Thesis

Over the past several years, one of the most attractive areas of real estate investing has been the emerging cannabis sector. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Power REIT (PW) have produced superior returns, more than tripling investors' money. With their recent IPO, NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) has burst on the scene as the new cannabis REIT.

NewLake has a similar story to its cannabis REIT peers. Their ample pipeline of high yield properties will support elevated earnings growth. Given their portfolio's strong rent coverage ratios and tenant base, NewLake can generate outsized returns with limited risk. The story is compelling, but what makes NewLake particularly attractive is how it can be distinguished from its peers.

Unlike Innovative and Power, NewLake is fairly diversified. They have significant holdings in dispensaries, rather than just industrial cannabis properties. The company's holdings are located in highly favorable limited-license states. NewLake combines the best of both Innovative and Power REIT into one company. Like Innovative, NewLake has a strong tenant base that consists of mainly publicly-traded companies. This greatly contrasts with Power REIT's much smaller and less established tenant base. Similar to Power REIT, NewLake trades at a discounted valuation, which is unjustified given the quality of its tenant base.

Portfolio Overview

NewLake owns 28 properties, consisting of 11 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. Their holdings are dispersed across 10 states and 9 tenants.

Economic setbacks from Covid and the relative infancy of the cannabis industry have not stunted NewLake's performance. Rent collections have been strong at 100%, and no rent has been deferred. With a weighted average lease term of 15 years and 2.5% rental rate escalators, NewLake has secure long-term cash flows and modest increases in rents to protect against potential rises in inflation that may occur.

Tenant Base and Location

Two particularly attractive elements of NewLake's portfolio include their 1) strong tenant base and 2) real estate locations.

Tenant Base

Multi-billion dollar, publicly-traded companies consist of NewLake's top tenants. These include Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), among others. NewLake has reported their tenants have rent coverage ratios between 4 and 6x EBITDA on average. Some concern exists regarding the safety of cannabis tenants. However, NewLake's tenants are well-established, multi-state operators that operate dozens of cultivation and dispensary facilities. In contrast to Power REIT's tenants, they are not small start-ups with limited experience and operating history.

Real Estate Location

When buying a property leased to a cannabis tenant, NewLake management team has focuses on real estate location quality as an element in the investment process. The company has prudently bought properties in limited-license states that are in close proximity to major metropolitan markets. Pennsylvania, where NewLake has a presence, has limited cannabis grower and processor licenses to 25. Oregon, where NewLake does not have any current presence, has issued over 1,500 licenses. Underwriting acquisitions in limited-licenses states protects the company in the event that one of their tenants vacates their real estate.

In limited-license cannabis states, operators must have control of the property prior to applying for a cannabis license, attaching the license to the property. Such reduces the likelihood that a non-cannabis tenant will operate the space. Illinois, for example, recently announced they would be giving out 75 dispensary licenses, in which they received over 700 applications. Demand is exceeding supply, making the prospects of re-tenanting with another cannabis tenant at high cap rates likely should one vacate.

If NewLake struggles to find a new cannabis tenant, their high quality locations should enable them to repurpose the property. A traditional industrial tenant, for example, could re-lease from some of their cultivation properties. The close proximity to major markets and the continued growth and rise of e-commerce make such a proposition attractive.

Valuation and Growth

While NewLake has a high quality portfolio akin to Innovative Industrial, they share a valuation comparable to Power REIT. Trading at 26 times their annualized AFFO per share, NLCP trades just below Power REIT. NewLake is significantly discounted relative to Innovative Industrial, its most similar peer.

Ticker AFFO per share annualized P/AFFO NLCP 1.22 25.4 PW 1.94 24.2 IIPR 6.22 40.8

Moreover, NCLP has significant growth potential given the massive cash balance on its balance sheet per the company's most recent second quarter reports. NewLake had around $75 million in cash as of June 30. Their July purchase of a $20 million cultivation and processing facility likely brought their cash balance down to around $55 million. This massive cash balance provides them with significant dry powder to make acquisitions without equity issuances or debt. If NewLake makes $55 million in acquisitions at a relatively modest 10% cap rate, then they should easily be able to grow AFFO per share to $1.43 annualized.

Acquisition volume 55,000 Cap rate 10% NOI gains made 5,500 Quarterly NOI gain 1,375 Q2 AFFO per share 4,886 New quarterly AFFO amount (row 4 + row 5) 6,261 Total share count 17,456 New quarterly AFFO per share 0.36 Annualized AFFO per share 1.43

Such would bring them down to a P/AFFO multiple of just over 21. Should NewLake issue equity in the next several quarters, the current 10-12% cap rates should provide significant spread with their current cost of capital. The result will be elevated earnings growth.

Cap Rate Compression

The significant earnings growth produced by cannabis real estate companies has generated increased interest in the sector. NewLake recently reported that their weighted average going-in cap rate of new acquisitions was 12.4%. Such is much higher than other real estate sectors and trounces potential yields earned from bonds.

More investors are looking to take advantage of such high yields in an extremely low interest rate world, raising concerns that yields will come down. Some evidence indicates this has already occurred.

Innovative Industrial Properties was purchasing properties at cap rates around 15% when they first went public in 2016. In their second quarter conference call, management reported that cap rates were ranging from 9-15%. This massive range in cap rates reflects the decline in yields for stable tenants. Management noted that dispensary cap rates were closer to 8%. Such low cap rates are particularly relevant for NewLake given their substantial dispensary holdings. 8% cap rates are just a little higher than the cap rates of class B shopping centers.

Some of NewLake's own recent moves indicate that yields are not as attractive as previous years. In March 2021, NewLake merged with another cannabis real estate company, Green Acreage Real Estate. NewLake acquired Green Acreage's real estate holdings for $113.4 million. The acquired properties from Green Acreage produced $2.5 million in revenue for the second quarter. At an annualized $10 million in revenue, this deal produces an effective 8.8% cap rate, much lower than some of the previously reported yields earned by cannabis real estate.

Cannabis Legalization Conundrum

Cap rates will inevitably compress for two main reasons:

Investors are recognizing the industry's margin of safety. Legalization will occur.

With rental collections and occupancy rates at 100%, few real estate sectors have been as resilient as cannabis. The sector's strong results reflect stability and a degree of safety, rather than high risk. The massive rental rate premiums enjoyed by landlords will only persist for so long. More investors will be attracted to the space, pushing yields down.

The legalization issue is a complicated matter that could have a variety of effects on the value of cannabis real estate. On one hand, legalization should further increase the sector's safety. Tenants will have enhanced access to financing. Unfair tax policies, such as section 280e, will be nullified. The net result of these trends will be lower cap rates for industrial and retail properties leased to cannabis operators.

In theory, lower cap rates sound great, given it implies the value of their properties increases. However, lower cap rates will only raise cannabis real estate values should rental rates on NewLake's current leases remain the same and not be re-negotiated.

Cap rates (NOI/Purchase price) are a function of both purchase price and rental rate levels. It is likely that rental rates will come down as a result of legalization. Cannabis tenants will operate in a much more favorable environment, and more landlords will be willing to lease to them. Cannabis landlords have been able to take advantage of the arbitrage in rental rates that exists due to the imbalance of state and federal laws. Legalization will render today's rental rate premiums unjustified due to the enhanced margin of safety legalization will provide to cannabis operators.

Data Center Comparison

Management has pointed to the development of the data center sector as a comparison for cannabis real estate. In the early 2000s following the dot-com bubble, data centers were a misunderstood segment of real estate that traded at cap rates well north of 12%. As demand for real estate to support the growth in technology occurred, the value in data centers become more understood. Cap rates have since declined substantially, resulting in massive property value gains for data centers.

A very significant difference exists between cap rate compression in data centers and the likely cap rate compression among cannabis real estate. Data centers experienced cap rate compression due to real estate value, and rental rates, increasing. By contrast, rental rates will likely decrease for cannabis real estate tenants, contributing to cap rate declines.

That rental rates will likely substantially come down is evident in the way that Power REIT structures its leases. New leases generally consist of three stages, shifting as time progresses.

Original invested capital is paid back fully within the first 42 months After paying back Power REIT's originally invested capital, tenants pay 12.9% of the original capital, with 3% rent escalations If marijuana is legalized federally, tenants will pay 9%, with 3% rent escalations, after year 6 of the lease

Power REIT's straight-line rental yields have been upwards of 18%. Rental rates coming down to 9% post-legalization represents a massive negative pressure to the company's cash flow levels. Cannabis real estate owners will benefit from legalization being postponed as long as possible.

Regardless of when legalization occurs, NewLake will have the benefit of first mover advantage. Being one of the first major cannabis real estate investors, management has substantial relationship with existing tenants. NewLake even has right of first offer agreements with large tenants, including Columbia Care and Acreage. That NewLake has substantial access to capital and has been capable of closing on each of the acquisitions they have made provides substantial credibility to operators they are a trusted source for sale leaseback decisions made.

Conclusion

NewLake Capital has flown under the radar since going public. The company's cannabis real estate portfolio is leased to the most stable and established multi-state operators. Similar to other cannabis REITs, NewLake is acquiring real estate at massive yields, well-above their cost of capital. This provides a positive catalyst to drive future earnings growth, which should lead to share price appreciation. The company's stable portfolio and discounted valuation offers the prospects of more attractive future risk-adjusted returns than its cannabis REIT peer companies.

The massive growth potential must be understood in the context of the risks facing the company. Cannabis real estate will be in a much more uncertain environment should legalization occur. New capital will flood the sector. Tenants will operate in a much more stable environment. The result will be lower rental rates. The growth mechanism that has fueled superior returns for the sector will be eliminated. The uncertain politics of legalization could still, however, result in an imbalance of federal and state laws for an indefinite period of time. Consequently, the next several years, and possibly more, appear ripe for strong returns for NewLake and the cannabis real estate property sector as of now.