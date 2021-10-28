jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Hold or Neutral rating to AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

I have previously published two articles on T. My April 19, 2021 article discusses how HBO Max could potentially influence AT&T's future growth prospects while the article subsequently published on July 9, 2021 touches on whether AT&T is a good 5G proxy. In the current article, I provide an update of my views on T, following the company's recent Q3 2021 financial results announcement.

AT&T's share price did not perform well in the past week, despite the fact that its bottom line in the recent quarter came in above market expectations. T delivered a set of mixed results, as the increase in wireless subscribers came at the expense of lower operating profit margins, while the company's HBO/HBO Max subscriber growth was not as good as expected.

Wall Street analysts have revised the company's earnings forecasts for the next two quarters and the current fiscal year. I think this is appropriate in view of a number of positive indicators seen with the company's recent quarterly results. These include growth in the postpaid phone subscriber base, and the company remaining on track to achieve its $6 billion cost optimization target.

AT&T's shares are inexpensive as seen with its high single-digit forward P/E multiples. This is an indication that investors, in general, do not have the confidence that T can maintain bottom line expansion on a sustainable basis. It will require many more quarters of earnings beats before the market will be willing to re-rate its shares. In consideration of these factors, I keep my Neutral investment rating for the stock.

AT&T Earnings

AT&T reported the company's earnings for the third quarter of 2021 last week on October 21, 2021 before trading hours, and the market's response to T's recent financial performance has been relatively muted.

T's stock price declined by 3% from $25.91 as of October 20, 2021 to $25.06 as of October 27, 2021 post-results announcement. On the surface, this was an excellent set of financial results. AT&T's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share grew by 14% YoY from $0.76 in Q3 2020 to $0.87 in Q3 2021, which was +10% higher than the sell-side analysts' consensus forecasts. It was also the third consecutive quarter since Q1 2021 that T's bottom line exceeded market expectations by +10% or more.

However, if one examines AT&T's quarterly financial performance in greater detail, it will be clear that T's lackluster stock price performance in the past week is justified.

On one hand, AT&T's Q3 2021 earnings beat was supported by a meaningful increase in postpaid phone subscribers for its wireless or mobility business. The company's postpaid phone subscriber base expanded by 5% YoY and 1% QoQ to 66.4 million as of the third quarter of 2021.

Also, AT&T's net new postpaid phone subscriber additions of approximately 928,000 in Q3 2021 were the highest net new subscriber additions that the company has achieved in any quarter for the past decade as disclosed at its quarterly earnings call. On the call, AT&T stressed that it is "adding high-value customers" who boast "higher LTVs (Lifetime Values), better churn and higher satisfaction than our (existing client) base."

On the other hand, AT&T did pay a price to expand its subscriber base for the wireless business, and subscriber growth for HBO Max was disappointing.

T's EBITDA margin for the wireless business contracted by 140 basis points YoY and 70 basis points QoQ to 41.7% in Q3 2021. Apart from factors such as "3G shutdown costs" and "the iPhone launch", AT&T also acknowledged at the recent Q3 2021 results briefing that "the cost of these promotions (to acquire new subscribers)" that is " one element of our strategy" had an impact on its profitability.

Separately, HBO Max/HBO subscribers only increased by 3% QoQ to 69.4 million as of September 30, 2021. In the prior three quarters (Q4 2020 to Q2 2021), AT&T had consistently achieved a QoQ growth for the HBO Max/HBO subscriber base in the 5%-6% range. Specifically, a 18% growth in international HBO Max/HBO subscribers was partially offset by a 4% decline in its domestic subscriber base.

An earlier August 18, 2021 Bloomberg article noted that AT&T made a "decision (for HBO Max) to drop out of Amazon’s (AMZN) channels program, a system the retailer uses to sell different streaming services on top of its Prime video," because the company believes "it’s important for us (AT&T/HBO Max) to own the customer." This was the key reason for the decrease in domestic HBO Max/HBO subscribers in the recent quarter.

In summary, it was a mixed set of results for AT&T in Q3 2021.

T Stock Forecast

T's Q3 2021 earnings beat had a slight positive impact on the company's near-term outlook and financial forecasts.

In the past one month, AT&T's Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 consensus earnings per share estimates were raised by 3.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Over the same period, the Wall Street analysts increased the company's fiscal 2021 earnings per share forecasts by 4.0%.

I think that the improved profitability outlook in the near term is justified based on AT&T's progress with its cost optimization plans, and the continued mix shift for the business wireline segment.

AT&T first announced its plans to cut $6 billion in costs in the middle of last year. The company revealed at its recent Q3 results call that it has a "clear line of sight to achieving at least half of our $6 billion cost savings run rate target by the end of this year".

More importantly, this seems to be only the start of a significant improvement in T's cost structure and profitability, with the company mentioned at the results briefing that "more initiatives that we expect will drive incremental savings and operating leverage are in the investment and implementation phase." This gives sell-side analysts and investors confidence that cost optimization will be a key driver of earnings growth in the short term.

Separately, there are opportunities to further improve the profitability of AT&T's business wireline segment.

T's business wireline segment saw its EBITDA margin decrease from 39.9% in Q3 2020 to 38.5% in Q3 2021. This appears to be a case of short-term pain, long-term gain for this segment. AT&T emphasized at the company's Q3 earnings briefing that it has "been very aggressive in proactively rationalizing our portfolio of low-margin products", so as "to focus on our core network and transport services products" for the business wireline segment.

In a nutshell, the near-term outlook for AT&T is positive in view of the company's recent Q3 results and the management's comments at the earnings call. The postpaid phone subscriber base for AT&T's wireless business has increased significantly in Q3 2021, and T's company-wide company optimization initiatives and the shift in mix for the business wireline segment should improve its profitability going forward.

Is AT&T Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In assessing AT&T stock as a potential investment candidate, it is necessary to return to the company's market consensus financial forecasts again.

While the sell-side analysts have raised T's earnings estimates in the short term in the past month, they have largely maintained AT&T's medium-term bottom line forecasts. Over the last one month, AT&T's fiscal 2022 consensus earnings per share estimate declined by a marginal 0.2%, and its FY 2023 consensus earnings per share estimate forecast was increased slightly by 0.6%.

One of the exchanges between an analyst and AT&T company management at the Q3 2021 earnings call tells the same story. An analyst noted that "the market is telling you that investors don't believe it (future long-term growth story)" and that "investors are discounting the terminal value of these companies (players in the telecommunications industry like AT&T) pretty massively." AT&T responded by saying that "our job is to do what we say we're going to do each quarter" and "ultimately, over time that when the cash shows up, it tends to get reflected in the stock price."

As a reference, AT&T is currently trading at undemanding consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 7.5 times and 7.8 times, respectively.

Also, as I noted in my April 19, 2021 article, "HBO Max had a positive impact on its wireless business, but this has come at the expense of increased investments and expectations of flattish earnings growth in the near future." At the same time, the recent Q3 results suggest that promotions which dilute the company's profitability are needed to support the growth in postpaid phone subscribers for the wireless business. In other words, sustained profit growth for AT&T remains challenging, which explains investors' relative lack of interest in the stock as reflected in its low P/E multiples.

In conclusion, I view AT&T stock as a Hold or Neutral. Although AT&T's valuations are reasonably attractive, it is probably going to take some time for T to prove itself to the market and drive a positive shift in market sentiment.