It’s hard to find investments that check off multiple boxes in this frothy stock market. In most cases, if you’re searching for growth, then you need to pay for it with a higher-than-average PE multiple. Otherwise, you may have to take a gamble on a speculative play that may be cheaply valued, but is not growing as much or not growing at all.

Such is not the case, however, with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), as it currently checks off a lot of boxes at its current valuation, offering a combination of growth, dividend growth, and value. In this article, I highlight what makes BMY an ideal Buy for seekers of these attributes, so let’s get started.

BMY Has It All

Bristol Myers Squibb is a well-renowned large-cap pharmaceutical company, with a market cap of $130 billion, and $44 billion in annual sales. Over the years, it’s pivoted its business towards higher-margin specialty drugs, and was transformed by its acquisition of Celgene in 2019. This pushed BMY further into the specialty pharma segment, with namely first-in-class cancer-targeting and anti-inflammatory drugs.

BMY recently posted strong third quarter top- and bottom-line results that beat Wall Street estimates. This includes impressive 10% YoY revenue growth, to $11.6 billion, beating the analysts’ consensus estimates by $100M. This was driven by robust performance from BMY’s flagship drugs, Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo, which saw 11%, 15% and 7% YoY growth, respectively.

The growth in these higher margin drugs helped to accelerate BMY’s adjusted EPS growth to 23% YoY, up from 18% YoY growth during the Q2’21. As seen below, BMY posts strong margins, earning it an A+ for Profitability. This includes an 80% gross profit margin and a 42% EBITDA margin, both of which are well in excess of the sector median, as seen below.

As with all pharmaceutical companies, BMY has to contend with patent cliffs. This risk is mitigated, however, by the fact that a number of BMY’s drugs are biologics, which come with barriers to entry and higher price points to develop and manufacture. This, along with other strengths, are highlighted by Morningstar in its latest analyst report:

The patents also provide Bristol with ample time to bring forward the next generation of new drugs. Several of Bristol's currently marketed drugs are biologics, which create additional hurdles for generic firms as the cost of developing and marketing biosimilars is much higher than for typical generic small molecules. Further, because many small drug firms lack a distribution channel, Bristol's entrenched salesforce enables the company to partner with these smaller drug companies to gain access to externally created drugs, augmenting its internal drug-development efforts. Additionally, Bristol's sheer size generates the strong and stable cash flows required to fund the approximately $800 million needed, on average, to bring each new drug to the market.

Looking forward, I see Opdivo, among others, as continuing to drive revenue growth for BMY, as it’s being used to treat lung and gastro indications. Plus, BMY has a promising pipeline including treatments for autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, and for VTE prevention (for blood clots that form in veins). These catalysts were noted by management during the recent conference call:

Deucrava has demonstrated a compelling and differentiated profile in two Phase 3 studies and the oral treatment of choice in psoriasis. And is an important asset with significant potential across a number of indications, including psoriatic arthritis, where we have already initiated a Phase 3 program. And we are also looking forward to presenting data from the first Phase 2 study for milvexian for VTE prevention in patients undergoing total knee replacement at the American Heart Association Conference in a few weeks. Looking at the oral strength of execution so far, I am confident that we are on track to deliver what is required for us to renew our portfolio. We see strong demand for our newly-launched products and we are delivering on the promise of our pipeline, including a broadening dataset for our launch products and continuing progress with our next generation of assets, such as milvexian and iberdomide.

Meanwhile, BMY maintains a very strong A+ rated balance sheet with plenty of capital to fund its development pipeline, with $13.5 billion in cash on hand as of the end of Q3. Management has also been serious about maintaining financial discipline as it continues to pay down debt related to the Celgene acquisition. This is reflected by the $8.7B reduction in long-term debt, from $48.3B at the end of 2020 to $39.7B as of Q3.

This lends support to BMY’s 3.4% dividend yield, which currently sits near its 5-year high. It also comes with a very safe 26% payout ratio. This gives plenty of headroom for dividend raises, including the 8.8% raise last year, and I would expect to see another raise between now and the end of the year.

BMY appears to be rather cheap at the current price of $57, with a forward PE of just 7.6, sitting materially below its normal PE of 20.1 over the past decade. While analysts are guiding for just around 4% EPS growth next year, I believe there is potential for upward revisions to their estimates considering the robust Q3 results. Either way, BMY’s valuation screams dirt cheap even if it grows EPS by just 4% next year.

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $73, implying a potential 31% one-year total return including dividends. Seeking Alpha’s Quant also has a Bullish rating on the stock, with an A- for Valuation, A+ for Profitability, and a B+ for upward Analyst revisions.

Investor Takeaway

Bristol Myers Squibb just posted a very strong quarter, with beats on both the top line and bottom line. Its newer drugs are showing robust growth and BMY maintains a strong development pipeline. I’m also encouraged by the continued deleveraging of the balance sheet as management pays down debt related to the Celgene acquisition. BMY appears to be an undervalued gem that provides growth, dividend growth, and value. BMY is a Buy.