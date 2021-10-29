Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It’s been more than two years since I wrote a full article about Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY). Sept. 10, 2018, to be precise.

The article was “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends.”

At the same time, the price was a bit too high and so I advised investors to wait for a pullback. It was a “Spec Buy recommendation, with caution toward significant overweight allocations.”

The next time I remember covering it was in April 2020 when there was “that tug-of-war between fear and fear of missing out.” That article, “Carpe Diem – Seize These REITs,” covered three different stocks. So it was hardly the most detailed on Getty.

At the same time, here was my conclusion way back then in the beginning of the shutdowns and related panic:

“Seventy-four percent of its business model is convenience stores, which are essential assets. So, unlike theaters, gyms, and casual dining restaurants, Getty’s core customer base should be in a better position to pay rent. “In short, we don’t believe Getty deserves to be in ‘time out’ due to ‘experiential’ branding. Most Americans will be pumping gas in the days and weeks ahead, making this company a Buy in our book.”

Of course, as we now know, people stayed off the roads a lot longer than expected. Even so, Getty survived.

Which is why we’re writing about it again today…

Getting to Know Getty

First off, let’s give a refresher (or introductory) course about this real estate investment trust ("REIT")…

Getty Realty is an interesting net-lease REIT. In fact, it’s downright unique, offering investors a very concentrated portfolio to the convenience store and gas station industries.

The company follows what it calls the CAR model: Cars, automotive, and retail. In its exact words: “We invest in freestanding, single-tenant properties, where consumers spend money in their cars or on their cars.”

All told, Getty owns 1,021 properties across 36 states and Washington, D.C. And a clear majority – 71% – of them are located on street corners where car traffic is both convenient and high.

Admittedly, this isn’t the most popular REIT, with its mere $1.43 billion market cap. Frankly, its shares are oftentimes overlooked by investors more interested in its larger, more well-rounded peers like

Realty Income ( O

National Retail Properties ( NNN

W. P. Carey ( WPC

STORE Capital ( STOR

Agree Realty (ADC)

And hey, we get it. We like owning those stocks too (at the right price, of course).

However, Getty does pay a higher yield than many of them, at 5.12%. And it recently provided shareholders with a 5.1% dividend increase, marking its 10th consecutive annual dividend increase.

That’s a pretty fantastic raise for any company paying a yield above 5%.

And here’s another intriguing aspect: GTY shares are up approximately 9.5% during the last month but still trading down 6.3% from their 52-week highs.

Plus, the company just posted its third-quarter earnings report. So it seems high time to look at how it’s been faring.

Getty Realty’s Portfolio

As you can see below, Getty’s portfolio is largely concentrated in the northeast. However, GTY has been expanding its operations in growth markets in the Mid-Atlantic, South East, Texas, and Colorado.

In recent years, these operations have generated reliable adjusted funds from operations growth. During 2020, GTY saw its AFFO increase by 7%...

Making it one of the best-performing net-lease REITs we track during the worst of the lockdowns.

Now, one of the major risks with GTY is its top-heavy tenant concentration. Its top five tenants represent approximately 54% of its net operating income (NOI). And its top 15 represent 83%.

This puts GTY at incredibly high risk if one of its major lessees goes under.

On the plus side, its buildings are incredibly easy to recycle. That’s partially due to its top-flight locations and also because of their fairly cookie-cutter nature.

Therefore, we’ve been content to give GTY a relatively high-quality iREIT iQ score anyway of 71/100.

Besides, as of Q3, GTY boasts:

A 99.5% occupancy ratio.

An 8.8-year average lease duration.

An average 1.7% annual rent escalation across its lease portfolio.

That sounds good to us!

Healthy Real Estate for a Healthy REIT

Again, Getty’s tenant portfolio isn’t highly diversified. But it’s important to point out that it’s placed very concentrated bets on a collection of pretty health industries.

Check out the chart below. Due to GTY’s fairly unique concentration in the gas station space, it offers REIT investors upside potential that’s indirectly related to the recent rise in energy prices.

Higher fuel prices should help bolster its tenants’ cash flows and balance sheets. And, already, sales inside of convenience/gas stations are increasing at a fairly reliable pace.

Obviously, that translates well into their landlords’ rent collections.

A relatively small portion of Getty’s portfolio is made up of auto repair/service, auto parts retailers, and car washes. But they’re still worth mentioning.

The industry metrics related to the automotive space point to near-term cyclical tailwinds boosting results. You can thank the rising age of the average U.S. vehicle for that.

And once again, Getty should benefit from that.

Zeroing in on Getty Realty’s Q3 Results

Looking at the most recent data, it appears Getty will follow its strong 2020 performance with another solid bottom-line growth year.

Its Q3 funds from operations (FFO) came in line with consensus estimates, at $0.48 per share. And it beat analyst forecasts when it came to revenue, with $40.1 million in sales – up 5.8% year-over-year.

As for AFFO, that came in at $0.50 per share during Q3, which was up 6.4%. This pushed the REIT’s year-to-date AFFO up to $1.45, representing 5.8% year-over-year growth relative to its performance during the first nine months of 2020.

During the quarter, GTY invested $61.1 million in acquiring 25 properties. Here’s how it broke those investments down:

16 convenience stores located in the Raleigh (North Carolina), Charleston (South Carolina), and other metropolitan areas throughout the southeastern United States for approximately $39.6 million.

Five car wash properties located in the Lansing (Michigan), Las Vegas (Nevada), New Haven (Connecticut), and San Antonio (Texas) metropolitan areas for approximately $19.1 million.

One tire service center located in the Chicago (Illinois) metropolitan area for approximately $4.6 million.

We’re pleased to see that southern exposure. Strong growth across the Sunbelt has been a broader discussion at iREIT for years now – a trend that’s only accelerated the last 19 months.

No doubt, that’s why Getty made the vast majority of its recent acquisitions in the Carolinas.

Overall, it’s invested $144.5 million for 82 properties throughout 2021. We like seeing management stay aggressive here and continue to build out its portfolio.

We expect these new assets will be accretive to its bottom line and help bolster growth in the coming years. Better yet, this is all while retaining a conservatively managed balance sheet.

Getty only had $9 million of cash/cash equivalents at the end of Q3. Then again, it’s a relatively small operation.

Its debt ratios remain below the thresholds, which might cause concern. And its weighted average debt maturity is rather low, at just 6.3 years.

However, its average weighted debt cost remains relatively low too at just 4%. And the company maintains an investment-grade rating with Fitch of BBB-.

In Conclusion…

Getty announced it’s increasing its full-year 2021 AFFO guidance from $1.89-$1.91 to $1.93-$1.94. That’s in large part due to its recent acquisitions.

This helps justify the stock’s recent rally.

At $32.05, shares are trading for about 16.5x expected 2021 AFFO. And that’s only slightly higher than their five-year average price-to-AFFO multiple of 16.2x.

And on a forward-looking basis – using the current analyst consensus forecast for 2022 AFFO of $2.01/share – GTY is trading for just 15.9x, which represents a slight discount to its five-year average.

GTY’s dividend yield is 5.12% and wee-covered by AFFO (~80%) and given the stability of earnings generating in 2020 (one of the few net lease REITs with positive AFFO per share) we consider GTY a Buy right now.

Right now, our fair value for GTY is $32.00, which is just $.05 per share below the current share price. So investors looking for a relative pure-play exposure to the convenience/gas station industry should keep their eyes on this play.

As you can see on the FAST Graph above, analysts are bullish on its future growth prospects +4% in 2022 and 2020.

Getty might not be an exciting company. But in the real estate business, excitement doesn’t necessarily align itself with success.

We’re looking to own names that generate reliable cash flows and generously return that cash to shareholders. In that regard, Getty Realty fits the bill.

We own Getty in the Durable Income Portfolio:

