Whilst the pandemic has largely upended the world, we’ve also seen quite a few industries and businesses benefit significantly from this phenomenon. The stock I’ll be covering today - West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is one such name that has come into the limelight post-COVID. You can see from the stock’s chart history pre-2020, that it had been making slow but steady progress over the years. Yet, from 2020 onwards, interest in the WST stock went through the roof, translating into a return profile 4x greater than that of the S&P500!

So what’s all the fuss about you ask? Well, WST is one of the leading global manufacturers of technologically advanced, high-quality containment and packaging material for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The company currently has more than 2000 clients across the globe. With the appetite for vaccines gaining pace, drug manufacturers have been on the lookout for established peers in the injectable drug packaging space that can meet high quality and technological standards and WST is one of the most renowned names around.

The vaccination theme is likely to be a lingering facet of our lives for the foreseeable future and this bodes well for WST. One also must consider the added business opportunity that could come from booster shots which I’ve highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report as a very lucrative opportunity for all those involved in the product life cycle and supply chain.

WST’s prospects look ripe so long as the appetite for injectable drug delivery systems remains high, but as pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, drug manufacturers are now also exploring other delivery alternatives such as the pill form and if this were to come into vogue, it may dampen some sentiment for WST’s future outlook.

That said, to link the WST stock’s popularity solely down to COVID-19 vaccine momentum would be wrong as the company has a lot of other things going for it.

Firstly, it is well exposed to not just traditional pharmaceutical giants, but also the biologics and generics segments, and it also indulges in contract manufacturing. This increased diversification helps reduce the operational risk.

In fact this year, WST’s participation rate in recently approved NMEs (new molecular entities) across Europe and US has been very strong; their high-value products (HVP) have been used in almost all the biologics and biosimilars approved in 2021. In effect this year, their biologics division and pharma division have been growing at double-digit rates. All in all, WST management highlighted that their order book was in a very strong position even beyond 2022.

Such has been the demand for WST’s HVP products that they’ve been forced to scale up their CAPEX ambitions even more. Traditionally they've devoted around 7% of their sales towards CAPEX but currently, they are spending a lot more. In the previous quarter, they raised their CAPEX guidance from $230-$240m to $265-$275m. Also consider that the payback period of these CAPEX investments is likely to be much shorter given that they are mainly capacity expansions in existing sites rather than any fresh greenfield projects.

Another impressive facet of WST is that is one of only 65 names that make up the S&P 500 Dividends Aristocrats ETF (Incidentally it is amongst the current top 3 holdings). To qualify as a dividend aristocrat takes some doing (a company needs to have increased dividends every year for the last 25 years) and notwithstanding the basic merit of capital distributions, it also speaks volumes about the business model of the firm. If WST’s business model was only burning cash, there wouldn’t be any elbow room to generate free cash flow, let alone pay and grow dividends for 28 years at a stretch!

The WST stock has a lot of attractive qualities but given its meteoric rise over the past 12-18 months, forward valuations don’t come across as particularly attractive. On a 1 year forward P/E basis, the stock currently trades at an astronomical multiple of 47.4x, which is well above its long-term average of 33x! Regardless of the business prospects, you have to wonder what sort of value one can extract at these sort of forward multiples! You also have to consider that WST will now have to contend with a very strong base effect as earnings have been quite resplendent for the past 3-4 quarters and it will be difficult to live up to the historical track record.

Also note that 52% of the company's total revenue comes from outside the Americas region which makes its revenue susceptible to the recent dollar strength. The continued march higher of US treasury yields have boosted the allure of dollar-denominated assets.

WST is also due to announce results shortly and whilst there is an expectation that it will beat Street estimates on headline numbers, one ought to consider that Q3 results will likely be hampered by production slowdowns in some of their plants in Europe notably. WST management had prepared for this and sought to build some inventory ahead of the planned schedule maintenance programs. This should temper the trajectory of gross margins which have been trending very strongly in 2021 so far. For instance, in the previous quarter, gross profit margins grew by an impressive 650bps to hit 43.5%.

All in all, I like the WST story but it would be wise not to get overzealous about it at this juncture.