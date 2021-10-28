Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) raised its full-year guidance following a better-than-anticipated third quarter that benefitted from COVID-19 testing revenues amid rising Delta variant cases and robust growth in key businesses. The uncertainty associated with COVID-19 makes it difficult to estimate the testing revenues for the quarters ahead. That said, I am optimistic that the company's core businesses, including its diagnostics offerings, FreeStyle Libre platform, nutrition brands and other products across its diversified portfolio, will drive its future growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Abbott stock has advanced 7% (as of October 26) since the company announced its third-quarter results. However, the stock's year-to-date rise of 17% lags the 21.8% increase in the S&P 500 Index. I am positive about Abbott's ability to grow over the long term but feel that the stock's high valuation could limit further upside. Hence, in my opinion, investors should wait for a pullback in the stock to ensure a considerable margin of safety.

Q3 highlights and growth expectations

Abbott's third-quarter sales grew 23.4% year-over-year to $10.9 billion and beat the analysts' consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Also, adjusted EPS of $1.40 increased 43% and came ahead of the analysts' forecast of $0.94. Vaccinations had impacted the company's COVID testing-related sales in the second quarter. However, the Delta variant helped in boosting Abbott's COVID-19 testing sales in the third quarter and totaled $1.9 billion. Even excluding the sales from COVID-testing, the company's third-quarter organic sales rose 11.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic levels), reflecting growth across the Diagnostics, Medical Devices, Nutrition and Established Pharmaceuticals segments.

The company's Medical Devices segment, which suffered last year owing to the delay in elective procedures amid COVID-19, posted a 14.6% year-over-year increase in sales to $3.6 billion. The segment's top-line was driven by double-digit growth in rhythm management, structural heart, heart failure, and diabetes care. Notably, diabetes care continued to be the key growth catalyst for the segment with FreeStyle Libre and Libre Sense contributing sales of $968 million (41.6% year-over-year growth) in the third quarter. With diabetes becoming more and more rampant, I feel that Abbott's Libre platform will continue to bring in significant sales in the years ahead.

Coming to the Diagnostics division, third-quarter sales rose 48.2% to $3.9 billion primarily due to $1.9 billion in COVID-19 testing-related sales, of which BinaxNOW, Panbio and ID NOW rapid testing platforms contributed $1.6 billion. Excluding COVID-19 testing sales, the segment's top-line grew 14.1%.

Meanwhile, sales of the Nutrition Products division came in at $2.11 billion, reflecting a 9.6% growth. Key growth drivers included Adult nutrition brands Ensure and Glucerna, oral hydration brand Pedialyte and continued strength in infant nutrition. Lastly, the company's Established Pharmaceutical Products division (comprises branded generic pharmaceuticals sold outside the US in emerging markets like India, Russia, China and Brazil) saw its third-quarter sales increase 15.1% to $1.27 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Following the robust third-quarter performance, Abbott now expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.00-$5.10, up from the prior outlook of $4.30-$4.50. Wall Street analysts predict sales to rise about 21% to $41.86 billion and adjusted EPS to jump 37% to $4.99 in 2021. Given the anticipated softening of COVID-19 testing-related sales next year, Wall Street analysts currently expect sales and adjusted EPS to decline 4.5% and 5.2%, respectively, in 2022.

Key growth drivers

While revenues from COVID-19 testing might come down as more and more people get vaccinated, Abbott's prospects still look bright owing to its impressive presence in diabetes care, nutrition market, non-COVID testing, cardiovascular offerings and products across other attractive businesses.

Abbott is one of the leading players in the CGM or continuous glucose monitoring market and competes with Dexcom and Medtronic in this space. The CGM systems provide real-time glucose readings through a sensor, replacing the finger sticks used in conventional blood glucose testing devices.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre platform generated sales of approximately $1 billion in the third quarter. The company added over 200,000 new Libre users in the quarter, bringing the total user base to over 3.5 million. Last year, the company launched FreeStyle Libre 2 in the US and received the CE Mark approval for the FreeStyle Libre 3, thus securing the approval to market the product in Europe. Given the growing adoption of CGM technology and the rapid rise in people with diabetes (International Diabetes Federation estimates 700 million adults with diabetes in 2045, up from 463 million in 2019), Abbott is well-positioned to capture additional business in the CGM market.

Abbott's structural heart portfolio has also gained strength with the recent US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approvals of two key minimally invasive devices-the Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder (the device offers immediate closure of the LAA-an area in the heart where blood clots can form) and Portico with FlexNav transcatheter aortic valve replacement (or TAVR) system. In September, the FDA also approved Abbott's Amplatzer Talisman PFO Occlusion System to treat patent foramen ovale or PFO (a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart) patients who are at risk of recurrent ischemic stroke.

Abbott's structural heart business (a part of its Medical Devices division) generates over a billion dollars in sales annually and the expansion of this portfolio will help in further boosting the company's sales.

Abbott bolstered its Vascular product portfolio (generated $2.3 billion in 2020 and $2.9 billion in 2019) with the acquisition of Walk Vascular in September. Walk Vascular is a commercial-stage company with a minimally invasive thrombectomy system, called JETi, designed to remove peripheral blood clots.

Abbott's Nutrition division has been resilient even amid tough business conditions. Growing awareness about health and wellness is expected to drive demand for nutrition products. As per Grand View Research, the global dietary supplements market was worth $140.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. With a portfolio that includes popular brands like Ensure, PediaSure, Pedialyte and Similac as well as several innovative products, Abbott's Nutrition business is a vital component of the company's diversified revenue stream.

Overall, Abbott continues to invest in innovation and anticipates over 100 new products in the next two to three years across several of its businesses.

Risks

News of product recalls could impact the company's reputation and pull down the stock. Recently, the US FDA classified the recall of two of Abbott's COVID-19 diagnostics tests as Class I recall, which as per the regulator is the recall of the most serious type. The recall of the two tests (Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kit and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kit) was due to the risk of false-positive results. The company's unit Abbott Molecular is addressing the issue through a software update.

Furthermore, uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the company's outlook and the stock's movement. In June, Abbott stock tanked as the company lowered its full-year guidance citing a rapid decline in the demand for COVID-19 testing. Meanwhile, investors cheered the company's recent upgrade to its guidance following robust COVID-19 testing sales due to the surging Delta variant cases. The uncertainty associated with COVID-19 testing revenues and any other potential problems, including the impact of supply chain issues, could hurt the company's performance and drag down the stock.

Conclusion

As of October 26, Abbott was trading at a 12-month forward PE (price-to-earnings multiple based on adjusted EPS estimate for the next 12 months) of 27.55, which is about 9% higher than the 3-year average forward PE of 25.33 (Source: TIKR.com). Also, as per Seeking Alpha, based on the adjusted EPS estimate for 2021, Abbott's forward PE of 25.68 is 10.6% higher than the sector median PE multiple and 6% more than the company's 5-year average PE.

The average price target of Wall Street analysts for Abbott stands at $135.61, implying an upside potential of 6% from current levels (as of October 26). Furthermore, the company is a dividend aristocrat and has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. In December 2020, Abbott raised its quarterly dividend per share by 25% to $0.45 (annualized dividend per share of $1.80). While the company's forward dividend yield of 1.4% is lower than that of several healthcare companies, it is slightly higher than the 1.3% yield for the S&P 500.

Overall, Abbott's diversified portfolio, a strong presence in growth areas like diabetes management and cardiovascular care and continued focus on innovation make it an attractive stock. However, I have a Neutral stance on the stock due to valuation concerns. The high valuation multiple could limit the upside potential from current levels and hence I feel that investors should wait for a lower entry price.