree of seasonality to the former. Also, banks typically do not get much stock price appreciation from strong fee income unless results are from differentiated sources, not just something commoditized like mortgage lending.

In fact, I am conservatively modeling fee income declining in 4Q before building over the next year. However, the one bright spot has been expense control. When I break down my model, I do not have expense trends increasing much, in fact, they might actually see modest reduction next year (especially if mortgage is softer going forward).

Concluding Thoughts

When you really get to the bottom of all of this, core revenue trends appear to be hitting their operational ceiling without additional loan growth. Since core operational revenue is likely to compress a little, coupled with modest expenses, I think pre-provision net revenue trends could be a little more difficult over the next few more quarters.

Something that could potentially change my thinking would be a deal announcement. In fact, I think a solid M&A transaction would greatly help going forward, but given the history of being highly selective, I really would not place a high probability of a transactions in the near term.

BOKF has done a solid job improving its core ROA off the pandemic lows and I think the bank is a solid institution. That said, the price today leaves me uninspired for strong future price movements and I think those waiting on the sidelines could see a better entry point if they can be selective on timing.

With that being said, if you are already a shareholder and are planning for the long-term, I continue to think BOKF is solid bank. While the next few months (or quarters) are likely to prove underwhelming, I continue to believe the company is structured better than most.