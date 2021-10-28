CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter:

Willis Tower Watson (WLTW) reported another very strong quarter this morning (October 28th), continuing to perform since the busted deal with Aon (AON). The company once again had easy revenue comps on the revenue and earnings side after underperforming a bit last year as they were slow to cut expenses. Still, they solidly beat street estimates on the top and bottom line despite some noise around whether to include or exclude the sale of the reinsurance practice to Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), which is expected to close at year end. EPS of $1.73 beat $1.39 estimate and revenue of $2 billion beat estimates of $1.8 billion.

As opposed to Q2, growth was pretty uniform and impressive across the board.

Segment Revenue Breakdown

Adjusted operating margin also expanded in three out of four segments with year to date total operating margins from continuing operations expanding 210 basis points year over year.

Segment Operating Results

The balance sheet remains in fantastic shape even before the deal to sell reinsurance to AJG closes later this year.

Main Balance Sheet Items

The company is more than keeping its promise to return billions of cash to shareholders. They repurchased over $1 billion of stock in Q3 alone.

Guidance:

On the conference call, the company guided to 6% revenue growth for the year, implying 6% revenue growth for the year. They also said they expect to continue to expand margins in Q4 although the rate of growth might slow.

The company also reiterated their longer term guidance they laid out during the investor day.

Financial Targets

Valuation:

There is a tremendous amount of noise in the earnings per share numbers given the breakup fees and now the sale of the reinsurance business. But I'm keeping my EPS estimate for 2021 at $13 (not including the breakup fee from AON or the costs/gains from the sale of reinsurance). The stock has risen to $240 as opposed the low $200's since I first wrote about the company. While the P/E multiple has expanded to 18.5x, it has expanded less than AON and AJG, both of which are trading above 30x 2021 EPS. At this big of a relative discount and absolute cheap level, the company should be buying back every share they can get their hands on.

I'm raising my price target from $260 to $300 just to get back to the same multiple discount the company saw in the summer versus AON and AJG.

Potential Activism:

While I have not seen any official filings, there have been numerous stories of activist investors taking stakes in WLTW. Given the company's aggressive buybacks and relatively clean balance sheet, I'm not sure exactly what activists would push for beyond exploring a potential sale of the company to another suitor, although I struggle to think of one after the AON deal couldn't pass anti-trust scrutiny.

Conclusion:

The noise around the breakup with AON is now in the rearview mirror. This company is a long term compounder, which trades at a significant discount to its peers and now has a tremendous amount of firepower and willingness to correct that discount. As of this writing with the stock at $245, it is still down close to 10% from its year high. I see another 10% upside to that number still keeping the stock at a big discount to its comparables.