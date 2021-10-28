Q CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

I recently landed in Europe for a short 3-month stint before heading back to South East Asia.

One thing that I hadn't missed was the "wokeness" of some of my friends.

One, who I know reads my Seeking Alpha articles, asked me how I could live with such conflict.

"What do you mean?" I asked.

"Well, you're a vegetarian, you're a stickler for recycling and avoiding plastics, yet you keep recommending oil & gas stocks!"

I explained that for me, investing is NOT a way to express my ideological points of view.

Would I like to have a net zero world, with healthy inhabitants, which is self sustainable ad-infinitum? Certainly.

Am I prepared to invest as if that fairy tale was already a reality? Of course not.

I invest as a capitalist. I will pursue whatever investments I believe will give the best returns. Industries and sectors which trigger people emotionally have a higher probability of being misjudged, as investors leave their personal biases take over.

That is why, ever since summer 2020, Robert and I have been pounding our fists for Oil & Gas stocks.

During the pandemic, the tale that was told was that Oil was in a secular downtrend, that the world would open up to be powered by wind and solar. Yet, we warned that it was merely a cyclical movement, not a secular one.

If people think something is dead forever, yet you know that it is not the case, then you likely have a great investment opportunity.

The bounce back in Energy so far has been spectacular. Some of our recommendations have fared extremely well. For instance:

EOG (EOG) has increased 90% since we recommended it at the beginning of the year.

Oneok (OKE) has returned 131% since we recommended it in May last year.

Chevron (CVX) has returned 34% since we recommended it last year.

Enbridge (ENB) is up 29% since we recommended it in December.

But, Suncor (NYSE:SU) is still flat since we recommended it to our members, back in June.

But I believe that is about to change.

A Blowout Quarter

Suncor just had a blowout quarter thanks to oil prices which have been a lot higher than previously expected.

Other Seeking Alpha authors have highlighted a few operational problems which they claim have held the stock's performance back.

Despite the only bearish article on Suncor having been published on my birthday, the stock has since stabilized and increased 8%.

By the time this article is published the stock will likely have increased some more. But like I told members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe on Monday:

Suncor is a layup below $25.

The stock is only getting started.

By the end of the year, the company would have reduced net debt to $15bn, which is at the higher end of the company's 5-year plan.

At the same time, the dividend has doubled, whereas we were initially expected it to do so over 5 years.

A further 7% of the company's shares will be repurchased in the following year, courtesy of an expanded buyback program.

In other words, thanks to higher oil prices, and despite operational struggles, Suncor has achieved in 1 year what it had planned to achieve in 5 years.

Imagine meeting an employee for his annual review, and he tells you he's achieved his 5-year targets.

You'd give that guy a raise? Well Suncor's price might also just get a raise.

The below chart shows the extent to which the company has been able to improve its lot.

This cashflow intensive model ensures Suncor an investment grade rating.

A Large Margin Of Safety

Furthermore, Suncor has such a low operating break-even, that bar a huge crash in the Oil market (which I view as rather unlikely), it will continue generating a substantial amount of profits in upcoming years.

Consider the chart above.

At $35 WTI, Suncor can currently cover:

ALL its operating costs.

ALL its sustaining CAPEX

ALL its dividend.

Yet a barrel is currently trading at $84, or 2.4x higher than the breakeven price.

What's more, is that the company expects to cut its cost by $8/bbl within the next 4 years.

The chart suggests that all of these savings can be passed on to investors through increased dividends.

An Insane Valuation

Our proprietary MAD Charts use historical dividend yields to assess ranges of price within which a stock is historically overvalued or undervalued.

Stocks can spend sustained period of times outside of the core range, and the ranges can change over time, but nonetheless, we get a good idea of where a stock will ultimately trade.

For Suncor, a historically "fair" range of dividend yields has been between 2.35% and 3.4%.

This can be viewed graphically above as the light blue and pink ranges. As you can see, for most of the past decade, SU traded within these ranges.

After the dividend was cut during the pandemic, the stock price declined by just as much and was quickly trading within that range, despite being at a lower price level.

But the dividend has just doubled, which means that at the current price, the stock yields more than 5.8%.

From these levels, it is only normal to expect the stock to increase back to $40 to $50 over the next year or two.

Suncor is totally mispriced.

Maybe this can be better understood by projecting Suncor's dividends in the future.

Usually, Robert and I consider an investment which can yield 8% on our original investment in 10 years, to be a good income opportunity.

A stock which will yield 10% on the original investment is a great income opportunity.

A stock like SU, well is just insane.

At the current 5.8% yield, if SU can keep up a long term 8% CAGR, then it would be one hell of an investment. Considering the low breakeven, the rapid debt reduction, and ever increasing, reaching an 8% CAGR is feasible.

If that happens, then if you invest $10,000 in Suncor and reinvest all your dividends, while the dividend grows at 8% per annum, then in year 10, you'd expect to receive $2,048 in annual dividends, or 20.48% of your original investment, of which $806 would come from having reinvested dividends.

Of course, if the stock returns to its median yield of 2.9% rapidly, then the amount of dividends expected would be reduced to $1600 in year 10, but that is still a lot more than the amount we need to consider a dividend investment "great".

Conclusion

Suncor is terribly mispriced.

It has gone a long way to improve its financial condition and prove that at the current oil prices, it is the cash printing behemoth it has always been.

I said it to members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe, and I'll say it again:

Suncor is a layup at current prices!