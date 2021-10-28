stu99/iStock via Getty Images

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) is an interesting regional bank that we were asked by a member to discuss following the just reported earnings. We have not looked into the name recently, however we are pretty bullish on the bank moving forward. As such, we chose to review the simple key metrics that we follow in regional banks that you should be cognizant of if you are considering making a purchase here. The return metrics are strong, the yield is solid, and we believe rates are going to move higher in 2022 which means most banks are going to do very well in 2022. The economy has all but entirely reopened, though there is some more to go, and rates have improved since the COVID-19 crisis. In this column, we review the critical metrics you should be aware of. We think shares are a buy.

Headline performance in Q3 2021

On the back of a declining loan base, but a deposit base that increased, as well as decent margins, The First of Long Island bank saw revenues that were slightly ahead of expectations, but fell a touch.

In Q3 2021, the company reported a top-line revenue figure of $24.5 million, The First of Long Island saw a 5.8% decrease in this key metric year-over-year. This was expected. Overall performance has been mixed in the sector with banks reporting. Some banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year, while others saw strong increases. Because this is a smaller regional bank it is subject to revenue fluctuation, the lower loan balances and lower yields hit revenues.

Now the decrease in revenues was offset by some positive news that there was a significant improvement in loss provisions this quarter that swung to a credit which boosted net income. That is winning! Net income for Q3 2021 was $11.4 million and increased $655,000, or 6.1%, from $10.8 million a year ago. There was an increase in net interest income of $690,000 and a credit provision of $1.4 million. On a per share basis, this was $0.48 this quarter, up $0.03 from last year. However, better days are ahead with the prospects of a still strong economy in 2022 and COVID-19 hopefully soon being in the rearview, along with rates on the rise.

More on the loans and deposits

Growth in loans and deposits are key. 2020 was a special year as PPP loans helped boost many regional banks loan portfolio balances, so a direct comp is somewhat misleading. As we move forward growth in both of these metrics is critical.

The average balance of loans decreased $169 million, or 5.4% over the first nine months of the year. While PP loan differences accounted for some of this there was also a decline in mortgage loans, stemming from increased competition among banks and originators. This is something to watch as a risk, but we believe that this will normalize. It is worth noting that commercial mortgages have rebounded, and grew $175 million since a year ago. The significantly disrupted economic activity on Long Island, such as business closures, is now being put in the past.

That said, total deposits increased from $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion this year. That means there are more assets on hand to lend out to customers. As rates rise this will be key, as the spread on what is lent out vs. the cost of funds should widen. What about the quality of the assets here?

A look at asset quality

While we want to see loan growth in the future, we do have to check on the quality of assets. We saw mostly strong trends in asset quality metrics, and this is quite bullish. One metric that hit banks last year was the massive provisions for loan losses. Some banks have seen huge improvements on this front, and FLIC swung to a credit. That is a big positive. The $1.4 million credit help deliver an earnings beat.

The bank's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.09% at January 1, 2021, but has declined to 1.02% at the end of Q3 2021. There has been a sizable reduction. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, and loans past due 30 through 89 days still remain at low levels.

The return on assets improved to 1.08% from 1.02% a year ago. The return on equity dipped slightly to 10.71% from 10.77%. However, on a year-to-date basis we see solid improvement on both of these metrics. The return on assets improved from 0.98% to 1.09% while the return on equity jumped to 10.9% from 10.49%.

We see both return metrics as improving in 2022 as rates rise and the net interest spread widens. We are bullish.

Shareholder friendly

Two quick things that we like here about the bank. First, they have repurchased over 300,000 common shares this year for about $6.3 million. This boost shareholder value. We like it. Second, the company recently raised its dividend by 5.1% to $0.20 quarterly. Based on the present share price of $20 the stock yields 4%. That is a high yield for a regional bank, so you are paid to wait. We like it.

Take home

We think the bank is performing just fine. We would be buyers on weakness that take the bank stock down to the teens, as the yield is high, and rates are set to rise which will feed the bottom line. The buybacks help, and the competition for loan origination will normalize, especially as Long Island's economy continues to ramp up.