Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a Neutral or a Hold.

INTC's shares have performed badly after the company announced its Q3 2021 financial results and provided its guidance for Q4 2021 earnings and 2022 capital expenditures. Intel Corporation is expected to see its gross profit margins contract significantly in the next two years at the very least based on the company's management guidance, so it is understandable that Intel's share price has dropped quite a fair bit in the last week. Following the pull back in its stock price, INTC's fiscal 2022 P/E multiple is currently at historical mean levels.

I rate Intel's shares as a Hold or Neutral post-Q3 2021 results, considering the different issues mentioned in the current article such as margin pressure, the IDM 2.0 strategy and valuations.

Intel Earnings

Intel Corporation is referred to as "one of the world's largest makers of semiconductors" by BBC, and INTC's key products and segmental revenue breakdown are presented in the charts below.

Intel Corporation's Product Portfolio

Source: INTC's Company Profile Webpage

Intel Corporation's Revenue By Segment

Source: Intel Corporation's Segments Webpage

The abbreviations, DCG, CCG, IOTG, and PSG in the chart above refer to Data Center Group, Client Computing Group, Internet of Things Group, and Programmable Solutions Group respectively. Separately, Mobileye refers to INTC's "driving assistance and automation solutions."

The company recently released its Q3 2021 earnings on October 21, 2021, but this has not been received well by the market. Intel Corporation's shares have dropped by 15% from $56.00 to $47.89 from October 21, 2021 through October 27, 2021. Also, a number of sell-side analysts have downgraded their respective ratings for the stock. Based on S&P Capital IQ data, there were 16 "Buy" or "Outperform" ratings for INTC prior to the company's recent Q3 results announcement. As it stands now, only 11 Wall Street analysts have such a favorable or positive view of the company.

Intel Corporation's Q3 2021 financial performance appeared to be good. INTC's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased by 58% YoY from $1.08 in Q3 2020 to $1.71 in the recent quarter. This was 55% above management guidance and 58% ahead of market consensus' financial estimates. INTC's robust bottom line growth was supported by an improvement in the company's profitability, as its non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded by 130 basis points YoY from 56.5% in the quarter a year ago to 57.8% in Q3 2021.

On the flip side, INTC's Q3 2021 non-GAAP revenue of $18.1 billion was -1% below what the market consensus had expected. Both Intel Corporation's core CCG and DCG segments did not perform that well.

Revenue for the CCG segment declined by 2% YoY and 4% QoQ in the most recent quarter, as the segment was negatively impacted by lower-than-expected volumes due to a shortage of components that was partially offset by price increases. INTC's DCG segment saw a better +10% YoY growth in revenue in Q3 2021, but this was only equivalent to a 1% QoQ increase. Notably, Intel Corporation's cloud sub-segment (part of the DCG segment) experienced a 20% sales decline on a YoY basis. At its Q3 2021 results briefing last week, the company attributed the weakness in the cloud sub-segment to the fact that "the Cloud vendors are adjusting their offerings to meet that new regulatory environment" with respect to gaming in China.

But these factors don't seem to justify Intel Corporation's significant share price pull back in the past week. Instead, INTC's future profitability is the key issue which I touch on in the subsequent section.

Is Intel Still Profitable?

Intel has a long track record of profitability, and it is still profitable today. INTC has been profitable in every single year for the past three decades since fiscal 1991 as per S&P Capital IQ data; and it has delivered a minimum ROE of 14% on annual basis in the last 10 years. As highlighted in the prior section, Intel achieved very strong earnings growth in the most recent quarter.

But it is not absolute profitability on a historical basis that matters. Instead, investors focus their attention on a company's future profitability relative to market expectations. Intel Corporation's Q4 2021 guidance and future outlook were the key factors that led to INTC's poor stock price performance.

INTC is guiding for a non-GAAP gross profit margin of 53.5% and a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.90 for the fourth quarter of FY 2021. This translates into a 6.5 percentage points YoY contraction in its gross margin and a 39% drop in its bottom line. Furthermore, Intel Corporation's Q4 earnings guidance came in 11% lower than the Wall Street analysts' earlier expectations of $1.01 in Q4 2021 earnings per share. More significantly, Intel Corporation highlighted at its recent earnings call that it expects its gross profit margins to be in the 51%-53% range between 2022 and 2023 (it could possibly extend to 2024 as well), as compared to its gross margins above 60% in the past.

The lower-than-expected profitability for Intel Corporation is driven by investments relating to the company's IDM 2.0 strategy unveiled in March 2021. According to the company, IDM 2.0 entails enabling a "global, internal factory network for at-scale manufacturing", an "expanded use of third-party foundry capacity", and "building a world-class foundry business." The ultimate target of IDM 2.0 is to achieve "sustained technology and product leadership."

INTC disclosed at its Q3 2021 earnings briefing that it is "forecasting 2022 CapEx of $25 billion to $28 billion (versus 2021 expected CapEx of $18-19 billion), with potential for further growth in subsequent years." It is no surprise that INTC's future gross profit margins will be dragged down by higher depreciation expenses associated with increased capital expenditures.

The Three Key Pillars Of Intel Corporation's IDM 2.0 Strategy

Source: Intel's March 23, 2021 News Release

In the next section, I assess if Intel Corporation's weak profitability outlook has been fully priced into its valuations.

Is Intel Stock Undervalued?

Intel's stock doesn't appear to be either significantly undervalued or overvalued.

Intel Corporation's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Intel Corporation 9.1 12.6 -5.5% -0.3% 12.8% 9.6% Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) [005930:KS] 11.7 10.3 +16.1% +9.3% 10.0% 10.5% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) 27.9 23.4 +18.9% +19.2% 19.0% 19.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Intel Corporation's forward revenue growth rates and ROAs (Return on Assets) are inferior to its peers. While Samsung Electronics and TSM are expected to achieve positive top line expansion in this year and next year, Intel Corporation is expected to witness negative revenue growth over the same period. More importantly, INTC should see a meaningful decline in its ROA in fiscal 2022, which is aligned with the company's weak profitability outlook outlined in the previous section. This makes Intel Corporation's estimated FY 2022 ROA the lowest among its peers.

Despite inferior financial metrics, INTC still trades at a premium to Samsung Electronics based on forward FY 2022 P/E. As such, it is hard to argue that Intel Corporation's shares are significantly undervalued.

On the other hand, Intel's shares are not expensive on a historical comparison basis. Intel Corporation's FY 2022 P/E is in line with its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 12.4 times and 12.5 times, as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

INTC stock is a Hold following the company's Q3 2021 earnings release.

Intel Corporation's weak profitability outlook implies that it will be challenging to see a positive re-rating of the company's valuations happen any time soon.

On the flip side, INTC's valuations appear to be fair, taking into account both the near-term margin pressures and the potential success of its IDM 2.0 strategy in the long-term. Intel Corporation's fiscal 2022 P/E valuation is now in line with historical averages following the recent share price correction.

Intel Corporation's key risks are a longer-than-expected time for the components shortage issue to be resolved, and larger-than-expected investments as part of the IDM 2.0 strategy which do not deliver the desired results (i.e. maintain market leadership) in time to come.