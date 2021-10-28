7 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend investors view annual dividend increases as a sign from management that business is going well and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies that have a history of increasing them. I'm then able to provide the lists below. They contain different data points for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. An example shows increasing payments each year but with the same dividend amount over eight consecutive quarters.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 2 Challenger 3

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 35 2.83 1-Nov-21 5.56% Champion Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 27 0.65 2-Nov-21 10.80% Champion Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 9 3.44 2-Nov-21 5.00% Challenger S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8 3.82 3-Nov-21 3.57% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners, L.P. (NEP) 7 3.26 3-Nov-21 3.32% Challenger Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 19 8.41 4-Nov-21 0.97% Contender IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 10 2.89 4-Nov-21 5.63% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent TMP 0.54 0.57 5.56% BRO 0.0925 0.1025 10.80% HFWA 0.2 0.21 5.00% STBA 0.28 0.29 3.57% NEP 0.663 0.685 3.32% MMP 1.028 1.038 0.97% IDA 0.71 0.75 5.63%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TMP 80.67 52.84 91.53 13.58 53% Off Low 12% Off High BRO 62.64 42.48 67.24 27.62 47% Off Low 7% Off High HFWA 24.44 19.29 30.39 22.19 27% Off Low 20% Off High STBA 30.34 17.76 35.17 44.93 71% Off Low 14% Off High NEP 84 59.33 86.16 0 42% Off Low 3% Off High MMP 49.37 30.89 52.69 10.93 60% Off Low 6% Off High IDA 103.99 83.08 110.21 18.92 25% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted by descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MMP 8.41 0.6 4 5.9 10.6 14.3 STBA 3.82 0.9 8 8.4 6.5 12.1 HFWA 3.44 2.6 12.6 12.2 38.9 15.6 NEP 3.26 14.9 14.9 16.5 19.7 IDA 2.89 6.1 6.5 7 8.9 9.9 TMP 2.83 3.9 4.4 4.2 4.6 6.9 BRO 0.65 8.2 7.4 8.7 8.6 9.3

Conclusion

I put all the companies into my stock return calculator for seven years (based on available data). BRO was the overall winner with over 23.6% annualized return, with MMP ending with negative total returns. NEP provided the most amount of dividends with $4,300 in those seven years. They also had the best dividend growth with over a 16% annual increase for the past five years. That, coupled with a healthy yield, will lead to these periods of outperformance.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.