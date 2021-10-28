Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

Space is no doubt the final frontier for humankind, and a country, or even a company, colonizing this space will gain immense wealth and power. When the sky was colonized by humankind for the first time, wealth and power beyond imagination were created. Modern warfare was revolutionized, 100s of billion-dollar industries were created, globalization brought a traveling boom, and much more. As such, colonizing what is believed to be the next frontier of humankind can be extremely profitable. For the past decades, space exploration was only for governments as it was immensely expensive; however, today, space is finally being commercialized by private corporations providing the next decades of opportunities.

I believe Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), an e-commerce and cloud giant, can be one of the companies colonizing humankind's final frontier. First, Amazon is on track to create a powerful duopoly in LEO (low earth orbit) satellites with SpaceX through its Kuiper Project. Second, Amazon is leading the GSaaS (Ground Station as a Service) market ahead of Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG). Ground Station is a necessary service and an extension of cloud business in the new space age that will be unfolding in the coming years.

LEO (Low Earth Orbit) Satellites

What are LEO Satellites and Kuiper Project?

LEO satellites are low Earth-orbiting satellites that generally orbit around the earth at much lower altitudes than conventional satellites as shown in the picture below. As such, these satellites are moving at an extremely fast speed requiring hundreds if not thousands of satellites to provide a service to a specific geological location on Earth, and these satellites are in production to be used for revolutionizing broadband technology because the data transmitted back and forth from the satellites are travelling about a tenth of the conventional satellites.

Kuiper Project is Amazon's ambitious space project to launch a constellation of thousands of LEO satellites to provide global broadband service.

Possibilities of LEO Satellites

The potentials of the LEO satellite business is immense. First, Amazon can provide broadband services to all populations in the world that do not have access to the internet in their homes. For example, in the United States, all households living in rural areas where cable internet is not an option can benefit, or about 40%, or 4 billion people, of the world population that are offline can be Amazon's potential customers through the Kuiper Project. Through globalization, less wealthy parts of the world are quickly growing, and their need for internet connection is only rising. However, poor infrastructure, capital, and time needed to deploy are hindering internet adoption. As such, as LEO satellite broadband services become a reality the TAM (total addressable market) will be enormous. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said that the LEO satellite business will bring in about $30 to $50 billion in revenue once fully operational and it will fund his goal of settling in Mars. Elon Musk is not the CEO of Amazon; however, I believe it is a good sign that the CEO of Amazon Kuiper Project's biggest competitor is extremely optimistic about the future of the LEO satellite market.

Further, beyond providing the service to the population that does not have access to the internet, LEO satellite business can have the military as one of its customers. Especially for the U.S. military, having reliable and fast broadband service that can be used anywhere around the world is crucial. Space Force is reported to already show interest in buying commercial low Earth orbit broadband services. As such, the demand from all military branches will only grow as the technology matures.

Finally, existing cable and even some fiber internet users may switch over to LEO broadband services. According to the Congressional Research Service, cable internet's upload speed is about 5-50 Mbps while the fiber internet's upload speed is about 250-1000 Mbps. On the other hand, Kuiper Project's expected broadband service has a projected upload speed of up to 400 Mbps, which means, in my opinion, a significant portion of cable internet customers and some fiber internet customers may switch over to LEO broadband services.

Overall, we do not yet know the true potentials and profitability LEO broadband services will bring as we did not know the true potentials and profitability of the internet during its early days. Not many people foresaw the gig economy, smartphone revolution, etc., during the internet's early days. Similarly, LEO broadband services can have even bigger potentials and use cases as the technology matures and service starts.

GSaaS (Ground Station as a Service)

According to Amazon, AWS GSaaS, or Ground Station as a Service, is a "fully-managed [ground station] service that lets you control satellite communications, process data, and scale your operations without having to worry about building or managing your own ground station infrastructure." Space is no doubt the next frontier, and ground station service is crucial in managing insurmountable data transmitting to and from thousands of satellites that are expected to launch in the coming years. Similar cloud, it will be much cheaper to use GSaaS than individual organizations developing and managing their own ground stations. According to Amazon, with AWS Ground Station, its customers can save up to 80% on the cost of the ground station by using its services.

Further, GSaaS will continue to boost Amazon's AWS business. Amazon is integrating its AWS and GSaaS service because customers will not receive data from the ground station through cables. It is inevitable for GSaaS customers to use cloud services as well to store and process data. As such, the cloud market will grow as the space race is unfolding and AWS will become a sticker with the integration of GSaasS business.

I could not find the exact estimated TAM for the GSaaS business, but I believe it will be a huge and vital business in the space race because all the biggest cloud service providers including Microsoft and Google are competing for the piece of GSaaS business.

Risk

The two biggest risks to my thesis are competition and the timeframe. First, GSaaS and LEO broadband market will be extremely competitive. Although the barrier to entry is extremely high, the biggest and most competitive companies including SpaceX, Google, and Microsoft are fiercely competing for a piece of the pie. Further, while Amazon is the leader in the GSaaS service today, Amazon's Kuiper Project is still far behind SpaceX's Starlink services. Second, because these ambitious and potentially lucrative projects are set to take place years from now, these space ambitions will not have any material impact on the stock price.

Summary

Space is the next frontier for humankind. Thus, the company that is at the forefront of this revolutionary change can gain significant monetary benefits, and I believe Amazon is at the forefront of the space race with GSaaS service and the projected LEO broadband service through Project Kuiper. Amazon is planning to connect 40% of the world population that still does not have an internet connection through the Kuiper Project while the company is attempting to provide ground station services to all companies receiving and sending data to space. Therefore, I believe Amazon investors should look into the possibilities the next frontier can bring for the company.