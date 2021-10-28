Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In July 2021, I had assigned a bullish rating to the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG) when it was priced at about $10.50, with the caveat that it was a short- to medium-term play. Well, my recommendation paid off handsomely and GSG has gained about 73% in a space of just 4 months.

Since the ETF has gained so much in a short period, I figured it is time to evaluate the fund's prospects and check whether it is still investable. Here is my analysis.

The Disruption in Commodities Prices

GSG invests in Treasury bills and parks them as margin money to play in commodity futures contracts and it keeps flipping its positions depending on commodity trends.

Commodity prices are increasing relentlessly because of a variety of reasons, such as pent-up demand, economic recovery, production shortages, energy crunch, excess global liquidity, and disruption in logistics. As a result, inflation is rising and people are feeling the pinch. These factors, I believe, will not resolve anytime soon.

Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

Energy commodities are leading the commodity inflation since mid-2021, and they will continue to lead (because of the reasons mentioned earlier) until OPEC agrees to increase production. As of October 25, 2021, GSG has invested about 61% of its total leveraged assets in energy commodities, about 17% in agricultural commodities, and about 12% in industrial metals.

Source: GSG's Website

Food prices are rising because of a shortage of labor, leading to production and harvesting shortfalls, logistics issues, rising energy commodity prices, and extreme weather. Also, rising energy commodity prices are having a domino effect on other commodity prices.

Well, I believe that food and energy prices are likely to stabilize in Q1 2022 - but that still leaves industrial metals. According to S&P Global, the green revolution (renewable power, EVs) will result in an unprecedented demand for copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and aluminum. So, today, it is energy and food that are driving the commodity prices, tomorrow it will probably be industrial metals. In other words, commodities will be in play from here on, and so the first takeaway is that GSG's short- to medium-term investable quotient still remains high.

GSG is Not a Long-Term Investment

Source: Trading View

GSG's historical price action suggests that it is not a long-term play - check the chart above and note that loyal investors holding the ETF since 2008 have gotten their capital butchered. The fund underperforms during normal times and spikes up only when a commodity super-cycle kicks in, or when the commodity market is disrupted (as it is now), or during periods when shorts are getting covered.

The ETF has started spiking after the COVID-19 disruption landed on our shores, and it now faces stiff resistance at $19 and $23. Check the chart above and note that its recent rise in price has been accompanied by a significant rise in volumes. So, I think it still has space to move up.

All in all, it is prudent to take advantage of short- to medium-term commodity market trends, and play around with GSG without holding it for a long time.

GSG's Short-Term Price Momentum as Compared to its Peer

A comparison of GSG with its peer the iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (GSP) reveals that GSG has underperformed its peer in the short term as well as in the medium term (1 month to 1 year).

Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

However, GSG's underperformance does not imply that it can be ignored completely because one never knows which commodity class will flare up at any point in time. Perhaps bullish commodity traders and short-term investors can consider allocating their assets to both peers.

Summing Up

I continue to believe that the commodity market will pass through several disruptions before it returns to normal.

As debated above, conditions in the next 5-6 months are still favorable for commodities, and therefore, I reiterate my bullish stance on GSG for the short to medium term. Long-term investors should stay away from this ETF. My only caveat is that the ETF is a peer underperformer, so those interested can consider investing in both GSG and its peer GSP.