The Immediate Effects Of Higher Energy Prices On China's Economy

samxmeg/E+ via Getty Images

China's consumer inflation: risks of spillover from higher producer prices

PPI data for September 2021 shows its acceleration in China (+10.7% YoY). This trend comes along with the decline in CPI in China, which rose just 0.7% over the same period. Such opposite movements in the inflation indicators are somewhat surprising.

China Producer Prices Change, YoY

Source: TradingEconomics.com

China CPI, YoY

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Moreover, now we see this gap between PPI and CPI reaching a record value since the mid-1990s.

Spread between consumer and producer price inflation in China

Source: Bloomberg

The widening gap between PPI and CPI in China does not confirm that businesses are unwilling to compensate for the growth of energy prices by shifting part of their costs to consumers.

There's little evidence yet that consumer goods factories are passing on higher input costs to customers, with consumer prices growing at a slower pace of 0.7% last month. However, that could change as producers see their profits squeezed and China braces for higher electricity prices amid an energy crunch. - Source: Bloomberg

Most likely, since the most relevant data on PPI and CPI in China reflect the September statistics, consumers will only have to face an increase in retail prices. Although some enterprises in China can compensate for the increased energy prices by optimizing other production costs, we will almost certainly see an increase in CPI in China in the following months.

An explosive rise in CPI in China similar to the increase in PPI is unlikely. Considering the time lag between PPI and CPI dynamics of 2-3 months, we expect the CPI growth in December 2021 - January 2022 in the range of 1-2%.

The Chinese authorities are trying to limit the growth of consumer prices since this indicator is one of the most significant for maintaining the given standards of living and social policy goals in China.

Manufacturing production may decline further

However, this is one of the possible problems for the manufacturing sector in China. In all previous similar periods of higher energy prices, many businesses offset rising energy costs by increasing their product prices and reducing or freezing wage growth in their businesses.

China Manufacturing Production

Source: TradingEconomics.com

According to the Guardian, in September 2021, many companies in China were forced to shut down production by at least a few hours (20 Chinese provinces faced this problem). Industrial output in September 2021 (+2.4% YoY) was the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, if Chinese enterprises continue to shut down production and transfer only a small part of the increased energy costs to consumers, considering the social policy goals, this could negatively affect the industrial sector in China. Along with a further drop in industrial output, this situation can provoke a decrease in productivity, investment spending, etc.

Rising prices for energy resources will have a minor effect on the production in the non-energy intensive industries. Among different costs such as labor, raw materials, equipment, the share of energy costs in such industries is sufficiently low. They cannot force changes in the production structure or affect management's decisions to modernize production equipment and introduce energy-efficient practices.

Consumer confidence and spending: a likely short-termed drop

One of the possible consequences of the increase in energy prices will be a decline in consumer confidence soon. Although in October 2021, we observed a slight increase compared to the previous month (72.0 versus 71.8), as in the case of CPI, we expect this indicator to fall after a certain time lag.

China Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI)

Source: Ipsos

In addition to the likely drop in consumer confidence, we expect the demand structure to change in the coming months. Consumers in China may start to delay buying new cars and durable goods. Coupled with a shortage of certain car-parts supplies, this could put car manufacturers in an even more difficult position. Still, even in this industry, some car makers can benefit from rising energy prices. In particular, those producers who make fuel-efficient cars can strengthen their position in the market. But in general, their growth will occur at the expense of other manufacturers. Along with a fall in consumer demand and changes in its structure, we should expect a decrease in consumer spendings in the short term.

Bottom line

However, we cannot say that the current situation with energy prices will have a long-term negative impact on the Chinese economy. In this regard, higher energy prices in China now can be compared to the situation with the rise in energy prices in 2004-2006 in the developed economies. Back then, some experts also spoke about the difficulties of absorbing such price shock. Now the situation is much more similar to that period, rather than the energy crisis of the 1970s.