JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All figures are in Canadian Dollars.

Thesis

The Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is poised to be a prime beneficiary of two changes occurring, or soon to occur, in its operating environment. The first of these being the anticipated lifting of a dividend increase and share buyback prohibition imposed upon the Canadian banks at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020. This is sure to lead to a round of buyback announcements and dividend increases in the Canadian banking sector in which Royal will be an active participant.

The other major change is the ongoing steepening of both the Canadian and US yield curves. While this process may not be as immediate as a dividend rule change, it will see an ongoing improvement in the bank's net interest income in the coming quarters, helping to improve margins and by extension push up its share price.

RBC

As many readers undoubtedly know, Royal is the biggest player in the Canadian banking sector and one of the largest in the world with assets of about $1.7 trillion. It has well over a thousand branches and a geographic footprint covering not just all of Canada but portions of the US through its City National Bank subsidiary and wealth management services, as well as a raft of international markets. And, similar to the other major Canadian lenders, it's been a paragon of stability in recent decades, unlike some of its American and European cousins. For those reasons alone, this bank merits a look from any investor in search of banking exposure; the changing interest rate environment though is likely to make it even more attractive.

Yields

The first of the growth catalysts alluded to earlier is the steepening of both Canada's and the US's yield curves. For those who don't have a college degree in Finance, let me save you 4 years and $100K. The yield curve represents yield levels across different bond maturities from overnight paper all the way up to 30-year bonds. Bonds that mature later usually yield more, forming an upward sloping curve. For banks, this matters because it's not so much about yield levels but rather the curve's steepness. A steepening yield curve means longer-dated yields increase more than short-term ones and because banks borrow short and lend long, they're pocketing the greater spread.

And as most readers know, Jay Powell recently spoke of the Fed's plans to eventually taper-off its Quantitative Easing Program in the not-too-distant future, with a likely taper start date in November or December. When he eventually does so, he'll be following Tiff Macklem, the Governor of the Bank of Canada ("BOC"), who already began tapering Canada's bond buying program earlier this year; he plans to wind down the BOC's net bond purchases before year-end and start raising rates next year. What this means is that both countries' yield curves are steepening and that's good news for bank stocks. It's especially good news for Royal given that it has large operations in both countries and deals in both currencies.

Dividend Increase

The other major catalyst mentioned at the outset was the impending dividend increase. And while permission has yet to come down from on high, Canadian investors are practically giddy with anticipation with some even predicting 25% increases once word eventually comes down. That would be rather surprising though, given the staid nature of Canadian banking culture.

But raise they will, as the 'Big Increase' camp lists some good reasons as to why the dividend bump will likely be on the generous side. Pointing to the combined $21.4 billion in loan loss allowances, the banks currently carry on their balance sheets. These charges were topped-up at the outset of the pandemic in anticipation of a much harsher default cycle than what would eventually transpire.

As the pandemic winds down, a good portion of these charges will be reversed, liberating capital of which a major share will undoubtedly be earmarked for buybacks and dividends. If we look at Royal in isolation, its Allowance for Credit Losses was 0.67% of Loans and Acceptances at the end of Q3/21 which is off from the peak of 0.89% in Q4/20 but still much higher than the pre-pandemic level of 0.53% at Q1/20. That 0.14% difference may seem like small change but it adds up. When it eventually roles off Royal's balance sheet, it'll give management just under $1.5 billion to play with. Something likely to happen soon given that gross loan impairments were already back to pre-pandemic levels in Q3.

Source: Company

So, what all this means is that Royal's dividend yield, currently hovering around 3.2%, could be in for a nice little pop in the not-too-distant future. As mentioned, there's been no word yet as to when they'll get the go-ahead but, it'll come.

A Steady Hand on the Tiller

Lifting of dividend restrictions and changes to the yield curve will impact the Canadian banking sector as a whole but Royal's strong standing relative to competitors will also provide investors with a margin of safety. The recent resurgence of inflation to befall the North American economies poses a very real recessionary threat, one that Royal may be better able to weather given its strong performance metrics. Its ROE of 17.9% is above the industry median of 12.7% and the Return on Tangible Common Equity is at a healthy 21%.

A recession and pullback in bank stocks may also prove to be an opportunity for expansion. Royal's corporate culture is one that fosters long-term thinking, sometimes over multiple generations of executives, and is a refreshing change from the quarter-over-quarter short-termism found in many other firms. An example is its acquisition of Dain Rauscher, a US wealth management firm, that Royal purchased in 2000. Over subsequent years, the bank slowly and deliberately added to the division through opportune acquisitions and today RBC Wealth Management generates $1.6 billion in revenue and an 18.1% ROE. It may not have the deal-making panache of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), its cross-town rival, but its slow-and-steady ways bear fruit in the long run.

Risks

The aforementioned inflationary pressures currently afflicting the global economy should help steepen yield curves in both Canada and the US, a positive for the bank and its stock. But, of course, everything needs to be done in moderation. If inflation rises too fast or too far, then the outcome will be highly negative for Royal and the banking sector as a whole. Rising yields will see increased defaults as loans reset to higher rates and the accompanying economic slowdown will see credit quality deterioration. This would lead to reduced, or maybe even negative, EPS.

An inflationary recession would also see reduced opportunities for loan origination. Lending money is what a bank does after all. The effects of which would eventually be highly negative for the stock.

Conclusion

But these risks overhang many industries and one has to make hay while the sun shines. Royal's stock is likely to be a good way to do just that. The matching of a rising yield curve and lifting of dividend restrictions along with its superior operating performance is a combination that should enable a rising stock price into the foreseeable future.