Overview

Lost in crypto currency mania and meme stock mania is the fact that gold has started to perk up over the last few weeks. For investors who may want some exposure to gold, the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is your best bet short of physical bullion.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is one of many ETF commodity funds operated by Sprott Asset Management. The fund primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. The fund is almost a billion dollars and trades almost a million shares per day. It is highly liquid and tracks the price of gold reasonably well.

In this article we will go over why gold may have bottomed in the short run and why PHYS is a great way to get exposure to physical bullion.

Gold On Verge of Technical Breakout

From a technical perspective, PHYS is on the verge of a breakout. If the price can clear $14.40, this should be a good breakout that traders can focus on. This would equate to approximately $1820 for bullion.

There is a decent symmetrical wedge long setup in PHYS. If you are trading this position, you will want to buy the breakout and make sure that you close your position if PHYS falls back to the $14 range.

Bitcoin Stealing Gold's Thunder

I was little bit surprised to see gold bottom at the end of September. Sentiment had reached extreme negatives and large institutional investors were proclaiming Bitcoin to be the "new gold." In a recent interview with CNBC, hedge fund legend Paul Tudor Jones said that crypto is beating gold right now as a better hedge against inflation.

It would be my preferred one over gold at the moment," Jones said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "Clearly, there's a place for crypto. Clearly, it's winning the race against gold at the moment."

Similarly, JPMorgan issued a note stating that investors were using Bitcoin as an inflation hedge. "Bitcoin's allure as an inflation hedge" is drawing institutional investors back to the crypto market, JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in an Oct. 6 research note to clients.

"There are tentative signs that the previous shift away from gold into bitcoin seen during most of Q4 2020 and the beginning of 2021 has started reemerging in recent weeks," he said.

Negative Interest Rates

Despite the negative sentiment towards gold, it was able to form what may be a significant bottom in recent weeks. Again, you will want to wait for confirmation that the trend has changed. Gold has been one of the worst asset classes in 2021 and should be considered guilty until proven innocent.

I find that the main driver of gold is not inflation but rather negative real interest rates. Secondarily, I find that currency debasement also drives the price of gold. During the last good bull run between 2001 and 2011, it was primarily U.S. dollar fears that drove the price of gold.

On an absolute level there are currently almost $15 trillion of negative yielding bonds. There is a staggering amount of money that is trapped if real interest rates turn decidedly negative in the next year.

Negative real yields also suggest that gold may have some upside. Real yields are almost negative one percent as inflation expectations have crept into the market.

Source: Long Term Trends

With real yields at current levels, gold should be priced over $2,000 per ounce. I suspect this is the main reason why gold put in a tradeable bottom at the beginning of October.

PHYS Is My New Trading Vehicle

If gold breaks out in the coming weeks, I will use PHYS as my trading vehicle. Although GLD is the trading vehicle that I currently use, I will migrate to Sprott for a number of different reasons.

Most importantly, PHYS owns the actual physical bullion. PHYS is not merely tracking the price of gold. In an era of supply shortages, I want to own the entity that owns the physical material.

PHYS is an ETF with ample liquidity and the bid ask spreads are low. The expense ratio of 0.42% is comparable to the 0.4% expense ratio of GLD.

The fund has tracked the price of bullion well and currently trades at a slight discount to NAV.

Final Thoughts

The sentiment towards gold in recent months was as negative as I've ever seen it. Most investors were aghast that the U.S. had inflation prints north of 5% and the price of gold was going down. Furthermore, the narrative that bitcoin was a better store of value than gold littered the media and even institutional notes. It is in that type of environment that a contrarian buy signal can emerge. As real interest rates are starting to turn decidedly negative, it may be time for gold to shine.

Technically, gold is on the verge of breakout at the $1,800 level. My preferred trading vehicle is PHYS as the Trust only holds fully allocated gold in storage, the expense ratio is decent and there is ample trading liquidity.