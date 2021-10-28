Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Piedmont Office Realty Trust Third Quarter Twenty Twenty-One earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions and comments following the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Eddie Guilbert.

00:21 Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Piedmont’s third quarter twenty twenty-one earnings conference call. Last night, we filed our 10-Q and an 8-K that includes our earnings release and our unaudited supplemental information for the quarter, that’s available on our website at piedmontreit.com under the Investor Relations Section. During this call, you'll hear from senior officers of Piedmont and they may refer to certain Non-GAAP financial measures such as FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and Same Store NOI. The definitions and reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures are contained in the earnings release and in the supplemental financial information.

01:02 Also, in today’s call, the company's prepared remarks and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements address matters, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore, actual results may differ from those we anticipate and discuss today. The risks and uncertainties of these forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in our press release as well as in our SEC filings.

01:28 We encourage everyone to review the more detailed discussion related to risks associated with forward-looking statements in our SEC filings. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to Piedmont’s future revenues and operating income, dividends and financial guidance, future leasing and investment activity and the impacts on the company’s financial and operational results. You should not place any undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements and these statements speak only as of the date they are made. At this time, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Brent Smith will provide some opening comments and discuss our third quarter results and accomplishments. Brent.?

02:09 Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call as we review our third quarter financial and operating results. On the call with me this morning along with Eddie Guilbert, our Executive Vice President in Finance and Treasurer; are George Wells, our Chief Operating Officer; and Bobby Bowers, our Chief Financial Officer as well as other members of the senior management team.

2:30 Reflecting upon the third quarter results, this was an outstanding quarter in which we made meaningful progress against several strategic objectives. Financial metrics were strong our highest reported quarterly FFO per share since our IPO, as well as a double digit increase in cash basis Same Store NOI along with sizable double digit rent roll-up on both accrual and a cash basis.

02:55 Additionally, we were able to complete another significant debt refinancing extremely attractive spreads. Bobby will touch more on that accomplishment during his comments. Perhaps the accomplishment that we're most pleased with is the return of new tenant leasing activity to pre-pandemic levels. And importantly, our pipeline for the remainder of the year remains strong, giving us confidence that we'll meet most of our targeted annual leasing goals across our seven markets.

03:21 Equally significant was a sizable strategic acquisition that was completed subsequent to quarter end, along with several meaningful ESG milestones that were achieved. I'll go into more detail in each of these topics today, but first, let me start by providing additional color on our third quarter leasing activity. Leasing activity for the third quarter totaled five hundred and nine thousand square feet, bringing total year-to-date leasing to just under one point eight million square feet. Significantly exceeding in three quarters, what we realized for the whole year in twenty twenty.

03:54 We project that our twenty twenty-one leasing will in fact exceed our average annual results for the four years prior to the COVID pandemic. More importantly, however, is that approximately forty three percent of our third quarter leasing or two hundred and twenty-one thousand square feet was executed for new tenant leases, marking a return to pre-pandemic new leasing levels. This quarter's leasing activity was representative of the mark-to-market opportunity across our portfolio as well, generating rent roll-ups of ten-point five percent on a cash basis and sixteen point one percent on an accrual basis, along with a weighted average lease term of six point four years and with limited levels of committed capital approximately five dollars per square foot per year of term.

04:39 Leasing volume was robust and well distributed across all our markets with almost fifty leases executed during the quarter and only one lease accounting for more than twenty-five thousand square feet. The largest lease completed during the third quarter was an exciting and complex transaction with Microsoft and our 5&15 Wayside property in the Boston Suburb of Burlington. At the surface, the ten-year renewal and expansion totalling approximately one hundred and fifty-five thousand square feet. However, in conjunction with its pending acquisition of Nuance Communications, a tenant at our adjacent One Wayside property. Microsoft will soon lease three hundred and fifty-six thousand square feet at the Wayside campus with the anticipation of leasing the remaining approximately one hundred and twenty thousand square feet over time. Making this a major single tenant campus for the company in the Boston market.

05:34 Looking forward, I'm encouraged by the continuing momentum in all our prospective tenant pipeline, particularly in our SunBelt markets of Atlanta, Dallas and Orlando, where we are witnessing rental rate growth, increased leasing velocity, and confirmation of the population migration trends and major corporate relocations into these areas.

05:54 Moving to capital markets, as many of you are aware, a purchase and sale agreement was executed a few weeks ago for 999 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. We completed our due diligence for the purchase of this iconic Class A, LEED platinum, 28-story, seventy seven percent leased building located the corner of Peachtree and 10th streets in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. I'm pleased to announce that we closed on this asset purchase this past Friday. The property offers spectacular views of the midtown skyline and nearby Piedmont Park, has superior accessibility to the interstate and the city's rail system, MARTA, along with a unique outdoor amenity set, with close proximity to Georgia Tech and a large technology-skilled millennial workforce with more than thirty thousand residents within a one-mile radius and significantly more walkable multi-family housing under construction nearby, this unmatched pin corner asset with structured parking and a great window line is an ideal strategic acquisition for Piedmont, as we establish a material foothold and expand into this high-growth Atlanta submarket. The acquisition of the six hundred and twenty two thousand square feet, 999 Peachtree Street property at three hundred and sixty dollars per square foot allows Piedmont to enter this submarket at a basis of approximately forty percent below replacement cost and achieve immediate scale. We plan to revitalize this asset, modernizing the lobby, energizing the outdoor space, creating tenant balcony options, and enhancing existing fitness and conference amenities. We will deliver a differentiated product, which provides a premier tenant experience at 999 that we believe will attract both local and relocating tenants to the market.

07:45 The acquisition will be primarily funded by the ten thirty one proceeds from the previously announced sale of our two twenty five and two thirty five Presidential Way assets in Boston that are scheduled to close early in the first quarter of twenty twenty two, along with other anticipated noncore asset sales. Inclusive of our redevelopment efforts, which will be started immediately, our all-in basis will be in a low four hundred dollars per square foot and will compete favorably against new products costing six hundred and fifty dollars per square foot or more, with gross rental rates asking over sixty dollars per square foot for that new product. With the completion of the 999 acquisition and Presidential Way dispositions, our three Sunbelt markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Orlando are anticipated to provide approximately fifty five percent of our annualized lease revenues. Our goal over the next two to three years is to continue to drive that regional percentage to over seventy percent of ALR.

8:46 Finally, touching on ESG and property operations, in addition to Piedmont being one of only 69 corporations receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in twenty twenty one, we are pleased to announce that our entire seventeen million-square-foot portfolio had submitted for the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is a relatively new evidence-based third-party verified rating for all new and existing building facility types that focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, tenant engagement, and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of all occupants, including staff, visitors, and stakeholders during the COVID-19 crisis and for longer-term health and safety concerns. Additionally, we continue to be a leader in our industry in BOMA 360 designations, with approximately ninety percent of our portfolio now achieving this recognition of excellence in buildings, operations, and management. We prioritize our building operational efficiencies.

9:50 And during the most recent third quarter, our three LEED-certified Dallas Galleria Office Towers that we acquired just last year were awarded the BOMA 360 designation along with three other buildings, 5 Wall Street in Boston, and Norman Pointe I and U.S. Bancorp Center, both in Minneapolis. And all three of these buildings were recognized with awards for being the outstanding building of the year, TOBY, award recipient in their respective competitive classes, continuing to demonstrate the quality of the Piedmont portfolio. Lastly, I'm extremely pleased to report that Piedmont has awarded scholarships to two minority students, one at Howard University in Washington D.C., and the other at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

10:35 The scholarships were awarded pursuant to Piedmont's scholarship program, whereby Piedmont has partnered with these two historically Black colleges and universities to provide need-based, scholastic support to selected rising sophomores interested in pursuing a career in the field related to the real estate industry, which we hope will draw a much-needed diversity into our industry. The scholarship program also includes opportunities to join Piedmont in summer internship positions and mentoring opportunities. Initiatives like this, as well as other social programs, such as feeding the homeless, and sponsoring education and health programs for families and homeless children, are means to which Piedmont looks to give back to the communities in which we operate. These are more important corporate responsibilities to which our industry needs to be more proactively involved, and we will continue to pursue.

11:26 With that, I will turn you over to Bobby to walk you through the financial highlights of the quarter and guidance for the remainder of 2021. Bobby?

11:33 Thanks, Brent. Well, I will discuss some of our financial highlights for the quarter, I encourage you to please review the earnings release and supplemental financial information which were filed last night for more complete details. As Brent touched on, for the third quarter of twenty twenty-one, we reported zero point five zero dollars per diluted share of Core FFO. A zero point-zero two dollars increase as compared to the third quarter of twenty twenty. This increase is primarily due to rising rental rights, coupled with decreased operating expenses, particularly expenses related to lower than budgeted real estate taxes as well as the expiration of operating expense abatements on certain leases.

12:22 These revenue improvements however were partially offset by year-to-date zero-point nine percent reduction in overall lease percentage resulting from the industry wide reduced leasing activity brought on by the COVID pandemic. The good news regarding our lease percentage is that lease expirations for the next twelve months remain relatively low. That is particularly true with minimal expirations in two markets that have been slower to recover. That is the District of Washington DC and in New York City.

13:02 The improvement in new tenant leasing that Brent mentioned is encouraging to evolve leases to be optimistic about growing our overall lease percentage over the next few years. This statistic however is complicated by our strategy of selling fully leased assets that have reached their full value potential during our ownership and then recycling the proceeds into lower leased assets that provide us with more organic growth opportunities. We will update you on our guidance on occupancy as transactions are closed.

13:37 AFFO generated during the third quarter of this year, was approximately forty-one million dollars, which is well above our current twenty-six million dollars quarterly dividend level. Same Store NOI increased to eleven-point six percent and five percent on a cash and accrual basis, respectively with the increase in both metrics primarily attributable to improved rental rates and decreased operating expenses noted previously.

14:08 Turning to the balance sheet, we issued during the third quarter, a long ten-year bond totalling three hundred billion dollars in aggregate principal amount at two-point seven five percent. The senior notes are due in twenty thirty-two and we used the proceeds from the bond to repay without penalty, a three hundred million dollar bank term loan that was scheduled to mature next month.

14:35 Our average net debt to core EBITDA ratio as of the end of the third quarter of twenty twenty-one was five point five times and our debt-to-growth asset ratio was approximately thirty-four-point four percent. After the acquisition of 999 Peachtree, we currently have approximately two zero two million dollars of availability on our line of credit. As Brent mentioned, we plan to utilize the proceeds from the sale of our two Presidential way assets in Boston that are expected to close in January to pay down the line once the reverse ten thirty-one exchange proceeds are received. With no other scheduled debt maturities for a couple of years, we currently plan to renew our five hundred million dollars revolver during twenty twenty-two.

15:28 Finally, I'd like to update you on our guidance for the rest of the year. Based on our better than expected year-to-date operating results and strong leasing activity as well as the 999 Peachtree acquisition, along with almost eight hundred thousand square feet of leases and abatement are yet to commence for vacant space. We've raised our twenty twenty-one financial guidance to a range of one point nine five to one point nine eight dollars per diluted share of Core FFO.

16:03 This guidance compares to our guidance last quarter that have been raised to a range of one point nine zero dollars to one point nine six dollars. This latest twenty twenty-one guidance now includes approximately zero point zero one seven dollars contribution from the just completed acquisition of 999 Peachtree Street, but no other acquisition or disposition activity before the end of the year is contemplated.

16:31 With the addition of the seventy seven percent leased 999 Peachtree building. We also estimate, our overall occupancy will be around eighty six percent at year end. And we also believe Same Store cash NOI will end the year twenty twenty one in the upper end of our previously provided five percent to seven percent guidance range.

With that, I'll now ask our conference call operator to provide us with instructions of how you as our listeners can submit your questions. We'll attempt to answer all of your questions now or make appropriate later public disclosure if necessary.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is coming from Anthony Paolone.

17:43 Thanks. Good morning. My first question is on 999 Peachtree, Brent, I think you gave some brackets and I think I caught that you said about four hundred dollars a foot is where you think you will end up in your base. So, I guess that means an extra twenty-five million dollars in spending. And so, I'm just wondering if you can kind of go further and give us a little bit more of a sense as to where you think the yield is going to land and timing to lease up?

18:09 Got it. Good morning, Anthony, I appreciate you are taking the time with us today, indeed, we are very excited about the 999 strategic transaction to great iconic midtown asset. We've known it well. In fact, I live about seven blocks from the building and really have been looking for way into that submarket for some time now. And it's a unique opportunity to get the scale quickly and certainly a foothold and will continue to expand.

18:37 As you know, it's got everything we want to buy accessibility, prominent, great bones, big window line and the ability for us add value through a repositioning lease up. And so, as you noted, we're going in about three sixty a foot. We’ll land somewhere around that four hundred of foot, call it twenty-five million dollars of investment. And that's really to transform the asset. It's got great mechanical systems, but admittedly, it needs to be modernized for today's workforce and you kind of take it into the next and updated for the next generation of workforce and so that's really where a lot of that capital is going to be going towards. We do have some what we think is near term lease up opportunity for some great or any built out space that we think can drive occupancy up into the mid-80s here at more near term. And then longer term, we do think as the building stabilizes, somewhere in the low-90s with additional lease-up and opportunity set. It's great, and the building's already and existing rents are about twenty percent below market, so there's a great mark-to-market there. And as we've noted, we're going into the GAAP, call it six and a half. I think with that near-term lease-up, it gets quickly to a -- nearer to a seven and then, as we have noted in the materials on the website, which I encourage everyone to take a look at, also, you'll see in the back of the presentation renderings of what we intend to do. We've been working with Gensler now for about two months on that. They are a tenant in the building as well. So really excited to kind of bring this asset back to the prominence that it's well-known for in the market here in Atlanta.

So hopefully, that gives you some sense. But probably, that stabilization will curve a little bit further out. So again, let's call it maybe two years to kind of get to that seven and a half.

Anthony Paolone

Brent Smith

Anthony Paolone

20:54 Okay. Got it. Thank you. Yes. And then second question relates to non-core asset sales sounds like beyond Boston, you still have some other things teed up. Can you give us some sense of order of magnitude there and also if we should expect acquisitions to kind of get paired with that as well?

Brent Smith

Anthony Paolone

22:53 Okay. So, we'll look out for Cambridge, it seems like that's the one that's on deck here. And then last question, can you just give us some updated thoughts on a couple of the larger spaces that come up in the next couple of years like CVS and Ryan and just anything you're doing there proactively updated thoughts on what happens to that space?

Brent Smith

Anthony Paolone

25:38 Great. Thanks. Thanks for all that color.

Brent Smith

25:43 Your next question is coming from Dave Rodgers. Your line is live.

Dave Rodgers

Brent Smith

27:28 I'm going to hand it over to George Wells here, who also can give you just a little bit of detail around some of the pipeline that we've seen grow over here in the last year and what's ahead of us. George?

27:41 Thank you. Thank you. I'll tell you, we're really optimistic about what we're seeing for the fourth quarter here we are twenty-eight days into October. And as we're looking at transactions that we've already agreed to on the legal stage. So that's what gives us the comfort, the optimism that you've seen from us for the activities, you've seen from us in the second and third quarter continuing into the fourth. I think, also, behind that, when you look at the kind of proposals that we're seeing, it has been rising rapidly over the past couple of quarters. And we start in the first quarter of around sixty proposals for just around nine hundred thousand square feet pop up in the second quarter with seventy-five transactions for one point one million square feet. And then this past quarter, we’re at eighty-seven at one point five million square feet and then if you take a step back and look behind that in terms of what tours, what do they look like across our markets? I'll tell you what has been also increasing from nineties, I would say in the first quarter so mid-nineties from the second quarter, and they jumped up about twenty five percent in the third quarter for one hundred and sixteen tours. So, we feel good. We feel that our portfolio certainly resonates with the market demand that's out this way, we feel pretty confident about continuing to chip away at our vacancy.

Dave Rodgers

Brent Smith

Dave Rodgers

Brent Smith

Dave Rodgers

Brent Smith

Dave Rodgers

31:24 That's helpful. Thank you.

31:28 Your next question is coming from Daniel Ismail. Your line is live.

Daniel Ismail

Brent Smith

Daniel Ismail

Bobby Bowers

Daniel Ismail

Bobby Bowers

Daniel Ismail

Brent Smith

36:48 And in terms of if we look at new assets, we are still trying to focus on those that are more of, I'd say, a more modern generation, double windowpane, so we're not having to do major facade components to it. And also, to really think about outdoor space and what you can create. We continue to hear more and more tenants that desire that collaboration space to also include components outside of the building. So it's almost as important today how your lobby and your first floor interacts as much as the area around the base of your building as well. In terms of – we've set corporate goals of twenty percent reduction in both water and energy consumption by twenty-six and twenty-eight, respectively. And we also take that into consideration as okay, can this building help us get to those levels of achievement.

37:37 We're very pleased to have about forty percent of our portfolio LEED certified, excited that 999 is Platinum LEED certified. And so, we continue to lean into that recognition as well. It does still have kind of impact with tenants who are looking for a more energy-focused and environmentally friendly operator. So I think that's a long-winded way of saying we take it into account. Each building is different. We try to look at for vintages that we're able to -- that one day, we know – we're just throwing around this concept of net zero. I think it's a little early from our perspective, but we are very mindful of the energy and the potential expense that might come from making sure we have a top of – a best-in-class, energy-efficient building. I would also encourage you, for those that are more interested in ESG, we do have a specific ESG report on our website. The annual report, most recent, was put out in October earlier this month. And so I think I encourage those who want to learn more about our programs on all three of those front to visit our website, under the investor relations section or the sustainability section.

Daniel Ismail

39:01 [Operator Instructions] Your next question is coming from Michael Lewis. Your line is live.

Michael Lewis

Brent Smith

41:21 But I think there is also material upside potential to that, given what we see from some potential big tenant leasing activity in both Dallas and Atlanta. I would also point out that our redevelopment is more short term in nature than a more development-focused model. So we do have some occupancy on the books, if you will, and the portfolio, where some of our peers who are doing development don't show that vacant development space yet technically in their numbers. But overall, I think with construction costs increasing and the potential for pushing out construction time periods, given supply chain issues, material availability, et cetera that's why we still feel very excited about the redevelopment opportunity because it's shorter time frame if there are cost overruns, it's going to be a lot less impactful on your pro forma. And frankly, we're going to be able to get tenants in the space sooner. And what we're finding is, as we continue to talk to companies looking into midtown Atlanta, as we've already taken over the asset and had that dialogue, is a lot of these [Indiscernible] are looking immediacy. They want to be in this space very near term. And the reality is, there's not actually that much space of either completed or soon to be completed in midtown. And given the deal flow that's overall in the market, we feel very excited about to drive occupancy, specifically at that asset.

42:38 In Galleria Atlanta, I'd say as well. We're seeing a meaningful uptick in the activity. Go Braves in the World Series, I would add. But I think it's really that dynamic battery environment, and being adjacent to it, and continuing to create that mixed-use component at the Galleria has also given us a great comfort around some absorption. And then finally, I'd have to mention our downtown Orlando asset. We continue to get great momentum. The Orlando Economic Development Corporation, which is in charge of bringing new corporations into the market, signed a lease at our building and will soon take occupancy and it will bring just about every company looking at that market into our building and we're wrapping up a very transformative redevelopment there. It was about, call it two hundred thousand square feet between that and our 222 building to gain occupancy. So between all those and the leasing velocity you heard George discuss, we are very optimistic about that time frame and those levels to achieve occupancy growth.

Michael Lewis

Brent Smith

Michael Lewis

There are no further questions from the lines at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back to Brent Smith for closing remarks.

Brent Smith

46:55 Again, I thank everyone for joining us today. We look forward to continuing the discussion at NAREIT in a few weeks, that will be virtual, but we look forward if you've got an interest in meeting with management, please reach out to Eddie or Justin and we will happy to get you on the calendar, while we're at that quote virtual conference. And with that, let me say go (Braves) [ph] and look forward to further dialogue. Thank you.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's event. You may disconnect at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.