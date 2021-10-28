xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

The global supply chain disruption has significantly exaggerated the undervaluation in Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) since my first article. DLA was already undervalued at the time trading for <9X forward earnings while earnings are set to grow in the 15-20 % range. Since then the stock has dropped 10 % yet forward earnings should probably be revised higher as they announced a massive earnings beat of $.91-.94 vs estimates of $.56.

This beat is because DLA’s products are 100 % North/Central American manufactured, which puts it at an advantage compared to competitors, and these effects should last several quarters at minimum. DLA should post strong growth as it is currently supply/production limited (per the 10/27 PR) and will be ramping production into 2022.

PR: “growth was constrained, particularly at the beginning of the quarter, from suboptimal inventory levels, our record-level manufacturing output allowed us to rebuild inventory as the quarter progressed. We expect this will continue through the first half of fiscal year 2022, positioning us for a strong spring selling season.”

At the highest level, DLA is a North American manufacturing/logistics company for the apparel industry (in addition to also being a retailer) at a time when the global supply chain is highly disrupted, they are at the right place at the right time and should continue to benefit across all areas of their business from this dynamic.

With the recent massive beat in mind, DLA should earn $3.5-$4.5 next year (increased from my previous estimate of $3.5) and is now even more undervalued than it was before. While DLA should produce all time high EPS next year and is very undervalued on that EPS, there is also a dynamic where the company will get to scale, as they will get very close to $500m revenue next year as well. Because it is a beneficiary of the supply chain issues, DLA is likely to have another very strong quarter during the holiday season.

Management has a history of repurchases and would be rational to repurchase shares anywhere near the current price, probably all the way up to $35 or so as that would still be at/under 10x next year’s EPS which should continue to grow.

Per management comments on the last call and further bullish commentary in the latest PR, we can likely expect revenue growth above 10 % going forward which means EPS growth of 15-20 % with a skew towards the high end. (similar to the quarter they just pre-announced of 20 % revenue growth). Because it is a beneficiary of the supply chain issues, DLA is likely to have another very strong quarter during the holiday season.

Management has done relatively little to communicate their significant supply chain advantage to investors and that has created the undervaluation.

They are not core to the undervaluation and supply chain dynamics, but two further bright spots for DLA are Salt Life and autoscale.ai, both of which should add significantly to the value of the company.

Salt Life

Salt Life is continuing to grow, opening 5 more stores since the first article and likely more to follow, and should be able to grow significantly more as it has great mass market appeal at an affordable price point, it seems possible/likely that Salt Life can eventually be worth more than half the current DLA market cap alone and this provides a diversified safety net /option (though a safety net is completely not needed at this valuation).

Autoscale.ai

All of this focus on the supply chain continues to distract from the fact that DTG2Go should be positioned for further growth, especially because it is now even more expensive to do screen printing apparel overseas. In my opinion the autoscale.ai acquisition should help speed the adoption of DTG2Go and potentially expand margins as well as reduce design and marketing time for clients. It will deepen the integration between DLA and its partner retailers and brands which should inevitably lead to higher margins over time. In a business where revenue is around 3x the market cap, every 1-2 % margin gain is a very big deal. From the recent 10-Q

“We invest in digital print equipment to build production capacity, but we also make investments and improvements in our proprietary technology that will provide our customers with an even better experience as well as provide us improved inventory planning. During the June quarter, we integrated our recently acquired Autoscale technology into our DTG2Go business. Autoscale provides automated solutions for design creation, art & licensing management, and marketing spend enabling seamless connection with various online marketplaces. Integrating Autoscale’s innovative technology into our portfolio is part of our strategy to drive enterprise value over the long term by providing an automated, scalable, seamless solution for on-demand, decorated apparel – from design to fulfillment. We believe Autoscale’s technology and innovation pipeline will expand the on-demand opportunities for our existing customers and bring new customers to the DTG2Go platform.”

Summary

The market has sold off DLA because it perceives it to be correlated with other apparel companies that source overseas. In fact, DLA benefits substantially from the ongoing supply disruption as competitors are paying high shipping costs and experiencing huge delays which should last well into next year. Whereas DLA is down roughly 10 % since my first article, its value has probably risen, and it was very undervalued at the time of my first article. I conservatively restate that the stock should be trading well above $40 and 14x $3.5 (which will likely now be beat) or $48 is a very reasonable and probably conservative price target.