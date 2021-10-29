simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a large-cap name with a leading position in the packaging industry, has presented its Q3 (ended October 2) results just recently.

Immediately after the report was released, the stock price fell slightly, but the losses have already been pared as of writing this article as the dip buyers have probably stepped in.

While the share price is teetering slightly above $215, AVY remains one of the top performers in the paper packaging industry year-to-date, with a total return of 35.5%, which also puts it grossly ahead of the S&P 500 (IVV) as well as the dividend achiever ETF (PFM) despite a rather soft October.

Anyway, it seems the market was unimpressed with both Q3 revenue and adjusted EPS beat, as other matters attracted the attention of traders, more likely stubborn inflationary pressures that have been eating into profits.

Regardless, I believe the company did a fairly great job addressing the climbing costs and mitigating their detrimental effects. That said, organic free cash flows, as well as shareholder rewards coverage, have positively surprised me, while an increase in the net debt is something I dislike, though I acknowledge that leverage is fairly manageable.

With this in mind, I remain on the sidelines as I still dislike its valuation and do not see an attractive risk/reward profile. Also, its 1.3% dividend yield is too low for my taste.

Robust sales expansion, but inflation persists

Two major themes were still in play in the third quarter, namely robust sales expansion and persistent pressure on margins stemming from supply chain issues that triggered sharp increases in costs.

The first thing that can be spotted upon the quick inspection of AVY's Q3 earnings presentation is that its revenue growth trend has cooled off. Certainly, it was not thrown into the reverse as the economic backdrop was overall buoyant during the quarter and fairly remains so now for all of its segments, though times of blockbuster growth rates are all gone, even with inorganic tailwinds factored in. That said, AVY returned to a more normal pre-pandemic expansion story.

In my view, that by now means poses a threat to its profitability, the sustainability of its dividend or even potential for DPS increase since cash flow remains more than healthy, and should remain so for the whole year as discussed below in the article. But the valuation has already been elevated for quite some time, and EV/EBITDA was negatively affected by the notes issuance necessary to finance the Vestcom acquisition as it pushed the denominator higher, so further increases in multiples look less and less possible, let alone justified.

AVY's Q3 revenues added up to $2.07 billion, rising 19.8% vs. the third quarter of 2020. Remember, that's with the effect from the Vestcom consolidation as well as quite powerful FX tailwinds that contributed almost 3%. With both removed from the equation, the adjusted sales growth rate was close to 14%. This is much weaker compared to the Q2 2021 organic growth rate of 28%. However, this not only exceeds the Q3 2020 level well but is also more than 10% higher compared to Q3 2019, when the economy was not affected by the pandemic, which means AVY has already recovered from the detrimental effects of the Coronavirus recession and is gradually expanding. This is a healthy sign, though not necessarily justifying its current valuation.

The Label and Graphic Materials segment, which remains the essential contributor to the top line with $1.35 billion in Q3 GAAP revenue, was up 17.5% with FX effects and inorganic growth factored in, while 14% on an adjusted basis. As AVY explained in the presentation, the Western Europe region was especially robust, with an organic revenue growth rate above 20%.

Retail Branding and Information Solutions, the second-largest division, delivered a 13.5% increase in organic sales. With the Vestcom acquisition and FX tailwinds factored in, the GAAP figure was up by 24.5%. Finally, Industrial and Healthcare Materials achieved a 24% growth in reported sales that touched $195 million, with industrial categories being especially strong; the organic growth rate was 15%.

All these are fairly impressive, but cost inflation was still a headwind, and it will likely remain so for quite some time, at least until the end of 2021 and probably into 2022.

Supply/demand imbalances resulted in sharp increases in raw materials and freight prices, while constrained labor availability, which, as the company emphasized, was especially noticeable in the U.S., added to difficulties.

For better context, as explained in the 2020 annual report, AVY uses paper among its essential raw materials for labels. My dear readers who are following the constraints the global supply chains have been facing this year likely know that numerous drivers, including the lumber rally, have been pushing paper prices higher and higher, spawning ripple effects across numerous product ranges from books to wine labels. Other variables like specialty chemicals and resins that come into the cost of products sold have also been barely supportive of a higher consolidated gross margin. As the CEO said during the earnings call answering an analyst's question,

... We’ve seen chemicals, adhesives, the film, and resin components continue to increase.

Speaking of adhesives, top producers were also suffering from input costs creeping higher, which they had to offset using one technique: pass on to customers. For example, reporting its FQ3 2021 results, H.B. Fuller (FUL) said that remarkably higher raw materials costs had taken their toll on the quarterly gross margin and warned that it increased the full-year cost growth rate from 10% to above 15%, and it was "prepared to take additional pricing actions as needed."

No coincidence AVY's Q3 cost of products sold was up by almost 22% touching $1.52 billion, so the close to 20% GAAP sales growth rate did not translate into a similar increase in gross profit which was up by only 14.5%, while the margin retreated by ~1.2% to 26.8%. Since marketing, general, and administrative expenses also rose sharply assisted by higher interest and provision for income tax, AVY reported just a 9.5% increase in the GAAP EPS (and 12% on an adjusted basis).

AVY reiterated that it has been implementing cost-control actions, including "material re-engineering." We do not know what exactly the company is doing and what substitutions it has been opting for, but the fact that its gross margin was down only marginally, while adjusted operating margin crept only 70 bps lower vs. the Q3 2020 (and was up by precisely the same amount vs. Q3 2019) implies its efforts have been generally successful.

This is especially encouraging that despite all the headwinds, AVY managed to deliver a 73% increase in the 9M net operating cash flow as well as a 1.9x growth in organic FCF (before the payments for the acquisition) to over $622 million, which covered shareholder rewards (the dividend + buyback) almost 1.2x.

Also, the company has narrowed the 2021 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance, increasing the low end for the non-GAAP figure to $8.8 but maintaining the upper end at $8.95. At the same time, in the best-case scenario, the GAAP EPS was trimmed to $8.7. This should be supported by the anticipated ~20% growth in the GAAP sales (a ~15% organic rate).

Overall, these, as well as forecasted FCF in excess of $700 million, bode well for the dividend.

Final thoughts

In sum, AVY's Q3 results were solid.

Double-digit organic growth was nothing short of impressive, no doubt. Of course, inflationary pressures marred the quarter taking their toll on margins, but I still do not believe it poses a major threat to the bottom line and the company's dividend achiever status since margins compressed only slightly.

And even despite a steep increase in net debt to $2.99 billion from $1.7 billion as of July 3, leverage remains comfortable; net debt/EBITDA is ~2.32x, as of my calculations.

Regardless, its valuation is uncomfortable, and I maintain the Hold rating.