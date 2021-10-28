dragana991/iStock via Getty Images

USANA (NYSE:USNA) develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. They operate in 15 of the top 20 markets for direct sales. USANA is a direct-selling company, with sales in 24 countries, with a specific focus on China as well as other Asian markets. We think China is an attractive market, with USANA increasingly moving toward it over time. Furthermore, what increases USANA's viability is that its drugs are recognized by the FDA, which leads to more trustworthiness amongst its users. In terms of financials, the company has attractive valuations.

USANA is trading at 14.3x P/E on FY2022 estimates. For both FY21e and FY22e, the company has an FCF yield of 6.3%. The company is in a net cash position with no debt on the balance sheet. Its net cash is 12% of the market cap. The company also had mixed third quarter results, mainly as a result of tough comparison caused by COVID-19 and a lack of short-term sales program that was present before. The company has a robust 10-year CAGR with 8% for sales, and 8.6% for customers. They also have a 10-year CAGR of 15% EPS growth.

Q3 Results

USANA reported their fiscal Q3 results (ended September) yesterday and the results were mixed. Despite USANA having tough comparisons from the prior year third quarter, the company was ahead of guidance provided in mid-September. However, the company had lowered this guidance from the previous quarter, and this we believe is a major reason why the stock is down 7% post-earnings (stock is flattish from our recommended price last month). We still think the stock has upside going forward and is a good opportunity to buy. Furthermore, third quarter net sales were $274 million as compared to $299 million during the third quarter of the prior year and EPS was $1.36 vs. $1.44 during the third quarter of 2020. This difference was mainly the result of a short-term sales program that was present in the previous third quarter in 2020 and not this one. The operating environment also was challenging across several of USANA’s key markets due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 including lockdowns and supply chain issues.

Regionally, as can be expected, sales this quarter were a little lower YoY – in the single digits, on average. The only region that showed positive growth when compared to prior year quarter was North Asia which showed +14% YoY growth in net sales and active customer growth also having increased by +5%. The company is highly focused on China still, it being its number No. 1 region in terms of market presence with 47% of total market share. The region has growing purchasing power amongst its millennial population, with the younger generation increasing expenditure into the nutritional sector. This quarter USANA has rolled out a new China shopping app and a new web-based shopping cart in China.

Net Cash and Share Repurchases

USANA has net cash, with no debt, representing 12% of the current market cap. The company has also repurchased 523,000 shares (at an average repurchase price of about $95.60) for $50 million and this is 2% of the market cap. They have $137 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

USANA has updated its net sales and earnings per share outlook which was provided on Sept. 16, 2021. It's interesting to note that the fiscal year outlook has slightly reduced from the previous 2Q guidance where EPS ranged from $6.15 to $6.50 and consolidated net sales were $1.24 to $1.28 billion. This is not a good sign that guidance has been reduced by the company. Now in the 3Q, guidance is as follows for the fiscal year 2021:

Source: Press Release

Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on the outlook:

“We are reiterating our outlook for fiscal 2021 with third quarter results coming in just ahead of the projections we provided on September 16. Our outlook incorporates ongoing investments required to achieve long-term growth objectives that may impact near-term operating margins."

Price Target and Analysis

Source: Google

USANA stock is currently trading at $92.48 and is nowhere near its five-year highs, being off -30%. We see this as a key buying opportunity as the stock makes its way back to its highs seen in 2018.

Historically, over the past seven years, USANA's stock has traded at 16-18x forward P/E. In looking at historical data, we're focused on the "normalized" period before COVID-19 disruptions in early 2020. Also, overall large-cap and small-cap multiples also have expanded over the past many years. Using a P/E of 18 times on $6.97 in EPS for FY 2022, we get a price target of $125 which represents potential upside of 35%.

It's interesting to note that USANA's stock is still trading at nearly a 25% discount to prior five-year highs of $132.65. This justifies our price target even more, given the fact that the stock already has traded at $132.65 in the past. It makes our price target more conservative. At a price target of $125, we value USANA as having a P/E of 18x and an FCF yield of 5% for the FY22.

Catalysts

Dividend Potential

The company has good enough cash on its balance sheet (12% of the market cap), with 6.3% FCF yield, to issue a dividend. They already have administered a buyback of $50 million, which shows that they can eventually issue the dividend in the future.

China Growth

China is a burgeoning region with increasing purchasing power which could lead to more customer accretion and sales growth.

New Geographies

Growing presence in Northern Asia, China, Southeast Asia, and Americas and Europe.

Risks

Direct Selling

Direct selling may eventually turn out to be a risk. The art of personal selling may not always go as planned.

Competitors

USANA has numerous competitors and the company operates in a very competitive environment. They compete with other global network marketers such as Amway, Herbalife and Nu Skin.

FDA and regulatory risk

This could be a roadblock to expanding product lines if the company is not able to acquire FDA approval.

US-China Relationship

The US-China relationship has seen its own share of turbulent times over the past few years. Any Chinese affiliation, especially with the US involved, should be seen with skepticism with there being risk involved. USANA is heavily dependent on China which leads to risks involved that things may not go as planned and the company should be wary of the multitude of regulatory frameworks that could arise for that region.

Conclusion

Though USANA had mixed results as a result of tougher comparisons when compared to the prior year third quarter, the company was still ahead of its guidance in mid-September of this 3Q. Though guidance is overall weaker than the previous quarter, we still think that the stock is a good buy at this price. The fact that the company is trading at a 30% discount to five-year highs is another reason to get invested. USANA has 12% net cash and given that its buying back stock is a sign that the company is undervalued. The company also has a 10-year EPS CAGR of 15%, which points at the company’s strong historical growth.